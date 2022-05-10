American Girl: The Smart Girl's Podcast

This show brings to life American Girl’s most popular advice series: A Smart Girl's Guide, helping tweens and teens navigate what's really happening with their ... More
Available Episodes
A Smart Girl’s Guide to: Mental Health + Mindfulness
In this episode, hosts Shay Rudolph and Jess Weiner talk ALL about mental health, self-care, and what to do if you are feeling especially stressed or anxious. Where do these feelings come from, and what can we do about it in our everyday lives?
Shay and Jess are joined by Paulina Chávez, actress from Netflix’s “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia” and the upcoming show “Fate: The Winx Saga”. Paulina shares what she does to practice self-care and help herself through times of high stress and anxiety.
We are also joined by the Smart Girl’s Podcast’s expert, licensed social worker Katie Hurley, who answers your questions, and gives advice on what to do when it may be time to ask for help with your mental health.
10/19/2022
38:13
A Smart Girl’s Guide: Care + Keeping of You
In this episode, hosts Shay Rudolph and Jess Weiner talk about one of the most memorable, impactful, and REAL books about puberty and growing up that has been read by girls and their parents from around the world: American Girl’s New York Times best-selling series the Care and Keeping of You!
Shay and Jess talk with the author of the Care & Keeping of You 2 and co-founder and CEO of OOMLA (a company designed to make puberty comfortable) Dr. Cara Natterson. They cover all of the must-ask questions about puberty, periods, hormones, boobs and more. Talking about our bodies does NOT have to be embarrassing, and guided by Shay, Jess, and Dr. Cara, we are tackling the tough issues about puberty through laughter, honesty, and care.
10/12/2022
38:54
A Smart Girl’s Guide to: Friendship Troubles
In this episode, hosts Shay Rudolph and Jess Weiner continue their conversation about Friendships and chat about what happens when a friendship isn’t healthy. Whether that’s unnecessary drama, mean behavior, or a lack of healthy support, most everyone experiences a time when they need to break up with a friend. So… what do you do when it’s time to let that friendship go?
Shay and Jess are joined by Mckenna Grace, actress from “Ghostbusters After-Life”, who shares a little bit about how she deals with toxic or negative friendships in her life, and her advice for listeners who may be having a tough time with a friend!
We are also joined by the Smart Girl’s Podcast’s expert, licensed social worker Katie Hurley, who answers all of your questions about negative and toxic friendships - and what you can do if you discover you have an unhealthy friendship.
10/5/2022
40:01
A Smart Girl’s Guide to: Being a Good Friend
In this episode, hosts Shay Rudolph and Jess Weiner talk about what being a GOOD friend really means. Do you know what a good friendship feels like? And how can you tell when your friendship has become one-sided? Most of all, what can you do to be a better friend to the people you care about.
Shay and Jess are joined by Malia Baker, one of Shay’s real-life close friends and actress from Netflix’s “The Baby-Sitters Club” as well as Nickelodeon’s “Are You Afraid of the Dark”. Malia shares what she thinks a good friendship looks and feels like (on the good days and on the not-so-good days) and what she does to prioritize good friendships in her life.
9/28/2022
32:02
A Smart Girl’s Guide to: Embarrassing Moments
In this episode, hosts Shay Rudolph and Jess Weiner talk all about the embarrassing moments in our life!! They happen to everyone -- but have you ever wondered what goes on inside your body when you feel embarrassment? And what can we do to recover from those moments?
Joining Shay and Jess on the show today is Brooklynn Prince, actress from the movie “The Florida Project” and AppleTV+’s “Home Before Dark.” Brooklynn joins the fun and shares some of her most embarrassing moments!
We are also joined by the Smart Girl’s Podcast’s expert, licensed social worker Katie Hurley, who answers your questions and gives advice on what we can do to bounce back from a moment we wish never happened!
This show brings to life American Girl’s most popular advice series: A Smart Girl's Guide, helping tweens and teens navigate what's really happening with their emotions, mental health, friendships, and more!
Join our hosts: 16-year-old actress Shay Rudolph and cultural expert Jess Weiner as they interview celebrated guests and young changemakers and get answers to all of YOUR questions about growing up that you’ve been dying to ask.