The Sewcial Hour Podcast
The Sewcial Hour Podcast

Podcast The Sewcial Hour Podcast
Bethany McCue & Audra Chaimson
A Podcast for Sewists by Sewists
Hosted by: Bethany of Craft with Bethany
Co-Hosted by: Audra of Sew Dreamy Studio
LeisureCrafts

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Episode 1: Meet the Hosts 🎙️✨
    Episode 1: Meet the Hosts 🎙️✨Release Date: March 18, 2025Hosts: Bethany (@CraftWithBethany) & Audra (@SewDreamyStudio)Welcome to The Sewcial Hour Podcast! In this debut episode, Bethany and Audra introduce themselves, share how they met at the 2024 Houston Quilt Market, and reveal how their instant friendship led to reviving this podcast. After a 10-month hiatus, The Sewcial Hour is back—better than ever—with a fresh structure, exciting new segments, and occasional guest appearances.You'll hear about our plans for future episodes, including our signature “You Love to See It” segment, where we wrap up each episode on a positive note. With 30-45 minute episodes, this podcast is perfect to enjoy while sewing, commuting, or tackling everyday tasks.🎧 Join the Conversation!✨ Be part of our sewing community—join our Sewcial Sewists Facebook group to chat about each episode! https://www.facebook.com/share/g/1B8GhnR5rB/📲 Follow us on Instagram & Facebook @TheSewcialHourPodcast📺 Watch our episodes on YouTube—don’t forget to subscribe!🔜 Next Week: Bethany & Audra dive deeper into their sewing journeys and share their experiences working with major sewing brands!Music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!):https://uppbeat.io/t/mood-maze/trendsetterLicense code: SQAP7141SQBHRCWC#SewingPodcast #TheSewcialHour #MeetTheHosts #SewingCommunity #SewcialSewists
    --------  
    41:20
  • Welcome to The Sewcial Hour Podcast
    Welcome to The Sewcial Hour Podcast! 🎙️✂️ A podcast for sewists, by sewists, hosted by Bethany (@CraftWithBethany) and Audra (@SewDreamyStudio).Join us every Tuesday as we dive into all things sewing—from industry trends and niche techniques to inspiring stories and expert insights. Whether you're stitching at your machine, running errands, or just need some creative inspiration, we've got you covered!✨ Join the conversation! 💬 Connect with fellow sewists in our Sewcial Sewists Facebook group 📲 Follow us on Instagram & Facebook @TheSewcialHourPodcast 📺 Watch & subscribe on YouTubeHit subscribe and get ready to be part of our vibrant sewing community! 🧵💛#TheSewcialHourPodcast #SewingPodcast #SewcialSewists #SewingCommunity
    --------  
    1:05

About The Sewcial Hour Podcast

A Podcast for Sewists by SewistsHosted by: Bethany of Craft with BethanyCo-Hosted by: Audra of Sew Dreamy Studio
