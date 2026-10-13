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Dark Providence

Chaos Assembly
DramaFiction
Dark Providence
Latest episode

13 episodes

  • Dark Providence

    Episode 12 - A Delicate Balance

    09/08/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    In the season one finale, Harper reaches outward to find Peter, helping Delilah make a crucial connection to her past. Holland and Andre enlist help from an old acquaintance. A Rhode Island landmark reveals its secrets as the Apiarist enacts his grand design. Gray and Merle devise a dangerous gambit. As Vanessa makes a defining choice, the Socium achieves its goal… but faces an unexpected test. In the 1930's, Holland and Bauer push the boundaries of an evolving situation.

    ---

    Support our independent, creator-driven studio by joining us on Patreon, and unlock member benefits like commercial-free early access, behind-the-scenes interviews, and exclusive art by leading illustrators that you won't find anywhere else. https://www.patreon.com/cw/DarkProvidence

    ---

    Created by Clark Huggins, Patrick Hayle, and Zuzanna Szadkowski

    Written by Patrick Hayle and Clark Huggins

    Directed by Patrick Hayle and Clark Huggins

    Audio Engineered by Tyler Whitlatch and Nick Long

    ---

    Full Cast

    Clark Huggins   -   Gray Sheridan

    Zuzanna Szadkowski   -   Harper Zeleker

    Katierose Enriquez   -   Delilah Holland

    Mark Larson   -   Treyshawn Stokes

    Reg Rogers   -   Dr. Marcus Holland

    Ashley Thomas   -   Andre Levonshire  

    ---

    Bryan Cogman   -   Malcolm Sidwell / Dr. Ernst Bauer (‘30s)

    Marta Cross   -   Chief Lucia Benavides / Robin Zhang / Cultist 1 / Drone 2

    Patrick Hayle   -   EMT / Ancient Voice / Gansett Bartender / Drone 3 / Cultist 1 / Hooligan

    Susannah Hoffman   -   Ruby Redd (‘30s)

    Becca Lish   -   Merle Pickman (Elder) / Viv

    Natalie Makenna   -   Merle Pickman ('30s) / Dream Merle

    Zdenko Martin   -   Eric DeSantos

    Susannah Rogers   -   Vanessa Ashcroft / Phaedra Celeste

    Mickey Solis   -   Elias Rare / Ancient Voice

    Angela K Thomas   -   Dr. Abigail Cooley / Cultist 2 / Drone 1

    Tony Torn   -   Cultist 3

    Zach Villa   -   Peter Zeleker / Tomás Delgado

    ---

    - "Hand in Glove" composed by Tim Hoffelt, lyrics by Samara Bay & Patrick Hayle, performed by Amanda Wolff

    - "Manus in Chirotheca" (Dark Providence theme) composed by Tim Hoffelt

    - Additional music provided under special arrangement with APM Music
  • Dark Providence

    Episode 11 - La Grande Serata

    08/18/2026 | 44 mins.
    In the 1930’s, Holland recruits a new talent. In the present day, Treyshawn and Delilah take the lead on a delicate operation. Gray and Harper examine recent events. Holland strikes off on his own. Eli finds himself in the spotlight, while Eric grapples with suspicions. A provocative new player takes the stage, and delivers a message.

    ---

    Support our independent, creator-driven studio by joining us on Patreon, and unlock member benefits like commercial-free early access, behind-the-scenes interviews, and exclusive art by leading illustrators that you won't find anywhere else! https://www.patreon.com/cw/DarkProvidence

    ---

    Created by Clark Huggins, Patrick Hayle, and Zuzanna Szadkowski

    Written by Patrick Hayle

    Directed by Patrick Hayle and Clark Huggins

    Audio Engineered by Tyler Whitlatch and Nick Long

    ---

    Full Cast

    Clark Huggins   -   Gray Sheridan

    Zuzanna Szadkowski   -  Harper Zeleker

    Katierose Enriquez   -   Delilah Holland

    Mark Larson   -   Treyshawn Stokes

    Reg Rogers   -  Dr. Marcus Holland

    Ashley Thomas   -   Andre Levonshire  

    ---

    Samara Bay   -   Jenna Reyes

    Lisa Birnbaum   -   Queen Bee / Amy Sutton

    Bryan Cogman   -   Malcolm Sidwell / Dr. Ernst Bauer (‘30s)

