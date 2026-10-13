In the 1930’s, Holland and Andre lay a trap. In the present day, The Apiarist’s work evolves and Treyshawn deals with the fallout. Andre seeks a unique penance. Gray requests outside help. And the group attends an autopsy that yields unexpected results. --- Support our independent, creator-driven studio by joining us on Patreon, and unlock member benefits like commercial-free early access, behind-the-scenes interviews, and exclusive art by leading illustrators that you won't find anywhere else. https://www.patreon.com/cw/DarkProvidence --- Created by Clark Huggins, Patrick Hayle, and Zuzanna Szadkowski Written by Patrick Hayle Directed by Patrick Hayle and Clark Huggins Audio Engineered by Tyler Whitlatch and Nick Long --- Full Cast Clark Huggins - Gray Sheridan Zuzanna Szadkowski - Harper Zeleker Katierose Enriquez - Delilah Holland Mark Larson - Treyshawn Stokes Reg Rogers - Dr. Marcus Holland Ashley Thomas - Andre Levonshire --- Samara Bay - Jenna Reyes Lisa Birnbaum - Mrs. Jeffries ('30s) / Floor Nurse Bryan Cogman - Dr. Ernst Bauer ('30s) / Malcolm Sidwell Marta Cross - Chief Lucia Benavides / Dictation App Voice Matt Golden - Councilman Jeffries ('30s) / Martin Stein / Red Sox Announcer / Onak'Agen 3 Patrick Hayle - Sgt. John Murphy Susannah Hoffman - Violet Tote / Onak'Agen 2 Becca Lish - Merle Pickman (Elder) Natalie Makenna - Merle Pickman ('30s) / Dream Merle Zdenko Martin - Eric DeSantos Laura Patalano - Mama Benavides Susannah Rogers - Phaedra Celeste ('30s) Mickey Solis - Onak'Agen 1 Tony Torn - Cyrus Whately / Chief's Assistant Angela K. Thomas - Janine / S.M.E. Guard Zach Villa - Bandleader ('30s) / Radio DJ --- - "Hand in Glove" composed by Tim Hoffelt, lyrics by Samara Bay & Patrick Hayle, performed by Amanda Wolff - "Manus in Chirotheca" (Dark Providence theme) composed by Tim Hoffelt - Additional music provided under special arrangement with APM Music

Vanessa and Andre make preparations for the auction. Eli starts to feel the pressure, and Eric takes a different approach. Harper gives Gray the proof he needs, and together they uncover an artifact. Kai delivers his report. Delilah takes a slow boat in search of answers. --- Support our independent, creator-driven studio by joining us on Patreon, and unlock member benefits like commercial-free early access, behind-the-scenes interviews, and exclusive art by leading illustrators that you won't find anywhere else! https://www.patreon.com/cw/DarkProvidence --- Created by Clark Huggins, Patrick Hayle, and Zuzanna Szadkowski Written by Patrick Hayle and Clark Huggins Directed by Patrick Hayle and Clark Huggins Audio Engineered by Tyler Whitlatch and Nick Long --- Full Cast Clark Huggins - Gray Sheridan Zuzanna Szadkowski - Harper Zeleker Katierose Enriquez - Delilah Holland Mark Larson - Treyshawn Stokes Reg Rogers - Dr. Marcus Holland Ashley Thomas - Andre Levonshire --- Samara Bay - Jenna Reyes Lisa Birnbaum - Geek 3 Jake Cogman - Kai Perry Marta Cross - Chief Lucia Benavides Patrick Hayle - Untapped Cashier Becca Lish - Merle Pickman (Elder) Zdenko Martin - Eric DeSantos Susannah Rogers - Vanessa Ashcroft Mickey Solis - Elias Rare Angela K Thomas - Dr. Abigail Cooley / Geek 2 Zach Villa - Peter Zeleker / Tomás Delgado / Geek 1 --- - "Hand in Glove" composed by Tim Hoffelt, lyrics by Samara Bay & Patrick Hayle, performed by Amanda Wolff - "Manus in Chirotheca" (Dark Providence theme) composed by Tim Hoffelt - Additional music provided under special arrangement with APM Music

In the 1930’s, Merle enjoys dinner out. In the present, preparations begin for Eli’s art auction. Andre strikes a bargain. Gray hosts a pizza party, and he and the others think outside the box. Holland's worlds collide at work. Harper brunches with the enemy. --- Support our independent, creator-driven studio by joining us on Patreon, and unlock member benefits like commercial-free early access, behind-the-scenes interviews, and exclusive art by leading illustrators that you won't find anywhere else! https://www.patreon.com/cw/DarkProvidence --- Created by Clark Huggins, Patrick Hayle, and Zuzanna Szadkowski Written by Patrick Hayle and Clark Huggins Directed by Patrick Hayle and Clark Huggins Audio Engineered by Tyler Whitlatch and Nick Long --- Full Cast Clark Huggins - Gray Sheridan Zuzanna Szadkowski - Harper Zeleker Katierose Enriquez - Delilah Holland Mark Larson - Treyshawn Stokes Reg Rogers - Dr. Marcus Holland Ashley Thomas - Andre Levonshire --- Samara Bay - Jenna Reyes Bryan Cogman - Malcolm Sidwell Marta Cross - Chief Lucia Benavides / Dictation App Voice Matt Golden - Officer Muldoon Patrick Hayle - Sgt. John Murphy / Julian’s Server / Chef Émile / Dispatch Susannah Hoffman - Violet Tote Natalie Makenna - Merle Pickman ('30s) Zdenko Martin - Eric DeSantos Susannah Rogers - Vanessa Ashcroft Mickey Solis - Elias Rare Angela K. Thomas - Dr. Abigail Cooley Zach Villa - Peter Zeleker --- - "Hand in Glove" composed by Tim Hoffelt, lyrics by Samara Bay & Patrick Hayle, performed by Amanda Wolff - "Manus in Chirotheca" (Dark Providence theme) composed by Tim Hoffelt - Additional music provided under special arrangement with APM Music

