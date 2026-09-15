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10 episodes
- On the morning of Truufest, Celia vanishes, PM is nearly flattened by a vending machine, and Madeline is done hiding. Alice has one day to save the company, unmask a killer, and reckon with the most unsettling truth of all.
Produced by Wolf at the Door Studios, an award-winning independent audio fiction production company specializing in immersive, surreal audio dramas.
- Truufest is falling apart, and Alice and Celia work 24/7 to save it. Somewhere between late nights, bad decisions, and secrets neither of them meant to share, Alice starts to wonder if she had Celia completely wrong.
Produced by Wolf at the Door Studios, an award-winning independent audio fiction production company specializing in immersive, surreal audio dramas.
- A funeral. A favor. A phone call with Madeline — the Alter Ego member who tried to solve her double problem in a way that got her permanently expelled. For the first time, Alice is starting to think like a Major.
Produced by Wolf at the Door Studios, an award-winning independent audio fiction production company specializing in immersive, surreal audio dramas.
- Donovan's news sends Alice into freefall. Truuly is imploding from the inside. And Jeremy — sweet, patient Jeremy — finally confronts the double who has been making his life a living hell. The Alter Egos will never be the same.
Produced by Wolf at the Door Studios, an award-winning independent audio fiction production company specializing in immersive, surreal audio dramas.
- Revenge is on the menu at Truuly, and Alice is cooking. Elena's online pearl opening empire implodes in real time — and out of the wreckage, something unexpected emerges.
Produced by Wolf at the Door Studios, an award-winning independent audio fiction production company specializing in immersive, surreal audio dramas.
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About THE DOUBLE[S]
***WINNER OF THE AUDIO FICTION PRIZE AT TRIBECA 2026!*** From Wolf at the Door Studios + the creators of the cult hit Modes of Thought in Anterran Literature... At a Goop-like wellness empire built on female empowerment, Alice meets her doppelganger — a shinier, breezier British import who promptly steals her promotion. Desperate for answers, Alice joins a secret support group of people whose doubles are systematically dismantling their lives. Then doubles start turning up dead. Follow the show on Instagram @alteregossupportPodcast website
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