Feed Room Chemist: An Equine Nutrition Podcast

Dr. Jyme Nichols
Dr. Jyme Nichols, equine nutritionist for Bluebonnet Feeds, explores unique cases, debunks popular myths, and breaks down advanced research data. This podcast c... More
Available Episodes

  • 116 | Collagen
    Collagen is a booming topic in the human health, beauty, and wellness world. As the most abundant protein in the body, it begs the question from some horse owners – should I be supplementing my horse with collagen? If so, how much, what type, and how do I know which collagen supplement is best? Resources: • The 2 apps mentioned for my tactical mini goals: Spiritual wellness >> The Bible Recap (reading in chronological order); Physical wellness >> 1st Phorm (macros tracking with an advisor). • Collagen improves nail health in humans: https://doi.org/10.1111/jocd.12393 • Review paper on collagen for osteoarthritis: https://doi.org/10.1185/030079906X148373 • Collagen supplementation to horses with OA: https://doi.org/10.1111/jpn.12863 You can now follow @drjyme on Facebook and Instagram! Please tell your friends how #feedroomchemist has made you an #empoweredhorseowner! …. If you have a topic or question you would like addressed on a future episode please email [email protected] Dr. Jyme Nichols is Director of Nutrition for Bluebonnet Feeds and Stride Animal Health. For more information on these brands or a free virtual nutrition consult from our team just visit bluebonnetfeeds.com/nutrition-consult --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/feedroomchemist/message
    4/21/2023
    29:43
  • 115 | Muscle Myopathies (PSSM 1 & 2, MFM, RER)
    Who knew the good old term “tying up” could have so many meanings? This episode digs into some different muscle myopathies (i.e. PSSM 1, PSSM 2, RER, and MFM) and provides tips for how we can tweak the diet and manage a horse for the best outcome. Resources: • (ER) Exertional Rhabdomyolysis: https://cvm.msu.edu/research/faculty-research/comparative-medical-genetics/valberg-laboratory/exertional-rhabdomyolysis • (RER) Recurrent Exertional Rhabdomyolysis: https://cvm.msu.edu/research/faculty-research/comparative-medical-genetics/valberg-laboratory/recurrent-exertional-rhabdomyolysis • (PSSM 1) Polysaccharide Storage Myopathy 1: https://cvm.msu.edu/research/faculty-research/comparative-medical-genetics/valberg-laboratory/type-1-polysaccharide-storage-myopathy • (PSSM 2) Polysaccharide Storage Myopathy 2: https://cvm.msu.edu/research/faculty-research/comparative-medical-genetics/valberg-laboratory/type-2-polysaccharide-storage-myopathy • (MFM) Myofibrillar Myopathy: https://cvm.msu.edu/research/faculty-research/comparative-medical-genetics/valberg-laboratory/myofibrillar-myopathy You can now follow @drjyme on Facebook and Instagram! Please tell your friends how #feedroomchemist has made you an #empoweredhorseowner! …. If you have a topic or question you would like addressed on a future episode please email [email protected] Dr. Jyme Nichols is Director of Nutrition for Bluebonnet Feeds and Stride Animal Health. For more information on these brands or a free virtual nutrition consult from our team just visit bluebonnetfeeds.com/nutrition-consult --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/feedroomchemist/message
    4/7/2023
    52:06
  • 114 | Help! I Need Hay!
    Who else is cutting it wayyyy too close on their winter hay supply?? This episode provides some tips, tricks, and “watch-outs” for sourcing hay during tough times, plus a “how to guide” for planning how much hay you need when you do go buy. You can now follow @drjyme on Facebook and Instagram! Please tell your friends how #feedroomchemist has made you an #empoweredhorseowner! …. If you have a topic or question you would like addressed on a future episode please email [email protected] Dr. Jyme Nichols is Director of Nutrition for Bluebonnet Feeds and Stride Animal Health. For more information on these brands or a free virtual nutrition consult from our team just visit bluebonnetfeeds.com/nutrition-consult --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/feedroomchemist/message
    3/17/2023
    29:51
  • 113 | Influencing DNA: Epigenetics
    Did you know your horse’s DNA is influenced by his food and environment? And your horse’s DNA is influenced by food and external factors that his parents and grandparents experienced! This episode is mind blowing… let’s dive in! Additional Resources: · Ancestral Ghosts in Your Genome: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f1Pf5S8Nbfk · Epigenetic Echos of Your Mother’s Diet: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32t098-z-mY · Epigenetic Transformation – You Are What Your Grandparents Ate: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Udlz7CMLuLQ You can now follow @drjyme on Facebook and Instagram! Please tell your friends how #feedroomchemist has made you an #empoweredhorseowner! …. If you have a topic or question you would like addressed on a future episode please email [email protected] Dr. Jyme Nichols is Director of Nutrition for Bluebonnet Feeds and Stride Animal Health. For more information on these brands or a free virtual nutrition consult from our team just visit bluebonnetfeeds.com/nutrition-consult --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/feedroomchemist/message
    3/3/2023
    28:34
  • 112 | Cold Snap Feeding Tips
    The country is an icicle right now, temperatures have plummeted and horses are in cold-weather shock. Here are a few things you can do to reduce cold weather stress in your horses. Additional Resources: · Increase Hay Intake for Winter: https://www.extension.iastate.edu/equine/increase-hay-intake-winter · Winter Water Consumption from AAEP: https://aaep.org/horsehealth/winter-water-consumption · Horses may be at risk of colic in cold weather: https://extension.psu.edu/horses-may-be-at-risk-of-colic-in-cold-weather You can now follow @drjyme on Facebook and Instagram! Please tell your friends how #feedroomchemist has made you an #empoweredhorseowner! …. If you have a topic or question you would like addressed on a future episode please email [email protected] Dr. Jyme Nichols is Director of Nutrition for Bluebonnet Feeds and Stride Animal Health. For more information on these brands or a free virtual nutrition consult from our team just visit bluebonnetfeeds.com/nutrition-consult --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/feedroomchemist/message
    12/23/2022
    24:21

About Feed Room Chemist: An Equine Nutrition Podcast

Dr. Jyme Nichols, equine nutritionist for Bluebonnet Feeds, explores unique cases, debunks popular myths, and breaks down advanced research data. This podcast combines a little fun with a lot of science to provide real-world feeding advice for your horse.
