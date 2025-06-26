Trailer: Introducing The Sentimental Twist

The Sentimental Twist is a weekly podcast where vintage decor meets heirloom recipes, and every conversation is steeped in Southern charm. Hosted by Brittany Shepard and Melissa Austin-Weeks – two friends from different generations with one shared love for meaningful spaces and gracious hospitality. You’ll hear inspiring stories, home styling tips, easy entertaining ideas, and reflections on creating a life (and home) filled with beauty, tradition, and heart. Whether you’re a sentimental soul, a vintage lover, or a curious hostess, you’re in good company here.