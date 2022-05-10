American Girl: The Smart Girl's Podcast

A Smart Girl’s Guide to: Friendship Troubles

In this episode, hosts Shay Rudolph and Jess Weiner continue their conversation about Friendships and chat about what happens when a friendship isn't healthy. Whether that's unnecessary drama, mean behavior, or a lack of healthy support, most everyone experiences a time when they need to break up with a friend. So… what do you do when it's time to let that friendship go? Shay and Jess are joined by Mckenna Grace, actress from "Ghostbusters After-Life", who shares a little bit about how she deals with toxic or negative friendships in her life, and her advice for listeners who may be having a tough time with a friend! We are also joined by the Smart Girl's Podcast's expert, licensed social worker Katie Hurley, who answers all of your questions about negative and toxic friendships - and what you can do if you discover you have an unhealthy friendship. You can also watch full episodes of the show on The American Girl Podcast Network channel on YouTube and YouTube kids.