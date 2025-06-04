Powered by RND
Power 105.1 FM (WWPR-FM)
  • Keyshia Cole on Struggling with Accepting Compliments, Dreams of a Bigger Family + More
    Keyshia Cole on Struggling with Accepting Compliments, Dreams of a Bigger Family + More
    37:40
  • Taraji P. Henson Talks Stepping into Her Power, New Movie 'Straw' + Plays ‘Check It or Let It Slide’
    Taraji P. Henson Gets Honest About Fear of Rejection & Stepping into Her Power and more!
    28:14
  • Rob49 on Keeping Family First, Celeb Collaborations & More!
    Rising New Orleans rapper Rob49 opens up about his rapid rise in the music industry, family roots, and the unexpected virality of his hit track "WTHelly" Joined by his mom and brothers, Rob talks about the role his family plays in his career, the organic way collaborations have come together, and how he's navigating fame with a grounded mindset. From early dreams of performing to big-name features and viral TikToks, Rob keeps it real with personal stories, wisdom from experience, and plenty of laughs!
    12:36
  • KWN Reflects on Losing Her Deal, Kissing Kehlani & More
    Rising star KWN joins us to talk about their breakout year — from chart-topping hits to viral moments with Kehlani, BET nominations, and their fearless approach to music and life. Get to know the artist behind the buzz in this unfiltered interview! 🎤💥 #KWN #Interview #NewMusic
    22:59
  • Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson Talk Expectations, Real Life After the White House & What’s Next
    Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson Talk Expectations, Real Life After the White House & What’s Next
    26:36

About The Angie Martinez Show

Angie Martinez "The Voice Of NY" Sits Down With The Biggest Artists In The Game On Power 105.1 FM
