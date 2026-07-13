Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sports World Cup 2026Near youGenresTopics
PodcastsArtsCBS Radio Mystery Theater | Old Time Radio
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
CBS Radio Mystery Theater | Old Time Radio
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

CBS Radio Mystery Theater | Old Time Radio

Old time Retro Radio
ArtsDrama
CBS Radio Mystery Theater | Old Time Radio
Latest episode

120 episodes

  • CBS Radio Mystery Theater | Old Time Radio

    CBS Radio Mystery Theater - Harry’S Taxi And The T Machine [episode 1268] Broadcast 12/14/1981

    07/13/2026 | 43 mins.
    https://www.oldtimeretroradio.com

    This episode features CBS Radio Mystery Theater - Harry'S Taxi And The T Machine [episode 1268] Broadcast 12/14/1981, a restored classic from the golden age of radio. A classic old time radio broadcast from the golden age of radio, featuring original radio drama, authentic performances, and timeless storytelling. These historic programs reflect an era when radio was the heart of home entertainment, delivering mystery, suspense, westerns, comedy, and unforgettable performances through sound alone.

    Source: OTRR dot org – Certified Public Domain Collection.
    Curated by Old Time Retro Radio.

    🎧 Listen to Old Time Retro Radio on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6l75sbJ6KoTOk8c3xHMGj3
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cbs-radio-mystery-theater/id1857886559
    📻 Search Old Time Retro Radio on your favorite podcast app to explore the complete collection.

    #OldTimeRadio #GoldenAgeBroadcast #ClassicRadio #VintageAudio #RadioTheater
  • CBS Radio Mystery Theater | Old Time Radio

    CBS Radio Mystery Theater - The Three Elders Of Lifeboat Landing [episode 477] Broadcast 4/26/1976

    07/11/2026 | 41 mins.
    https://www.oldtimeretroradio.com

    This episode features CBS Radio Mystery Theater - The Three Elders Of Lifeboat Landing [episode 477] Broadcast 4/26/1976, a restored classic from the golden age of radio. A classic old time radio broadcast from the golden age of radio, featuring original radio drama, authentic performances, and timeless storytelling. These historic programs reflect an era when radio was the heart of home entertainment, delivering mystery, suspense, westerns, comedy, and unforgettable performances through sound alone.

    Source: OTRR dot org – Certified Public Domain Collection.
    Curated by Old Time Retro Radio.

    🎧 Listen to Old Time Retro Radio on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6l75sbJ6KoTOk8c3xHMGj3
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cbs-radio-mystery-theater/id1857886559
    📻 Search Old Time Retro Radio on your favorite podcast app to explore the complete collection.

    #OldTimeRadio #GoldenAgeBroadcast #ClassicRadio #VintageAudio #RadioTheater
  • CBS Radio Mystery Theater | Old Time Radio

    CBS Radio Mystery Theater - Ordeal By Fire [episode 61] Broadcast 3/21/1974

    07/10/2026 | 42 mins.
    https://www.oldtimeretroradio.com

    This episode features CBS Radio Mystery Theater - Ordeal By Fire [episode 61] Broadcast 3/21/1974, a restored classic from the golden age of radio. A classic old time radio broadcast from the golden age of radio, featuring original radio drama, authentic performances, and timeless storytelling. These historic programs reflect an era when radio was the heart of home entertainment, delivering mystery, suspense, westerns, comedy, and unforgettable performances through sound alone.

    Source: OTRR dot org – Certified Public Domain Collection.
    Curated by Old Time Retro Radio.

    🎧 Listen to Old Time Retro Radio on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6l75sbJ6KoTOk8c3xHMGj3
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cbs-radio-mystery-theater/id1857886559
    📻 Search Old Time Retro Radio on your favorite podcast app to explore the complete collection.

