Episode Description



In this episode of Unobtainium, hosts Adam and Amy sit down with UCLA Planetary Science Professor Dave Paige to dissect the science behind Ridley Scott's blockbuster film The Martian. From the atmospheric physics of Martian dust storms to the realities of growing potatoes in extraterrestrial soil, Professor Paige breaks down what Hollywood got right, what they exaggerated, and what real NASA missions face when exploring the Red Planet.



Full Summary



Why couldn’t the movie’s massive Martian dust storm really happen? Could you actually grow potatoes in Martian soil? How cold is Mars? Is there liquid water beneath the surface? Could microbial life exist there today? How realistic are NASA and JPL’s response to Mark Watney’s predicament? And what would it actually take to keep human beings alive on a journey to Mars? But the conversation ultimately raises a bigger question: Should humans be going to Mars at all?



Paige makes the case that increasingly capable robots may be able to explore Mars more safely, cheaply and extensively than astronauts—without risking human lives or contaminating a planet that could harbor indigenous life. That leads to the most consequential scientific question of all: Is there life on Mars, and how far should we go to find it?



Along the way, the conversation explores:



Mars Environment & Atmospheric Physics: Mars has an atmospheric pressure less than $1/100^{\text{th}}$ that of Earth, composed primarily of carbon dioxide. While daytime temperatures at equatorial regions can approach room temperature, nighttime temperatures drop far below any location in Antarctica.

The Dust Storm Exaggeration: The film's inciting incident—a severe dust storm that forces mission abort—is pure science fiction. Although wind speeds on Mars can be fast, the atmospheric density is so low that high-speed winds exert only a mild breeze's force, insufficient to knock down an astronaut or damage heavy equipment.

NASA Technical Realism & JPL Representation: The movie accurately depicts the collaborative dynamic of NASA ground control, technical trade-offs, and internal management at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). However, the premise that Mark Watney lost all communication due to a single broken antenna is unrealistic given standard NASA multi-redundant communication systems.

Farming Potatoes in Martian Regolith: Martian soil contains oxidizing perchlorates, but experiments with sterile lunar soil prove plants can grow in extraterrestrial dirt when supplemented with nutrients. Applying raw human waste directly to root vegetables introduces severe pathogen risks; real missions would use waste digesters.

Geology, Water, and Seismic Activity: Mars features massive subsurface ice sheets past $45^\circ$ latitude, ancient riverbeds, dry lake beds, and Olympus Mons—the solar system's largest volcano. Data from the InSight mission confirmed active "Marsquakes," demonstrating the planet remains geologically active.

Robotic Exploration vs. Crewed Missions: While human exploration provides a compelling narrative, human crew vehicles require massive weight, artificial gravity systems, and extensive life support. Autonomous and semi-autonomous robotic rovers offer a far safer, more cost-effective, and scientifically precise method for exploring Mars.



Follow Unobtainium Podcast!



Website: unobtainiumpodcast.com

Watch full episodes on https://www.youtube.com/@unobtainiumpod



Stay connected:

Instagram: @unobtainiumpod

TikTok: @unobtainiumpod

Bluesky: @unobtainiumpod.bsky.social

X: @unobtainiumpod



For Dave Paige



https://www.space.ucla.edu/david-paige



https://www.diviner.ucla.edu/dap



https://www.planetary.org/profiles/david-paige



#TheMartian #Mars #MarsScience #NASA #ScienceFiction #SpaceExploration #Astrobiology #MattDamon #RidleyScott #UnobtainiumPodcast #JPL #DavePaige #Amy Meinzer

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.