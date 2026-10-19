What if the case that haunted your ex-cop dad was the one he never talked about — until now? Tonight, we bring you ten true scary Reddit stories. Welcome to a chilling collection of 10 true scary Reddit horror stories, including the case that haunted an ex-cop dad. Real accounts shared by ordinary people — strange encounters, unexplainable events, and the kind of fear you can only find in the comment section at 3 AM. Narrated in a calm, slow, and immersive style, this episode is designed to help you relax and drift off to sleep. Turn off the lights, get comfortable, and let the darkness tell you a story. Perfect for bedtime, deep sleep, and anyone who loves a good scare before sleep.

What if the people hiding in plain sight were never people at all? Tonight, we bring you true scary stories of nonhuman people hiding in plain sight. Welcome to a chilling collection of true scary stories about nonhuman people hiding in plain sight. Real accounts from people who encountered something that looked human but wasn't — strange visitors, unsettling behaviour, and moments that turned everyday life into a nightmare. Narrated in a calm, slow, and immersive style, this episode is designed to help you relax and drift off to sleep. Turn off the lights, get comfortable, and let the darkness tell you a story. Perfect for bedtime, deep sleep, and anyone who loves a good scare before sleep.

What if the thing you met was never human — and it knew exactly how to pretend? Tonight, we bring you true scary encounters with inhuman beings. Welcome to a chilling collection of true scary encounters with inhuman beings. Real accounts from people who crossed paths with something that wasn't human — figures that mimicked people, creatures that shouldn't exist, and moments that turned reality into a nightmare. Narrated in a calm, slow, and immersive style, this episode is designed to help you relax and drift off to sleep. Turn off the lights, get comfortable, and let the darkness tell you a story. Perfect for bedtime, deep sleep, and anyone who loves a good scare before sleep.

What if the gift of prophecy was real — and the predictions for 2025 were never meant to be shared? Today, we hear from a woman who claims to receive visions of what's to come. Welcome to an episode about a woman who received the gift of prophecy and shares her 2025 predictions. We explore her visions, the warnings, and the questions that leave us wondering what's next. Told in a calm, detailed, and immersive style, this episode is perfect for listeners who want the facts, the stories, and the unanswered questions. Press play and follow the journey from the first vision to the final prediction.

What if the darkness spoke — and what it said was worse than any silence? Tonight, we bring you ten true creepy stories, including Flesh Pedestrians and The House of 1000 Teeth. Welcome to a chilling collection of 10 true creepy horror stories, including Flesh Pedestrians, The House of 1000 Teeth, and more. Real accounts from ordinary people who experienced something unsettling — strange encounters, unexplainable events, and the kind of fear that stays with you long after. Narrated in a calm, slow, and immersive style, this episode is designed to help you relax and drift off to sleep. Turn off the lights, get comfortable, and let the darkness tell you a story. Perfect for bedtime, deep sleep, and anyone who loves a good scare before sleep.

About Spooky Scary Storytime

About Spooky Scary Storytime

About Spooky Scary Storytime