    #OldTimeRadio #GoldenAgeBroadcast #ClassicRadio #VintageAudio #RadioTheater
  • CBS Radio Mystery Theater | Old Time Radio

    CBS Radio Mystery Theater - The Triangle [episode 305] Broadcast 7/8/1975

    07/10/2026 | 40 mins.
    https://www.oldtimeretroradio.com

    This episode features CBS Radio Mystery Theater - The Triangle [episode 305] Broadcast 7/8/1975, a restored classic from the golden age of radio. A classic old time radio broadcast from the golden age of radio, featuring original radio drama, authentic performances, and timeless storytelling. These historic programs reflect an era when radio was the heart of home entertainment, delivering mystery, suspense, westerns, comedy, and unforgettable performances through sound alone.

    Source: OTRR dot org – Certified Public Domain Collection.
    Curated by Old Time Retro Radio.

    🎧 Listen to Old Time Retro Radio on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6l75sbJ6KoTOk8c3xHMGj3
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cbs-radio-mystery-theater/id1857886559
    📻 Search Old Time Retro Radio on your favorite podcast app to explore the complete collection.

    #OldTimeRadio #GoldenAgeBroadcast #ClassicRadio #VintageAudio #RadioTheater
  • CBS Radio Mystery Theater | Old Time Radio

    CBS Radio Mystery Theater - Second Sight [episode 1124] Broadcast 10/6/1980

    07/09/2026 | 44 mins.
    https://www.oldtimeretroradio.com

    This episode features CBS Radio Mystery Theater - Second Sight [episode 1124] Broadcast 10/6/1980, a restored classic from the golden age of radio. A classic old time radio broadcast from the golden age of radio, featuring original radio drama, authentic performances, and timeless storytelling. These historic programs reflect an era when radio was the heart of home entertainment, delivering mystery, suspense, westerns, comedy, and unforgettable performances through sound alone.

    Source: OTRR dot org – Certified Public Domain Collection.
    Curated by Old Time Retro Radio.

    🎧 Listen to Old Time Retro Radio on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6l75sbJ6KoTOk8c3xHMGj3
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cbs-radio-mystery-theater/id1857886559
    📻 Search Old Time Retro Radio on your favorite podcast app to explore the complete collection.

    #OldTimeRadio #GoldenAgeBroadcast #ClassicRadio #VintageAudio #RadioTheater
More Arts podcasts
Trending Arts podcasts
About CBS Radio Mystery Theater | Old Time Radio
CBS Radio Mystery Theater | Old Time Radio brings back classic CBS Radio Mystery Theater episodes from the golden age and revival era of old time radio. Listen to vintage mystery drama, supernatural stories, suspense thrillers, crime tales, psychological mysteries, classic radio theater, and unforgettable broadcasts inspired by the great tradition of radio before television. Each episode features carefully selected CBS Radio Mystery Theater old time radio programs for listeners who enjoy classic radio shows, vintage mystery, retro audio drama, nostalgic suspense, golden age radio storytelling, and timeless audio performances. Whether you are discovering old time radio for the first time or returning to favorite CBS Radio Mystery Theater broadcasts from the past, this podcast is an easy place to hear eerie mysteries, crime dramas, ghost stories, strange tales, suspense radio plays, and classic mystery entertainment from another era. Step back into a time when voices, music, sound effects, and imagination created haunted rooms, hidden secrets, dangerous choices, and unforgettable twists for millions of listeners. CBS Radio Mystery Theater | Old Time Radio preserves the atmosphere, mystery, and storytelling power of vintage radio drama, bringing classic old time radio suspense and supernatural storytelling back to life for today’s audience. Part of the Old Time Retro Radio network. Listen to more classic radio shows, mystery, westerns, comedy, detective stories, sci-fi, suspense, horror, drama, supernatural stories, and vintage radio archives at OldTimeRetroRadio.com.
Podcast website
ArtsDramaFictionPerforming Arts

Listen to CBS Radio Mystery Theater | Old Time Radio, Things Bakers Know: The King Arthur Baking Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
CBS Radio Mystery Theater | Old Time Radio: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.11.3| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/13/2026 - 9:49:28 PM
A company fromMADSACK