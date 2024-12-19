The Resistance Broadcast: Star Wars Podcast

Welcome to The Skeleton Crew Aftershow GALACTIC GOONIES! This is a spoiler review and discussion of Skeleton Crew Episodes 4 “Can't Say I Remember No At Attin”, with our guests Alex and Mollie from Star Wars Explained!
We have an in-depth discussion about the episode, reveal our favorite moments, and speculate on what’s ahead for our heroes. We also rate the episodes on a scale of 0 to 10 “Neels” and ask the third question in our Treasure Hunt giveaway contest! Save your answers for the end of the series!
Thank you for listening to Galactic Goonies: THE SKELETON CREW Aftershow by The Resistance Broadcast! We’ll be back next week on Friday 12/27 to talk about episode 5 with our guest Jenmarie from Anakin and His Angel!
Welcome to The Skeleton Crew Aftershow GALACTIC GOONIES! This is a spoiler review and discussion of Skeleton Crew Episode 3, with our guest Alex from Children of the Watch!
We have an in-depth discussion about the episode, reveal our favorite moment, and let the theories and speculation fly! We also rate the episodes on a scale of 0 to 10 “Neels” and ask the second question in our Treasure Hunt giveaway contest! Save your answers for the end of the series!
Thank you for listening to Galactic Goonies: THE SKELETON CREW Aftershow by The Resistance Broadcast! We’ll be back next week to talk about episode 4 with our guests Alex and Mollie from Star Wars Explained!
Galactic Goonies strap in, we’re going on an adventure! This is a spoiler review and discussion of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episodes 1 & 2.
We have an in-depth discussion about both episodes, reveal our favorite moment, and tip our hat to some great references and Easter Eggs, including American Graffiti and a nod to the first video game ever made! We also rate the episodes on a scale of 0 to 10 “Neels” and ask the first question in our Treasure Hunt giveaway contest! Save your answers for the end of the series!
Thank you for listening to Galactic Goonies: STAR WARS SKELETON CREW Aftershow by The Resistance Broadcast! We’ll be back next week to talk about episode 3 with our guests Alex and Mac from the great Star Wars podcast Children of the Watch!
Thankful For New Star Wars and Skeleton Crew Is Next!
Happy Thanksgiving! Tis the season to give thanks including why we are thankful for new STAR WARS, with Skeleton Crew up next, just days away! We also tackle some tough questions in our segment Will of the Force like, will Star Wars Episode X be announced at Celebration Japan in April? Plus your excellent #AskTheResistance questions.
We hope you’re ready to become GALACTIC GOONIES with us! Our show all about Skeleton Crew debuts Wednesday, December 4 at 8:30pm ET on youtube.com/@trbpodcasts and on podcast feeds the following morning!
Please checkout our new site trbpodcasts.com for easy access to our podcasts and our brand new merch shop!
If you like having a good time talking Star Wars, you’ve found a great spot! Join the Resistance!
The State of Star Wars: Fall 2024
It is time for The State of Star Wars: Fall 2024! Join us for our quarterly discussion on the state of our favorite movie franchise! We also revisit John’s interviews with the creators and cast of Skeleton Crew, plus your #ResistanceTransmissions on what Kylo Ren would wish for before he blew out his birthday candles.
If you like having a good time talking Star Wars, you've found a great spot! Please spread the word about our Star Wars podcast and join us! Subscribe free to the show on your preferred podcast platform and join our Patreon for additional videos, streams, and more at patreon.com/trbpodcasts.
The Resistance Broadcast is a weekly top-ranked Star Wars podcast! We give our takes on the latest news, have in-depth discussions from the history of the saga through today, from George Lucas to Disney, as well as a rotation of awesome segments, special guests, games, and as always, we include our viewers in every show!