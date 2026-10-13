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13 episodes
- In the season one finale, Harper reaches outward to find Peter, helping Delilah make a crucial connection to her past. Holland and Andre enlist help from an old acquaintance. A Rhode Island landmark reveals its secrets as the Apiarist enacts his grand design. Gray and Merle devise a dangerous gambit. As Vanessa makes a defining choice, the Socium achieves its goal… but faces an unexpected test. In the 1930's, Holland and Bauer push the boundaries of an evolving situation.
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Support our independent, creator-driven studio by joining us on Patreon, and unlock member benefits like commercial-free early access, behind-the-scenes interviews, and exclusive art by leading illustrators that you won't find anywhere else. https://www.patreon.com/cw/DarkProvidence
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Created by Clark Huggins, Patrick Hayle, and Zuzanna Szadkowski
Written by Patrick Hayle and Clark Huggins
Directed by Patrick Hayle and Clark Huggins
Audio Engineered by Tyler Whitlatch and Nick Long
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Full Cast
Clark Huggins - Gray Sheridan
Zuzanna Szadkowski - Harper Zeleker
Katierose Enriquez - Delilah Holland
Mark Larson - Treyshawn Stokes
Reg Rogers - Dr. Marcus Holland
Ashley Thomas - Andre Levonshire
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Bryan Cogman - Malcolm Sidwell / Dr. Ernst Bauer (‘30s)
Marta Cross - Chief Lucia Benavides / Robin Zhang / Cultist 1 / Drone 2
Patrick Hayle - EMT / Ancient Voice / Gansett Bartender / Drone 3 / Cultist 1 / Hooligan
Susannah Hoffman - Ruby Redd (‘30s)
Becca Lish - Merle Pickman (Elder) / Viv
Natalie Makenna - Merle Pickman ('30s) / Dream Merle
Zdenko Martin - Eric DeSantos
Susannah Rogers - Vanessa Ashcroft / Phaedra Celeste
Mickey Solis - Elias Rare / Ancient Voice
Angela K Thomas - Dr. Abigail Cooley / Cultist 2 / Drone 1
Tony Torn - Cultist 3
Zach Villa - Peter Zeleker / Tomás Delgado
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- "Hand in Glove" composed by Tim Hoffelt, lyrics by Samara Bay & Patrick Hayle, performed by Amanda Wolff
- "Manus in Chirotheca" (Dark Providence theme) composed by Tim Hoffelt
- Additional music provided under special arrangement with APM Music
- In the 1930’s, Holland recruits a new talent. In the present day, Treyshawn and Delilah take the lead on a delicate operation. Gray and Harper examine recent events. Holland strikes off on his own. Eli finds himself in the spotlight, while Eric grapples with suspicions. A provocative new player takes the stage, and delivers a message.
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Support our independent, creator-driven studio by joining us on Patreon, and unlock member benefits like commercial-free early access, behind-the-scenes interviews, and exclusive art by leading illustrators that you won't find anywhere else! https://www.patreon.com/cw/DarkProvidence
---
Created by Clark Huggins, Patrick Hayle, and Zuzanna Szadkowski
Written by Patrick Hayle
Directed by Patrick Hayle and Clark Huggins
Audio Engineered by Tyler Whitlatch and Nick Long
---
Full Cast
Clark Huggins - Gray Sheridan
Zuzanna Szadkowski - Harper Zeleker
Katierose Enriquez - Delilah Holland
Mark Larson - Treyshawn Stokes
Reg Rogers - Dr. Marcus Holland
Ashley Thomas - Andre Levonshire
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Samara Bay - Jenna Reyes
Lisa Birnbaum - Queen Bee / Amy Sutton
Bryan Cogman - Malcolm Sidwell / Dr. Ernst Bauer (‘30s)
Jake Cogman - Kai Perry
Marta Cross - Chief Lucia Benavides / Tray Pass Server / Dictation App
Matt Golden - Martin Stein / Officer Muldoon
Patrick Hayle - Band Member (‘30s) / Officer
Susannah Hoffman - Violet Tote / Ruby Redd (‘30s)
Natalie Makenna - Merle Pickman ('30s) / Dream Merle
Zdenko Martin - Eric DeSantos
Susannah Rogers - Vanessa Ashcroft
Mickey Solis - Elias Rare
Angela K Thomas - CSI Tech
Zach Villa - Bandleader (‘30s) / Event Performer
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- "Hand in Glove" composed by Tim Hoffelt, lyrics by Samara Bay & Patrick Hayle, performed by Amanda Wolff
- "Manus in Chirotheca" (Dark Providence theme) composed by Tim Hoffelt
- Additional music provided under special arrangement with APM Music
- In the 1930’s, Merle enjoys dinner out. In the present, preparations begin for Eli’s art auction. Andre strikes a bargain. Gray hosts a pizza party, and he and the others think outside the box. Holland's worlds collide at work. Harper brunches with the enemy.
