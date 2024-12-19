The Resistance Broadcast: Star Wars Podcast

Thankful For New Star Wars and Skeleton Crew Is Next!

Happy Thanksgiving! Tis the season to give thanks including why we are thankful for new STAR WARS, with Skeleton Crew up next, just days away! We also tackle some tough questions in our segment Will of the Force like, will Star Wars Episode X be announced at Celebration Japan in April? Plus your excellent #AskTheResistance questions. We hope you’re ready to become GALACTIC GOONIES with us! Our show all about Skeleton Crew debuts Wednesday, December 4 at 8:30pm ET on youtube.com/@trbpodcasts and on podcast feeds the following morning! Please checkout our new site trbpodcasts.com for easy access to our podcasts and our brand new merch shop! If you like having a good time talking Star Wars, you’ve found a great spot! Join the Resistance!