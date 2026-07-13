CBS Radio Mystery Theater | Old Time Radio

https://www.oldtimeretroradio.com This episode features CBS Radio Mystery Theater - Second Sight [episode 1124] Broadcast 10/6/1980, a restored classic from the golden age of radio. A classic old time radio broadcast from the golden age of radio, featuring original radio drama, authentic performances, and timeless storytelling. These historic programs reflect an era when radio was the heart of home entertainment, delivering mystery, suspense, westerns, comedy, and unforgettable performances through sound alone. Source: OTRR dot org – Certified Public Domain Collection. Curated by Old Time Retro Radio. 🎧 Listen to Old Time Retro Radio on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6l75sbJ6KoTOk8c3xHMGj3 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cbs-radio-mystery-theater/id1857886559 📻 Search Old Time Retro Radio on your favorite podcast app to explore the complete collection. #OldTimeRadio #GoldenAgeBroadcast #ClassicRadio #VintageAudio #RadioTheater

https://www.oldtimeretroradio.com This episode features CBS Radio Mystery Theater - The Triangle [episode 305] Broadcast 7/8/1975, a restored classic from the golden age of radio. A classic old time radio broadcast from the golden age of radio, featuring original radio drama, authentic performances, and timeless storytelling. These historic programs reflect an era when radio was the heart of home entertainment, delivering mystery, suspense, westerns, comedy, and unforgettable performances through sound alone. Source: OTRR dot org – Certified Public Domain Collection. Curated by Old Time Retro Radio. 🎧 Listen to Old Time Retro Radio on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6l75sbJ6KoTOk8c3xHMGj3 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cbs-radio-mystery-theater/id1857886559 📻 Search Old Time Retro Radio on your favorite podcast app to explore the complete collection. #OldTimeRadio #GoldenAgeBroadcast #ClassicRadio #VintageAudio #RadioTheater

https://www.oldtimeretroradio.com This episode features CBS Radio Mystery Theater - Ordeal By Fire [episode 61] Broadcast 3/21/1974, a restored classic from the golden age of radio. A classic old time radio broadcast from the golden age of radio, featuring original radio drama, authentic performances, and timeless storytelling. These historic programs reflect an era when radio was the heart of home entertainment, delivering mystery, suspense, westerns, comedy, and unforgettable performances through sound alone. Source: OTRR dot org – Certified Public Domain Collection. Curated by Old Time Retro Radio. 🎧 Listen to Old Time Retro Radio on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6l75sbJ6KoTOk8c3xHMGj3 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cbs-radio-mystery-theater/id1857886559 📻 Search Old Time Retro Radio on your favorite podcast app to explore the complete collection. #OldTimeRadio #GoldenAgeBroadcast #ClassicRadio #VintageAudio #RadioTheater

https://www.oldtimeretroradio.com This episode features CBS Radio Mystery Theater - The Three Elders Of Lifeboat Landing [episode 477] Broadcast 4/26/1976, a restored classic from the golden age of radio. A classic old time radio broadcast from the golden age of radio, featuring original radio drama, authentic performances, and timeless storytelling. These historic programs reflect an era when radio was the heart of home entertainment, delivering mystery, suspense, westerns, comedy, and unforgettable performances through sound alone. Source: OTRR dot org – Certified Public Domain Collection. Curated by Old Time Retro Radio. 🎧 Listen to Old Time Retro Radio on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6l75sbJ6KoTOk8c3xHMGj3 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cbs-radio-mystery-theater/id1857886559 📻 Search Old Time Retro Radio on your favorite podcast app to explore the complete collection. #OldTimeRadio #GoldenAgeBroadcast #ClassicRadio #VintageAudio #RadioTheater

https://www.oldtimeretroradio.com This episode features CBS Radio Mystery Theater - Harry'S Taxi And The T Machine [episode 1268] Broadcast 12/14/1981, a restored classic from the golden age of radio. A classic old time radio broadcast from the golden age of radio, featuring original radio drama, authentic performances, and timeless storytelling. These historic programs reflect an era when radio was the heart of home entertainment, delivering mystery, suspense, westerns, comedy, and unforgettable performances through sound alone. Source: OTRR dot org – Certified Public Domain Collection. Curated by Old Time Retro Radio. 🎧 Listen to Old Time Retro Radio on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6l75sbJ6KoTOk8c3xHMGj3 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cbs-radio-mystery-theater/id1857886559 📻 Search Old Time Retro Radio on your favorite podcast app to explore the complete collection. #OldTimeRadio #GoldenAgeBroadcast #ClassicRadio #VintageAudio #RadioTheater

About CBS Radio Mystery Theater | Old Time Radio

About CBS Radio Mystery Theater | Old Time Radio

About CBS Radio Mystery Theater | Old Time Radio

CBS Radio Mystery Theater | Old Time Radio brings back classic CBS Radio Mystery Theater episodes from the golden age and revival era of old time radio. Listen to vintage mystery drama, supernatural stories, suspense thrillers, crime tales, psychological mysteries, classic radio theater, and unforgettable broadcasts inspired by the great tradition of radio before television. Each episode features carefully selected CBS Radio Mystery Theater old time radio programs for listeners who enjoy classic radio shows, vintage mystery, retro audio drama, nostalgic suspense, golden age radio storytelling, and timeless audio performances. Whether you are discovering old time radio for the first time or returning to favorite CBS Radio Mystery Theater broadcasts from the past, this podcast is an easy place to hear eerie mysteries, crime dramas, ghost stories, strange tales, suspense radio plays, and classic mystery entertainment from another era. Step back into a time when voices, music, sound effects, and imagination created haunted rooms, hidden secrets, dangerous choices, and unforgettable twists for millions of listeners. CBS Radio Mystery Theater | Old Time Radio preserves the atmosphere, mystery, and storytelling power of vintage radio drama, bringing classic old time radio suspense and supernatural storytelling back to life for today’s audience. Part of the Old Time Retro Radio network. Listen to more classic radio shows, mystery, westerns, comedy, detective stories, sci-fi, suspense, horror, drama, supernatural stories, and vintage radio archives at OldTimeRetroRadio.com.