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Support our independent, creator-driven studio by joining us on Patreon, and unlock member benefits like commercial-free early access, behind-the-scenes interviews, and exclusive art by leading illustrators that you won't find anywhere else! https://www.patreon.com/cw/DarkProvidence
---
Created by Clark Huggins, Patrick Hayle, and Zuzanna Szadkowski
Written by Patrick Hayle and Clark Huggins
Directed by Patrick Hayle and Clark Huggins
Audio Engineered by Tyler Whitlatch and Nick Long
---
Full Cast
Clark Huggins - Gray Sheridan
Zuzanna Szadkowski - Harper Zeleker
Katierose Enriquez - Delilah Holland
Mark Larson - Treyshawn Stokes
Reg Rogers - Dr. Marcus Holland
Ashley Thomas - Andre Levonshire
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Samara Bay - Jenna Reyes
Bryan Cogman - Malcolm Sidwell
Marta Cross - Chief Lucia Benavides / Dictation App Voice
Matt Golden - Officer Muldoon
Patrick Hayle - Sgt. John Murphy / Julian’s Server / Chef Émile / Dispatch
Susannah Hoffman - Violet Tote
Natalie Makenna - Merle Pickman ('30s)
Zdenko Martin - Eric DeSantos
Susannah Rogers - Vanessa Ashcroft
Mickey Solis - Elias Rare
Angela K. Thomas - Dr. Abigail Cooley
Zach Villa - Peter Zeleker
---
- "Hand in Glove" composed by Tim Hoffelt, lyrics by Samara Bay & Patrick Hayle, performed by Amanda Wolff
- "Manus in Chirotheca" (Dark Providence theme) composed by Tim Hoffelt
- Additional music provided under special arrangement with APM Music
- Vanessa and Andre make preparations for the auction. Eli starts to feel the pressure, and Eric takes a different approach. Harper gives Gray the proof he needs, and together they uncover an artifact. Kai delivers his report. Delilah takes a slow boat in search of answers.