    Jake Cogman    -   Kai Perry

    Marta Cross   -   Chief Lucia Benavides / Tray Pass Server / Dictation App

    Matt Golden   -   Martin Stein / Officer Muldoon

    Patrick Hayle   -   Band Member (‘30s) / Officer

    Susannah Hoffman   -   Violet Tote / Ruby Redd (‘30s)

    Natalie Makenna   -   Merle Pickman ('30s) / Dream Merle

    Zdenko Martin   -   Eric DeSantos

    Susannah Rogers   -   Vanessa Ashcroft

    Mickey Solis   -  Elias Rare

    Angela K Thomas   -   CSI Tech

    Zach Villa   -   Bandleader (‘30s) / Event Performer

    ---

    - "Hand in Glove" composed by Tim Hoffelt, lyrics by Samara Bay & Patrick Hayle, performed by Amanda Wolff

    - "Manus in Chirotheca" (Dark Providence theme) composed by Tim Hoffelt

    - Additional music provided under special arrangement with APM Music
  • Dark Providence

    Episode 10 - A Long Spoon

    08/11/2026 | 54 mins.
    In the 1930’s, Merle enjoys dinner out. In the present, preparations begin for Eli’s art auction. Andre strikes a bargain. Gray hosts a pizza party, and he and the others think outside the box. Holland's worlds collide at work. Harper brunches with the enemy.

    ---

    Support our independent, creator-driven studio by joining us on Patreon, and unlock member benefits like commercial-free early access, behind-the-scenes interviews, and exclusive art by leading illustrators that you won't find anywhere else! https://www.patreon.com/cw/DarkProvidence

    ---

    Created by Clark Huggins, Patrick Hayle, and Zuzanna Szadkowski

    Written by Patrick Hayle and Clark Huggins

    Directed by Patrick Hayle and Clark Huggins

    Audio Engineered by Tyler Whitlatch and Nick Long

    ---

    Full Cast

    Clark Huggins   -   Gray Sheridan

    Zuzanna Szadkowski   -  Harper Zeleker

    Katierose Enriquez   -   Delilah Holland

    Mark Larson   -   Treyshawn Stokes

    Reg Rogers   -  Dr. Marcus Holland

    Ashley Thomas   -   Andre Levonshire  

    ---

    Samara Bay   -   Jenna Reyes

    Bryan Cogman   -   Malcolm Sidwell

    Marta Cross   -   Chief Lucia Benavides / Dictation App Voice

    Matt Golden   -   Officer Muldoon

    Patrick Hayle   -   Sgt. John Murphy / Julian’s Server / Chef Émile / Dispatch

    Susannah Hoffman   -   Violet Tote

    Natalie Makenna   -   Merle Pickman ('30s)

    Zdenko Martin   -   Eric DeSantos

    Susannah Rogers   -   Vanessa Ashcroft

    Mickey Solis   -  Elias Rare

    Angela K. Thomas   -   Dr. Abigail Cooley

    Zach Villa   -   Peter Zeleker

    ---

    - "Hand in Glove" composed by Tim Hoffelt, lyrics by Samara Bay & Patrick Hayle, performed by Amanda Wolff

    - "Manus in Chirotheca" (Dark Providence theme) composed by Tim Hoffelt

    - Additional music provided under special arrangement with APM Music
  • Dark Providence

    Episode 9 – Intrusive Thoughts

    07/28/2026 | 47 mins.
    Vanessa and Andre make preparations for the auction. Eli starts to feel the pressure, and Eric takes a different approach. Harper gives Gray the proof he needs, and together they uncover an artifact. Kai delivers his report. Delilah takes a slow boat in search of answers.

    ---

    Support our independent, creator-driven studio by joining us on Patreon, and unlock member benefits like commercial-free early access, behind-the-scenes interviews, and exclusive art by leading illustrators that you won't find anywhere else! https://www.patreon.com/cw/DarkProvidence

    ---

    Created by Clark Huggins, Patrick Hayle, and Zuzanna Szadkowski

    Written by Patrick Hayle and Clark Huggins

    Directed by Patrick Hayle and Clark Huggins

    Audio Engineered by Tyler Whitlatch and Nick Long

    ---

    Full Cast

    Clark Huggins   -   Gray Sheridan

    Zuzanna Szadkowski   -  Harper Zeleker

    Katierose Enriquez   -   Delilah Holland

    Mark Larson   -   Treyshawn Stokes

    Reg Rogers   -  Dr. Marcus Holland

    Ashley Thomas   -   Andre Levonshire  

    ---

    Samara Bay   -   Jenna Reyes

    Lisa Birnbaum   -   Geek 3

    Jake Cogman   -   Kai Perry

    Marta Cross   -   Chief Lucia Benavides

    Patrick Hayle   -   Untapped Cashier

    Becca Lish   -   Merle Pickman (Elder)

