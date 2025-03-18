Episode 1: Meet the Hosts 🎙️✨

Episode 1: Meet the Hosts 🎙️✨Release Date: March 18, 2025Hosts: Bethany (@CraftWithBethany) & Audra (@SewDreamyStudio)Welcome to The Sewcial Hour Podcast! In this debut episode, Bethany and Audra introduce themselves, share how they met at the 2024 Houston Quilt Market, and reveal how their instant friendship led to reviving this podcast. After a 10-month hiatus, The Sewcial Hour is back—better than ever—with a fresh structure, exciting new segments, and occasional guest appearances.You'll hear about our plans for future episodes, including our signature "You Love to See It" segment, where we wrap up each episode on a positive note. With 30-45 minute episodes, this podcast is perfect to enjoy while sewing, commuting, or tackling everyday tasks.🔜 Next Week: Bethany & Audra dive deeper into their sewing journeys and share their experiences working with major sewing brands!