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Support our independent, creator-driven studio by joining us on Patreon, and unlock member benefits like commercial-free early access, behind-the-scenes interviews, and exclusive art by leading illustrators that you won't find anywhere else! https://www.patreon.com/cw/DarkProvidence
---
Created by Clark Huggins, Patrick Hayle, and Zuzanna Szadkowski
Written by Patrick Hayle and Clark Huggins
Directed by Patrick Hayle and Clark Huggins
Audio Engineered by Tyler Whitlatch and Nick Long
---
Full Cast
Clark Huggins - Gray Sheridan
Zuzanna Szadkowski - Harper Zeleker
Katierose Enriquez - Delilah Holland
Mark Larson - Treyshawn Stokes
Reg Rogers - Dr. Marcus Holland
Ashley Thomas - Andre Levonshire
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Samara Bay - Jenna Reyes
Lisa Birnbaum - Geek 3
Jake Cogman - Kai Perry
Marta Cross - Chief Lucia Benavides
Patrick Hayle - Untapped Cashier
Becca Lish - Merle Pickman (Elder)
Zdenko Martin - Eric DeSantos
Susannah Rogers - Vanessa Ashcroft
Mickey Solis - Elias Rare
Angela K Thomas - Dr. Abigail Cooley / Geek 2
Zach Villa - Peter Zeleker / Tomás Delgado / Geek 1
---
- "Hand in Glove" composed by Tim Hoffelt, lyrics by Samara Bay & Patrick Hayle, performed by Amanda Wolff
- "Manus in Chirotheca" (Dark Providence theme) composed by Tim Hoffelt
- Additional music provided under special arrangement with APM Music
- In the 1930’s, Holland and Andre lay a trap. In the present day, The Apiarist’s work evolves and Treyshawn deals with the fallout. Andre seeks a unique penance. Gray requests outside help. And the group attends an autopsy that yields unexpected results.
---
Support our independent, creator-driven studio by joining us on Patreon, and unlock member benefits like commercial-free early access, behind-the-scenes interviews, and exclusive art by leading illustrators that you won't find anywhere else. https://www.patreon.com/cw/DarkProvidence
---
Created by Clark Huggins, Patrick Hayle, and Zuzanna Szadkowski
Written by Patrick Hayle
Directed by Patrick Hayle and Clark Huggins
Audio Engineered by Tyler Whitlatch and Nick Long
---
Full Cast
Clark Huggins - Gray Sheridan
Zuzanna Szadkowski - Harper Zeleker
Katierose Enriquez - Delilah Holland
Mark Larson - Treyshawn Stokes
Reg Rogers - Dr. Marcus Holland
Ashley Thomas - Andre Levonshire
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Samara Bay - Jenna Reyes
Lisa Birnbaum - Mrs. Jeffries ('30s) / Floor Nurse
Bryan Cogman - Dr. Ernst Bauer ('30s) / Malcolm Sidwell
Marta Cross - Chief Lucia Benavides / Dictation App Voice
Matt Golden - Councilman Jeffries ('30s) / Martin Stein / Red Sox Announcer / Onak'Agen 3
Patrick Hayle - Sgt. John Murphy
Susannah Hoffman - Violet Tote / Onak'Agen 2
Becca Lish - Merle Pickman (Elder)
Natalie Makenna - Merle Pickman ('30s) / Dream Merle
Zdenko Martin - Eric DeSantos
Laura Patalano - Mama Benavides
Susannah Rogers - Phaedra Celeste ('30s)
Mickey Solis - Onak'Agen 1
Tony Torn - Cyrus Whately / Chief's Assistant
Angela K. Thomas - Janine / S.M.E. Guard
Zach Villa - Bandleader ('30s) / Radio DJ
---
- "Hand in Glove" composed by Tim Hoffelt, lyrics by Samara Bay & Patrick Hayle, performed by Amanda Wolff
- "Manus in Chirotheca" (Dark Providence theme) composed by Tim Hoffelt
- Additional music provided under special arrangement with APM Music
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About Dark Providence
DARK PROVIDENCE is a compelling fusion of a pulse-pounding serial killer thriller and a twisty occult conspiracy that spans generations. It follows an obsessed killer leaving a trail of gruesome crime scenes, while delivering explosive secrets about ancestral legacies and fateful choices made in the pursuit of arcane power. As the investigation unfolds, the killer’s morbid ties to the occult mystery emerge—and our heroes discover their own unforeseen connections to it. The characters in DARK PROVIDENCE struggle to meet the moment. They’re flawed individuals who find themselves suddenly confronting terrifying, unfathomable circumstances. They aren’t the right person at the right time, immediately rising to the occasion wielding courage and competence. They’re out of their depth, scrambling to make sense of events as their understanding of reality shifts beneath their feet. And the darkness they encounter leaves a mark.Podcast website
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