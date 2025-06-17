Powered by RND
  • 02 - Systems for Success: Backyard & market gardening with Jill Ragan
    In this conversation, Jill Ragan shares her journey in gardening, emphasizing the importance of investing in oneself and understanding the context of growing. She discusses the diversity of crops she grows year-round, the labor involved in gardening, and how to simplify the process by choosing the right crops. Jill also highlights the significance of preserving the harvest, her transition from a hobbyist to a professional gardener, and the techniques she employs to maximize yields in her backyard garden.Connect with Jill via her website, on Instagram, facebook, or youtube!https://thewhisperingwillowfarm.com/https://www.youtube.com/@WhisperingWillowFarmhttps://www.instagram.com/whisperingwillowfrm/
About How I Grow This

Stories and tips from gardeners and farmers, for gardeners and farmers.
