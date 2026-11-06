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6 episodes
- The Luminous Mysteries
For a free, downloadable pdf with instructions for the Rosary and all of its prayers, click here.
Make sure you listen to our companion podcast, Creedal Catholic, on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.
The Luminous Mysteries (Thursday)
First Decade: The Baptism of Our Lord
Second Decade: The Miracle at the Wedding in Cana
Third Decade: The Proclamation of the Kingdom of God
Fourth Decade: The Transfiguration of Our Lord
Fifth Decade: The Institution of the Eucharist
- The Sorrowful Mysteries
For a free, downloadable pdf with instructions for the Rosary and all of its prayers, click here.
Make sure you listen to our companion podcast, Creedal Catholic on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.
The Sorrowful Mysteries (Tuesday and Friday)
First Decade: The Agony of our Lord in the Garden
Second Decade: Our Lord is Scourged at the Pillar
Third Decade: Our Lord is Crowned with Thorns
Fourth Decade: Our Lord Carries the Cross to Calvary
Fifth Decade: The Crucifixion of Our Lord
- The Joyful Mysteries
For a free, downloadable pdf with instructions for the Rosary and all of its prayers, click here.
Make sure you listen to our companion podcast, Creedal Catholic on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.
The Joyful Mysteries (Monday and Saturday)
First Decade: The Annunciation of Our Lord
Second Decade: The Visitation of Mary to Elizabeth
Third Decade: The Birth of Our Lord
Fourth Decade: The Presentation of Our Lord
Fifth Decade: The Finding of Our Lord in the Temple
- The Glorious Mysteries
For a free, downloadable pdf with instructions for the Rosary and all of its prayers, click here.
Make sure you listen to our companion podcast, Creedal Catholic on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.
The Glorious Mysteries (Sunday and Wednesday)
First Decade: The Glorious Resurrection of Our Lord
Second Decade: The Ascension of Our Lord
Third Decade: The Descent of the Holy Spirit at Pentecost
Fourth Decade: The Assumption of Mary into Heaven
Fifth Decade: The Coronation of Mary as Queen of Heaven
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About The Holy Rosary
The Joyful, Glorious, Sorrowful, and Luminous mysteries of the Most Holy Rosary + the Divine Mercy Chaplet.Podcast website
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