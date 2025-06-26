Powered by RND
PodcastsLeisureThe Sentimental Twist
The Sentimental Twist
The Sentimental Twist

Brittany | The Sentimental Decorator
LeisureHome & Garden
The Sentimental Twist
  • Season 1 | Episode 2: Embracing Sentimental Style & Hosting with Intention
    SummaryIn this episode of The Sentimental Twist, hosts Brittany and Melissa explore the themes of sentimental decorating and meaningful spaces. They share personal stories about cherished items in their homes, discuss the importance of creating a welcoming environment for guests, and offer tips for hosting with intention rather than perfection. The conversation also touches on seasonal traditions and how to incorporate personal memories into home decor. Through their engaging dialogue, they emphasize the value of family connections and the stories behind the objects we choose to display in our homes.Highlights:Bless It, We Had to Share Segment:Brittany: Print your sentimental photos at picta.com and use code BRITTANY40 for 40% off your order through June 30, 2025 (affiliate code).TakeawaysThe importance of sentimental objects in home decor.Embracing imperfections in decor adds character.Creating meaningful spaces can enhance hospitality.Personal stories tied to decor items enrich their value.Simple meals can create memorable gatherings.Decorating with intention rather than perfection is key.Family photos can serve as art and conversation starters.Seasonal decor can be minimal yet impactful.Collecting vintage items can tell a story.Creating a welcoming environment for guests is essential.Contact The Sentimental Twist:Follow The Sentimental Twist on Instagram @thesentimentaltwistpodcast.Email: [email protected] the Co-Hosts:Brittany: @brittanyshepard and www.thesentimentaldecorator.com and YouTube.Melissa: @homewithatwist and www.homewithatwist.com and YouTube.Chapters00:00 Introduction to The Sentimental Twist Podcast00:04 Welcome Back for Episode 2!02:34 Sentimental Decorating: The Power of Meaningful Spaces03:26 Brittany's Sentimental Chandelier with a Twist13:12 Melissa's Sentimental Slipper Chair with a Twist19:39 Bless It, We Had to Share: A 1950s Decorating Guide24:32 Bless It, We Had to Share: A Sentimental Photo Gallery29:40 Hosting with Gracious Hospitality: Overnight Guests41:03 Seasonal Traditions & Celebrations: Decorating for Summer47:03 Porch Talk: A Speed Round of Fun Questions58:19 A Toast to Sentiment: Hosting with Intention - Less is More
    59:12
  • Season | Episode 1: Welcome to The Sentimental Twist
    The podcast aims to explore home decor and hospitality through a sentimental lens.Brittany and Melissa share a passion for meaningful spaces influenced by their mothers.The name 'The Sentimental Twist' reflects their shared love for sentimental decor with a modern twist.Both hosts have a strong connection to their family legacies and how they influence their styles.Listeners can expect personal stories, how sentimentality influences home decor and style, tips on hosting, and discussions about heirloom recipes.The podcast will feature segments like Bless It, We Had to Share” and 'Porch Talk' for interactive engagement.Brittany's sentimental style evolved after inheriting her mother's and grandmother's decor.Melissa's experiences as a caregiver shaped her approach to hospitality and home hosting.The hosts encourage listeners to share their own stories and recipes for future episodes.The podcast will have a seasonal format with breaks for planning and new content.SummaryIn the inaugural episode of The Sentimental Twist, hosts Brittany and Melissa introduce their podcast, which focuses on home decor, hospitality, and the sentimental stories behind them. They share their backgrounds, the inspiration for the podcast, and what listeners can expect in future episodes. The conversation highlights the importance of meaningful spaces, personal stories, and the influence of family legacies in their lives. The hosts also discuss their new finds and recommendations, and conclude with a toast to friendships and the traditions that enrich their lives.Highlights:Bless It, We Had to Share Segment:Melissa: Beau Bottles (www.beaubottles.com/melissa - use code MELISSA at checkout for 10% off your order).Brittany: The Fabric Crush Block Printed Linens (Instagram & Amazon)Follow The Sentimental Twist on Instagram @thesentimentaltwist.Email: [email protected] the Co-Hosts:Brittany: @brittanyshepard and www.thesentimentaldecorator.com.Melissa: @homewithatwist and www.homewithatwist.com and YouTube.Chapters00:00 Introduction to The Sentimental Twist Podcast02:21 The Origins of the Podcast Idea04:52 Personal Stories and Influences07:50 The Concept of Sentimental Style10:52 Melissa's Journey and Caregiving Experience14:59 Expectations for the Podcast19:58 Interactive Segments and Audience Engagement26:46 Bless It, We Had to Share: Creative Gift Idea29:44 Bless It, We Had to Share: Exploring Indian Handicrafts33:43 Sentimental Traditions and Friendships39:43 A Toast to Chosen Sisterhood45:39 Wrapping Up the Inaugural Episode
    42:20
  • Trailer: Introducing The Sentimental Twist
    The Sentimental Twist is a weekly podcast where vintage decor meets heirloom recipes, and every conversation is steeped in Southern charm. Hosted by Brittany Shepard and Melissa Austin-Weeks – two friends from different generations with one shared love for meaningful spaces and gracious hospitality. You’ll hear inspiring stories, home styling tips, easy entertaining ideas, and reflections on creating a life (and home) filled with beauty, tradition, and heart. Whether you’re a sentimental soul, a vintage lover, or a curious hostess, you’re in good company here.
About The Sentimental Twist

The Sentimental Twist is a weekly podcast where vintage decor meets heirloom recipes, and every conversation is steeped in Southern charm. Hosted by Brittany Shepard and Melissa Austin-Weeks – two friends from different generations with one shared love for meaningful spaces and gracious hospitality. You'll hear inspiring stories, home styling tips, easy entertaining ideas, and reflections on creating a life (and home) filled with beauty, tradition, and heart. Whether you're a sentimental soul, a vintage lover, or a curious hostess, you're in good company here.
