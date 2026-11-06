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The Holy Rosary

Creedal
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
The Holy Rosary
Latest episode

6 episodes

  • The Holy Rosary

    The Divine Mercy Chaplet

    04/04/2021 | 7 mins.
    The Divine Mercy Chaplet

    For instructions on how to pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet, please visit www.thedivinemercy.org.

    Make sure to listen to our companion show, Creedal: Theology and Culture!
  • The Holy Rosary

    The Luminous Mysteries

    04/13/2019 | 13 mins.
    The Luminous Mysteries

    For a free, downloadable pdf with instructions for the Rosary and all of its prayers, click here.

    Make sure you listen to our companion podcast, Creedal Catholic, on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.

    The Luminous Mysteries (Thursday)
    First Decade: The Baptism of Our Lord
    Second Decade: The Miracle at the Wedding in Cana
    Third Decade: The Proclamation of the Kingdom of God
    Fourth Decade: The Transfiguration of Our Lord
    Fifth Decade: The Institution of the Eucharist
  • The Holy Rosary

    The Sorrowful Mysteries

    04/13/2019 | 14 mins.
    The Sorrowful Mysteries

    For a free, downloadable pdf with instructions for the Rosary and all of its prayers, click here.

    Make sure you listen to our companion podcast, Creedal Catholic on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.

    The Sorrowful Mysteries (Tuesday and Friday)
    First Decade: The Agony of our Lord in the Garden
    Second Decade: Our Lord is Scourged at the Pillar
    Third Decade: Our Lord is Crowned with Thorns
    Fourth Decade: Our Lord Carries the Cross to Calvary
    Fifth Decade: The Crucifixion of Our Lord
  • The Holy Rosary

    The Joyful Mysteries

    04/13/2019 | 13 mins.
    The Joyful Mysteries

    For a free, downloadable pdf with instructions for the Rosary and all of its prayers, click here.

    Make sure you listen to our companion podcast, Creedal Catholic on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.

    The Joyful Mysteries (Monday and Saturday)
    First Decade: The Annunciation of Our Lord
    Second Decade: The Visitation of Mary to Elizabeth
    Third Decade: The Birth of Our Lord
    Fourth Decade: The Presentation of Our Lord
    Fifth Decade: The Finding of Our Lord in the Temple
  • The Holy Rosary

    The Glorious Mysteries

    04/13/2019 | 13 mins.
    The Glorious Mysteries

    For a free, downloadable pdf with instructions for the Rosary and all of its prayers, click here.

    Make sure you listen to our companion podcast, Creedal Catholic on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.

    The Glorious Mysteries (Sunday and Wednesday)
    First Decade: The Glorious Resurrection of Our Lord
    Second Decade: The Ascension of Our Lord
    Third Decade: The Descent of the Holy Spirit at Pentecost
    Fourth Decade: The Assumption of Mary into Heaven
    Fifth Decade: The Coronation of Mary as Queen of Heaven
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About The Holy Rosary
The Joyful, Glorious, Sorrowful, and Luminous mysteries of the Most Holy Rosary + the Divine Mercy Chaplet.
Podcast website
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

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