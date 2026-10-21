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162 episodes
- Family drama, awkward wedding hookups, relationship conflicts, bad breath, and some seriously questionable decisions! 🤣
In Episode 166 of The Ranting Podcast, Nick and Miranda are back with four wild Reddit stories involving uncomfortable family situations, relationship struggles, friendship dilemmas, and boundaries that have everyone asking: Am I the A**hole (AITA)?** 👀
🔥 Reddit Stories Featured:
💍 The Family Affair – A wedding hookup takes an unexpected turn when someone discovers they accidentally slept with their cousin!
👨👩👧 The Plus-One – After six years of marriage, one woman still feels like an outsider in her husband's family.
🍽️ Kids-Free Dinner – Is someone wrong for refusing to let their sister bring her children to an adults-only family dinner?
🪥 Tooth Talk – How do you tell a friend their terrible oral hygiene has become a serious problem?
Nick and Miranda break down each story, debate who's right and wrong, share their unfiltered opinions, and deliver plenty of laughs along the way!
💬 JOIN THE CONVERSATION!
Who was actually the A**hole? Would you have handled these situations differently? Drop your opinions in the comments!
🌐 FIND US EVERYWHERE:
YouTube | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Amazon Music | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | Reddit
⏱️ EPISODE CHAPTERS
00:10:23 - Merch Update
00:17:22 - Reddit Advice: Six Years In And I Still Feel Like The Outsider In My Husband’s Family
00:57:51 - Reddit TIFU: Accidentally Having Sex With My Cousin At A Family Wedding
01:06:31 - AITA #1: Telling My Friend She Needs To Do Something About Her Horrible Oral Hygiene
01:27:54 - AITA #2: Telling My Sister She Can’t Bring Her Kids To A Family Dinner At My House
01:40:05 - AITA Voting!
#AITA #RedditStories #FamilyDrama #RelationshipDrama #TheRantingPodcast
Being a Single Mom Doesn't Make You Entitled! | Reddit AITA Stories | Ep 16510/20/2026 | 2h 18 mins.Does being a single mom mean everyone else should rearrange their lives around you? 😳 And would you ever INVOICE a friend after their one-night stand?! 💸
Welcome back to The Ranting Podcast! In Episode 165, Nick and Miranda are going back and forth with four wild Reddit AITA and advice stories, relationship drama, family conflicts, questionable decisions, and plenty of unfiltered opinions!
We're also sharing a little story about us being a couple (yes, apparently that needs clarification 🤣), jumping into another round of "Let's Talk About It," and ranting about everything in between.
🔥 IN THIS EPISODE:
👩👧 The Single Mom Card: AITA for telling my sister that being a single mom doesn't mean everyone else has to rearrange their lives around her?
🤐 The Family Secret: My kid told me something in confidence, but I might have to spill it anyway. What would you do?
🏠 The Neighbor's Porch Light: My elderly neighbor's porch light hasn't turned on in two days. I knocked on the door and discovered why.
💸 Couch Casualty: AITA for invoicing my friend after her one-night stand?
🎙️ PLUS: Nick & Miranda's story, Let's Talk About It, relationship debates, hilarious reactions, and unfiltered ranting!
⏱️ EPISODE CHAPTERS
00:06:57 - Nick & Miranda’s Story
00:14:53 - AITA #1: Telling My Sister That Being A Single Mom Doesn't Mean Everyone Else Has To Rearrange Their Lives Around Them
00:39:41 - Let’s Talk About It!
01:26:47 - Advice: My Kid Told Me Something In Confidence, I Might Have To Spill It Anyways
01:46:40 - Advice: My Elderly Neighbors Porch Light Hasn't Turned On In Two Days, I Knocked And Found Out Why
01:56:41 - AITA #2: Invoicing My Friend After Her One Night Stand
💬 WE WANT YOUR OPINION!
Does being a single parent mean family members should be expected to make accommodations? Where do you draw the line between helping family and setting boundaries?
Drop your verdict in the comments! 👇
❤️ JOIN THE RANTERS!
Subscribe to The Ranting Podcast for Reddit AITA stories, advice dilemmas, relationship debates, funny conversations, and unfiltered opinions from husband-and-wife hosts Nick & Miranda!
🌐 FIND US EVERYWHERE:
YouTube | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Amazon Music | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | Reddit
#AITA #RedditStories #TheRantingPodcast
Ep 164: Tinderella, Friendship Under Surveillance, CE scammer, Best Man Betrayal & Runaway Husband10/15/2026 | 1h 57 mins.In Episode 164 Nick and Miranda react to FIVE stories, break down the drama, debate every side, and decide who—if anyone—is actually the a**hole 👀🎙️
Stories covered in this episode:
- AIO: Looking for Mr. Right
- AITA for Feeling Uncomfortable Visiting My Friend After Finding Out They Timed Me On Their Nanny Cam?
