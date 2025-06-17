02 - Systems for Success: Backyard & market gardening with Jill Ragan

In this conversation, Jill Ragan shares her journey in gardening, emphasizing the importance of investing in oneself and understanding the context of growing. She discusses the diversity of crops she grows year-round, the labor involved in gardening, and how to simplify the process by choosing the right crops. Jill also highlights the significance of preserving the harvest, her transition from a hobbyist to a professional gardener, and the techniques she employs to maximize yields in her backyard garden.Connect with Jill via her website, on Instagram, facebook, or youtube!https://thewhisperingwillowfarm.com/https://www.youtube.com/@WhisperingWillowFarmhttps://www.instagram.com/whisperingwillowfrm/