    Zdenko Martin   -   Eric DeSantos

    Susannah Rogers   -   Vanessa Ashcroft

    Mickey Solis   -  Elias Rare

    Angela K Thomas   -   Dr. Abigail Cooley / Geek 2

    Zach Villa   -   Peter Zeleker / Tomás Delgado / Geek 1

    ---

    - "Hand in Glove" composed by Tim Hoffelt, lyrics by Samara Bay & Patrick Hayle, performed by Amanda Wolff

    - "Manus in Chirotheca" (Dark Providence theme) composed by Tim Hoffelt

    - Additional music provided under special arrangement with APM Music
  • Dark Providence

    Episode 8 – Such A Fun Guy

    07/21/2026 | 41 mins.
    In the 1930’s, Holland and Andre lay a trap. In the present day, The Apiarist’s work evolves and Treyshawn deals with the fallout. Andre seeks a unique penance. Gray requests outside help. And the group attends an autopsy that yields unexpected results.

    ---

    Support our independent, creator-driven studio by joining us on Patreon, and unlock member benefits like commercial-free early access, behind-the-scenes interviews, and exclusive art by leading illustrators that you won't find anywhere else. https://www.patreon.com/cw/DarkProvidence

    ---

    Created by Clark Huggins, Patrick Hayle, and Zuzanna Szadkowski

    Written by Patrick Hayle

    Directed by Patrick Hayle and Clark Huggins

    Audio Engineered by Tyler Whitlatch and Nick Long

    ---

    Full Cast

    Clark Huggins   -   Gray Sheridan

    Zuzanna Szadkowski   -  Harper Zeleker

    Katierose Enriquez   -   Delilah Holland

    Mark Larson   -   Treyshawn Stokes

    Reg Rogers   -  Dr. Marcus Holland

    Ashley Thomas   -   Andre Levonshire  

    ---

    Samara Bay   -   Jenna Reyes

    Lisa Birnbaum   -   Mrs. Jeffries ('30s) / Floor Nurse

    Bryan Cogman   -   Dr. Ernst Bauer ('30s) / Malcolm Sidwell

    Marta Cross   -   Chief Lucia Benavides / Dictation App Voice

    Matt Golden   -   Councilman Jeffries ('30s) / Martin Stein / Red Sox Announcer / Onak'Agen 3

    Patrick Hayle   -   Sgt. John Murphy

    Susannah Hoffman   -   Violet Tote / Onak'Agen 2

    Becca Lish   -   Merle Pickman (Elder)

    Natalie Makenna   -   Merle Pickman ('30s) / Dream Merle

    Zdenko Martin   -   Eric DeSantos

    Laura Patalano   -   Mama Benavides

    Susannah Rogers   -   Phaedra Celeste ('30s)

    Mickey Solis   -  Onak'Agen 1

    Tony Torn   -   Cyrus Whately / Chief's Assistant

    Angela K. Thomas   -   Janine / S.M.E. Guard

    Zach Villa   -   Bandleader ('30s) / Radio DJ

    ---

    - "Hand in Glove" composed by Tim Hoffelt, lyrics by Samara Bay & Patrick Hayle, performed by Amanda Wolff

    - "Manus in Chirotheca" (Dark Providence theme) composed by Tim Hoffelt

    - Additional music provided under special arrangement with APM Music
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About Dark Providence
DARK PROVIDENCE is a compelling fusion of a pulse-pounding serial killer thriller and a twisty occult conspiracy that spans generations. It follows an obsessed killer leaving a trail of gruesome crime scenes, while delivering explosive secrets about ancestral legacies and fateful choices made in the pursuit of arcane power. As the investigation unfolds, the killer’s morbid ties to the occult mystery emerge—and our heroes discover their own unforeseen connections to it. The characters in DARK PROVIDENCE struggle to meet the moment. They’re flawed individuals who find themselves suddenly confronting terrifying, unfathomable circumstances. They aren’t the right person at the right time, immediately rising to the occasion wielding courage and competence. They’re out of their depth, scrambling to make sense of events as their understanding of reality shifts beneath their feet. And the darkness they encounter leaves a mark.
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