Feed Room Chemist: An Equine Nutrition Podcast

116 | Collagen

Collagen is a booming topic in the human health, beauty, and wellness world. As the most abundant protein in the body, it begs the question from some horse owners – should I be supplementing my horse with collagen? If so, how much, what type, and how do I know which collagen supplement is best? Resources: • The 2 apps mentioned for my tactical mini goals: Spiritual wellness >> The Bible Recap (reading in chronological order); Physical wellness >> 1st Phorm (macros tracking with an advisor). • Collagen improves nail health in humans: https://doi.org/10.1111/jocd.12393 • Review paper on collagen for osteoarthritis: https://doi.org/10.1185/030079906X148373 • Collagen supplementation to horses with OA: https://doi.org/10.1111/jpn.12863