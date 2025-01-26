Powered by RND
Car Ride Devotions for Kids

Tiffany Tutu
This podcast will encourage your child to apply scripture to various topics in their life. Use this podcast as a conversation starter for the rest of your drive...
  • 19. Good Friendships | 1 Corinthians 15:33
    Let's talk about why it's important who our best friends are! "Bad company corrupts good morals" 1 Corinthians 15:33 Make sure to subscribe/follow this podcast! Connect with Tiffany: Website:⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠tiffanytutu.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ IG⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠@authortiffanytutu⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ FB⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠Mommyhood Empowered Group⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ TikTok⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠authortiffanytutu⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ YouTube authortiffanytutu To purchase Tiffany’s children’s books: What Did Your Dinosaur do Today? What Did Your Babydoll do Today? What Did You Talk to God about Today?
    5:34
  • 18. Turn Grumpy into Joy | Psalm 118:24
    Let’s talk about how to turn grumpy days into joyful ones! “This is the day the LORD has made. We will rejoice and be glad in it.” Psalm 118:24 Make sure to subscribe/follow this podcast! Songs Mentioned: Good Day- Forest Frank Happy Dance- Mercy Me Connect with Tiffany: Website:⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠tiffanytutu.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ IG⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠@authortiffanytutu⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ FB⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠Mommyhood Empowered Group⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ TikTok⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠authortiffanytutu⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ YouTube authortiffanytutu To purchase Tiffany’s children’s books: What Did Your Dinosaur do Today? What Did Your Babydoll do Today? What Did You Talk to God about Today?
    5:33
  • 17. God Will Give You What You Need | Matthew 6:33
    Let’s talk about how God will give you what you need!  “Seek the Kingdom of God above all else, and live righteously, and he will give you everything you need.” ‭‭Matthew‬ ‭6‬:‭33‬ ‭NLT‬‬ Make sure to subscribe/follow this podcast! Connect with Tiffany: Website:⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠tiffanytutu.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ IG⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠@authortiffanytutu⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ FB⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠Mommyhood Empowered Group⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ TikTok⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠authortiffanytutu⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ YouTube authortiffanytutu To purchase Tiffany’s children’s books: What Did Your Dinosaur do Today? What Did Your Babydoll do Today? What Did You Talk to God about Today?
    6:14
  • 16. Importance of Scripture | 2 Timothy 3:16-17
    Let's talk about why scripture is so important! All Scripture is inspired by God and is useful to teach us what is true and to make us realize what is wrong in our lives. It corrects us when we are wrong and teaches us to do what is right. God uses it to prepare and equip His people to do every good work. 2 Timothy 3:16-17 Make sure to subscribe/follow this podcast! Bible Reading Plan for Family: https://thebiblerecap.myshopify.com/collections/the-bible-recap Connect with Tiffany: Website:⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠tiffanytutu.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ IG⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠@authortiffanytutu⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ FB⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠Mommyhood Empowered Group⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ TikTok⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠authortiffanytutu⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ YouTube authortiffanytutu To purchase Tiffany’s children’s books: What Did Your Dinosaur do Today? What Did Your Babydoll do Today? What Did You Talk to God about Today?
    5:47
  • Jesus was Born for YOU!
    Let's talk about how Jesus was born for YOU! Make sure to subscribe/follow this podcast! Connect with Tiffany: Website:⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠tiffanytutu.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ IG⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠@authortiffanytutu⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ FB⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠Mommyhood Empowered Group⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ TikTok⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠authortiffanytutu⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ YouTube authortiffanytutu To purchase Tiffany’s children’s books: What Did Your Dinosaur do Today? What Did Your Babydoll do Today? What Did You Talk to God about Today?
    7:10

This podcast will encourage your child to apply scripture to various topics in their life. Use this podcast as a conversation starter for the rest of your drive!
