1:57
Cabin Fever and Working Moms
On this week's episode Keri and Ashley are joined by RN Nancy Travis, who has been delivering babies for over 40 years! An AWHONN (Association of Women's Health Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses) member and grandmother of 14, Nancy is going to help us navigate the many new roles we've been tasked with while trying to work from home. We've also got an encouraging story from Scary Mommy Kassandra, which gives new meaning to the phrase, "Won't you be my neighbor?"
37:32
Coping With Fear and Anxiety
This week, Keri and Ashley are joined by AWHONN (Association of Women's Health, Obstetric, and Neonatal Nurses) member, Dr. Heidi Fantasia. Dr. Fantasia will be discussing how to care for our mental health during these uncertain times. We've also got an inspiring story about how one Scary Mommy has stayed connected to her mental health hero.
34:23
Having A Baby In Uncertain Times
On this week's episode, Keri and Ashley are joined by System Clinical Nurse Specialist, LaShea Wattie Haynes. A member of AWHONN (the Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses), LaShea is going to answer all of our questions about labor and delivery during these uncertain times. We're also joined by a couple on a mission: to make it home with their new baby in time for their older daughter's third birthday. You don't want to miss this heartwarming dose of Helping Hugs!
32:10
Pregnancy In The New Normal
This week's episode features a one-on-one with certified nurse midwife Paris Maloof-Bury of AWHONN, the Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses, all about what to expect during pregnancy in uncertain times. And, a feel good story about how a new mom received support from her circle when her baby shower was cancelled.
From the #1 media and entertainment brand for parents in the country, Scary Mommy Speaks is a hilarious, unfiltered look at today’s trends and topics through the lens of motherhood. From pop culture to post-baby sex, nothing’s off-limits for hosts Keri Setaro and Ashley Hearon-Smith, who know firsthand that parenting is a mother. This is a podcast for women who are owning motherhood in all its glory, pain and playdates. New episodes drop every Wednesday.