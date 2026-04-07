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The Reality Of Reality
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The Reality Of Reality

Kate Riccio
TV & Film
The Reality Of Reality
Latest episode

28 episodes

  • The Reality Of Reality

    The Reality Of: Bachelor Nation w/ Tammy Kay Ly

    04/07/2026 | 37 mins.
    From living in the Bachelor Mansion to renovating it, Tammy Kay Ly is here to tell her story. She first joined Bachelor Nation on The Bachelor during Pilot Pete’s season, where she was labeled a “villain” and “drama starter” before being sent home in week six. She later returned for Bachelor in Paradise — and while Tammy says Paradise was definitely more fun, it still came with plenty of drama.

    Since her time on reality TV, Tammy has focused on being a real estate agent and entrepreneur — a path that unexpectedly brought her right back into the Bachelor world, and she was cast on HGTV’s Bachelor Mansion Takeover. Tammy shares what it was really like working on the mansion, the challenges she faced with some of her cast mates, and the dramatic season finale that no one saw coming.

    Will you accept this rose? Because this is The Reality Of: Bachelor Nation.
  • The Reality Of Reality

    Summer House Drama EXPLAINED! The West Wilson and Amanda Batula Saga

    04/02/2026 | 28 mins.
    Why is West Wilson and Amanda Batula hooking up a big deal?! Well, let me explain...

    This emergency podcast episode is for all the non-Bravo watchers in your life who don't watch Summer House but want to know what the heck is going on and why we (Bravo lovers) care so much!

    In this episode, I'll be covering Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke's marriage, the friendship between Amanda and Ciara Miller, West Wilson's connection to Kyle Cooke, Ciara and West's relationship, and how this effects the house, the show, and the Bravoverse!)

    So send this podcast episode to all the non-Bravo watchers in your life to help them get a better idea of what is happening, why it's a big deal, and how Dave Portnoy fits into all this...
  • The Reality Of Reality

    Where Were You When The Bachelorette Got Cancelled? w/ Comedian Sarah Griffith

    03/31/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Where were you when The Bachelorette got cancelled? My good friend and comedian Sarah Griffith is in the studio to break down exactly what happened with Taylor Frankie Paul, The Bachelorette, the premiere party we were supposed to attend, and everything that has unfolded since. (Trigger Warning: discussion of domestic violence)

    We also get into Sarah's connection to Ru Paul's Drag Race (shout out Irene the Alien!), whats happening across the Hulu reality TV universe, and that one time Sarah was on a game show with Jay Leno! 

    We then take a trip to Fiji breaking down everything thats happened in Survivor 50 so far - from Christian’s winner edit to Ozzy's haircut, Cirie’s mastermind gameplay, and Zac Brown's annoying amount of air time. 

    Oh, and did you know Tom Sandoval was at Sarah's birthday party? Yeah, this episode has a little bit of everything!
  • The Reality Of Reality

    The Reality Of: The Summit w/ Therron Pittman

    03/24/2026 | 49 mins.
    Imagine winning the first season of a competition reality show — summiting an 8,000+ foot mountain over the course of two weeks with no prior experience — taking home $250,000… and then watching the episode air, only for people to question whether or not you actually won. That’s exactly what happened to Therron Pittman.

    Therron competed on the first (and only) season of CBS’s The Summit, and his reality tv experience was anything but normal. In this episode, he opens up about what really happened on that mountain, reflects on the pivotal moments that never made it to air, and shares what actually went down when he reached the summit — including the confusing “extra money” twist that ultimately impacted how his win was perceived.

    This also marks Therron’s first-ever podcast interview, where he finally has the opportunity to share his side of the story and set the record straight. This is the reality of: The Summit.
  • The Reality Of Reality

    The Reality Of: Southern Hospitality w/ Tj Dinch

    03/16/2026 | 37 mins.
    Southern Hospitality’s fourth season has already started with a bang — and now Tj Dinch is here to spill even more tea about one of Bravo’s messiest shows. In this episode, Tj opens up about the beef between Southern Hospitality and Southern Charm (cough cough Austen Kroll), where he stands with his fellow SoHo castmates, his uncomfortable run-ins with Ally Lewber, and of course, we’re talking about Emmy and Will. 

    Tj shares his side of what really happened at last year’s reunion, reveals what Emmy said to her mom during that phone call at the hotel and the aftermath, discusses where she stands within the friend group today, and gives his honest take on whether or not he believes Will actually cheated.

    The tea in this episode is almost as hot as Tj’s dogs (shoutout Sir Wieners!), so tune in as we dive into The Reality Of: Southern Hospitality.

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About The Reality Of Reality

Candid conversations about the reality of being on reality TV — straight from the people who lived it. Each week, your favorite reality stars spill the tea on what really goes down on and off camera (and what didn’t make the edit 👀). And when we’re not hearing it straight from the source, I’m bringing you full coverage of everything happening in the world of reality TV and pop culture — recapping the biggest episodes, breaking down headlines, and covering the drama in real time. This is The Reality of Reality. 👋 Hosted by Kate Riccio. (@ricciorecaps) Follow us at @TheRealityOfReality
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