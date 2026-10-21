Does being a single mom mean everyone else should rearrange their lives around you? 😳 And would you ever INVOICE a friend after their one-night stand?! 💸



Welcome back to The Ranting Podcast! In Episode 165, Nick and Miranda are going back and forth with four wild Reddit AITA and advice stories, relationship drama, family conflicts, questionable decisions, and plenty of unfiltered opinions!



We're also sharing a little story about us being a couple (yes, apparently that needs clarification 🤣), jumping into another round of "Let's Talk About It," and ranting about everything in between.



🔥 IN THIS EPISODE:



👩‍👧 The Single Mom Card: AITA for telling my sister that being a single mom doesn't mean everyone else has to rearrange their lives around her?



🤐 The Family Secret: My kid told me something in confidence, but I might have to spill it anyway. What would you do?



🏠 The Neighbor's Porch Light: My elderly neighbor's porch light hasn't turned on in two days. I knocked on the door and discovered why.



💸 Couch Casualty: AITA for invoicing my friend after her one-night stand?



🎙️ PLUS: Nick & Miranda's story, Let's Talk About It, relationship debates, hilarious reactions, and unfiltered ranting!



⏱️ EPISODE CHAPTERS

00:06:57 - Nick & Miranda’s Story

00:14:53 - AITA #1: Telling My Sister That Being A Single Mom Doesn't Mean Everyone Else Has To Rearrange Their Lives Around Them

00:39:41 - Let’s Talk About It!

01:26:47 - Advice: My Kid Told Me Something In Confidence, I Might Have To Spill It Anyways

01:46:40 - Advice: My Elderly Neighbors Porch Light Hasn't Turned On In Two Days, I Knocked And Found Out Why

01:56:41 - AITA #2: Invoicing My Friend After Her One Night Stand



💬 WE WANT YOUR OPINION!



Does being a single parent mean family members should be expected to make accommodations? Where do you draw the line between helping family and setting boundaries?



Drop your verdict in the comments! 👇



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