The Sorrowful Mysteries



For a free, downloadable pdf with instructions for the Rosary and all of its prayers, click here.



Make sure you listen to our companion podcast, Creedal Catholic on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.



The Sorrowful Mysteries (Tuesday and Friday)

First Decade: The Agony of our Lord in the Garden

Second Decade: Our Lord is Scourged at the Pillar

Third Decade: Our Lord is Crowned with Thorns

Fourth Decade: Our Lord Carries the Cross to Calvary

Fifth Decade: The Crucifixion of Our Lord