In the 1930’s, Holland recruits a new talent. In the present day, Treyshawn and Delilah take the lead on a delicate operation. Gray and Harper examine recent events. Holland strikes off on his own. Eli finds himself in the spotlight, while Eric grapples with suspicions. A provocative new player takes the stage, and delivers a message. --- Support our independent, creator-driven studio by joining us on Patreon, and unlock member benefits like commercial-free early access, behind-the-scenes interviews, and exclusive art by leading illustrators that you won't find anywhere else! https://www.patreon.com/cw/DarkProvidence --- Created by Clark Huggins, Patrick Hayle, and Zuzanna Szadkowski Written by Patrick Hayle Directed by Patrick Hayle and Clark Huggins Audio Engineered by Tyler Whitlatch and Nick Long --- Full Cast Clark Huggins - Gray Sheridan Zuzanna Szadkowski - Harper Zeleker Katierose Enriquez - Delilah Holland Mark Larson - Treyshawn Stokes Reg Rogers - Dr. Marcus Holland Ashley Thomas - Andre Levonshire --- Samara Bay - Jenna Reyes Lisa Birnbaum - Queen Bee / Amy Sutton Bryan Cogman - Malcolm Sidwell / Dr. Ernst Bauer (‘30s) Jake Cogman - Kai Perry Marta Cross - Chief Lucia Benavides / Tray Pass Server / Dictation App Matt Golden - Martin Stein / Officer Muldoon Patrick Hayle - Band Member (‘30s) / Officer Susannah Hoffman - Violet Tote / Ruby Redd (‘30s) Natalie Makenna - Merle Pickman ('30s) / Dream Merle Zdenko Martin - Eric DeSantos Susannah Rogers - Vanessa Ashcroft Mickey Solis - Elias Rare Angela K Thomas - CSI Tech Zach Villa - Bandleader (‘30s) / Event Performer --- - "Hand in Glove" composed by Tim Hoffelt, lyrics by Samara Bay & Patrick Hayle, performed by Amanda Wolff - "Manus in Chirotheca" (Dark Providence theme) composed by Tim Hoffelt - Additional music provided under special arrangement with APM Music

In the season one finale, Harper reaches outward to find Peter, helping Delilah make a crucial connection to her past. Holland and Andre enlist help from an old acquaintance. A Rhode Island landmark reveals its secrets as the Apiarist enacts his grand design. Gray and Merle devise a dangerous gambit. As Vanessa makes a defining choice, the Socium achieves its goal… but faces an unexpected test. In the 1930's, Holland and Bauer push the boundaries of an evolving situation. --- Support our independent, creator-driven studio by joining us on Patreon, and unlock member benefits like commercial-free early access, behind-the-scenes interviews, and exclusive art by leading illustrators that you won't find anywhere else. https://www.patreon.com/cw/DarkProvidence --- Created by Clark Huggins, Patrick Hayle, and Zuzanna Szadkowski Written by Patrick Hayle and Clark Huggins Directed by Patrick Hayle and Clark Huggins Audio Engineered by Tyler Whitlatch and Nick Long --- Full Cast Clark Huggins - Gray Sheridan Zuzanna Szadkowski - Harper Zeleker Katierose Enriquez - Delilah Holland Mark Larson - Treyshawn Stokes Reg Rogers - Dr. Marcus Holland Ashley Thomas - Andre Levonshire --- Bryan Cogman - Malcolm Sidwell / Dr. Ernst Bauer (‘30s) Marta Cross - Chief Lucia Benavides / Robin Zhang / Cultist 1 / Drone 2 Patrick Hayle - EMT / Ancient Voice / Gansett Bartender / Drone 3 / Cultist 1 / Hooligan Susannah Hoffman - Ruby Redd (‘30s) Becca Lish - Merle Pickman (Elder) / Viv Natalie Makenna - Merle Pickman ('30s) / Dream Merle Zdenko Martin - Eric DeSantos Susannah Rogers - Vanessa Ashcroft / Phaedra Celeste Mickey Solis - Elias Rare / Ancient Voice Angela K Thomas - Dr. Abigail Cooley / Cultist 2 / Drone 1 Tony Torn - Cultist 3 Zach Villa - Peter Zeleker / Tomás Delgado --- - "Hand in Glove" composed by Tim Hoffelt, lyrics by Samara Bay & Patrick Hayle, performed by Amanda Wolff - "Manus in Chirotheca" (Dark Providence theme) composed by Tim Hoffelt - Additional music provided under special arrangement with APM Music

About Dark Providence

About Dark Providence

About Dark Providence