- AIO: Being Upset That My Fiance Is Treating A Work Conference Trip As A Vacation
- AITA for Firing My Best Man After He Made A Deeply Inappropriate Joke About My Ex During His Reception Toast?
- AITA for Trying To Shut Down My Husband’s New Hobby?
🎙️ Expect drama, awkward situations, family conflict, relationship debates, hilarious reactions, and unfiltered commentary from Nick & Miranda.
⏱️ Episode Timestamps:
00:09:25 - Am I Overreacting #1: Looking for Mr. Right
00:40:10 - AITA #1: Feeling Uncomfortable Visiting My Friend After Finding Out They Timed Me On Their Nanny Cam
00:51:32 - Am I Overreacting #2: Being Upset That My Fiance Is Treating A Work Conference Trip As A Vacation
01:11:10 - AITA #2: Firing My Best Man After He Made A Deeply Inappropriate Joke About My Ex During His Reception Toast
01:28:38 - AITA #3: Trying To Shut Down My Husband’s New Hobby
01:52:34 - AITA Voting!
#aita #redditstories #family #drama #therantingpodcast
Ep 163: Salary Snitch, The Uninvited Guests, Roommate Transit Authority & Caregiver Breaking Point10/14/2026 | 1h 20 mins.In Episode 163 Nick and Miranda react to four stories, break down the drama, debate every side, and decide who—if anyone—is actually the a**hole 👀🎙️
Stories covered in this episode:
- AITA for Telling My Coworkers Exactly How Much I Make After My Manager Told Us Not To Discuss Salaries?
- AITA for Protecting My Peace At Thanksgiving Even If It Hurts My Niece ?
- AITA for Trading My Car For One My Roommate Can’t Drive?
- AITA for Screaming At My Dad And Kicking Him Out After Almost A Year Of Supporting Him ?
🎙️ Expect drama, awkward situations, family conflict, relationship debates, hilarious reactions, and unfiltered commentary from Nick & Miranda.
⏱️ Episode Timestamps:
00:08:12 - AITA #1: Telling My Coworkers Exactly How Much I Make After My Manager Told Us Not To Discuss Salaries
00:28:32 - AITA #2: Protecting My Peace At Thanksgiving Even If It Hurts My Niece
00:44:26 - AITA #3: Trading My Car For One My Roommate Can’t Drive
00:57:39 - AITA #4: Screaming At My Dad And Kicking Him Out After Almost A Year Of Supporting Him
01:16:01 - AITA Voting!
#aita #redditstories #family #drama #therantingpodcast
Ep 162: That's Not My Baby, Let's Talk About Fall, What Should I Do, Girls Trip FOMO & Music for All10/13/2026 | 1h 59 mins.In Episode 162, Nick and Miranda are tossing it back and forth while talking about AITA stories, Lets Talk About Fall, What Should I Do, and a feel good story titled "Nonprofit Brings Free Music Education to More Than 20,000 Miami Students in 131 Schools" to get your week started on a positive note 😁
AITA Stories:
- AITA for Bringing the Baby to the Mom Instead of Looking After It Myself?
- AITA for Asking “Why Should I?” When My Sister Learned She Wasn’t Invited?
🎙️ Expect drama, awkward situations, family conflict, relationship debates, hilarious reactions, and unfiltered commentary from Nick & Miranda.
⏱️ Episode Timestamps:
00:02:13 - Raves of the Week
00:10:25 - AITA #1: Bringing the Baby to the Mom Instead of Looking After It Myself
00:24:18 - Let’s Talk About It: Indigenous Peoples Day
00:37:39 - Rant or Rave: Fall Edition
00:55:24 - Would You Rather: Fall Edition
01:05:00 - What Should I Do #1: Should I Throw the Sex Dolls Out or Not?
01:15:27 - What Should I Do #2: Finding Out My Friend Told His Wife That Our Trip is Canceled When He is Still Planning on Going
01:21:08 - What Should I Do #3: My Friend wants to split a huge group gift for a friend but i cant afford my share
01:27:31 - What Should I Do #4: Am I Stupid or Arrogant for Wanting to Turn Down Money?
01:36:10 - AITA #2: Asking “Why Should I?” When My Sister Learned She Wasn’t Invited
01:56:25 - Feel Good of the Week
#aita #redditstories #family #drama #therantingpodcast
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About The Ranting Podcast
Welcome to The Ranting Podcast! This is the place to share your own stories and opinions, post AITA and other Reddit discussions, debate our weekly podcast topics, suggest future episode ideas, connect with fellow Ranters, or just sit back and enjoy the chaos 🤣. Ranters, ADHD'ers, chismosas, nerds, and everyone in between—you’re always welcome here. We value different opinions, but keep it respectful. Attack the argument - not the person. Happy Ranting! ❤️-N&MPodcast website
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