Why is West Wilson and Amanda Batula hooking up a big deal?! Well, let me explain...
This emergency podcast episode is for all the non-Bravo watchers in your life who don't watch Summer House but want to know what the heck is going on and why we (Bravo lovers) care so much!
In this episode, I'll be covering Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke's marriage, the friendship between Amanda and Ciara Miller, West Wilson's connection to Kyle Cooke, Ciara and West's relationship, and how this effects the house, the show, and the Bravoverse!)
So send this podcast episode to all the non-Bravo watchers in your life to help them get a better idea of what is happening, why it's a big deal, and how Dave Portnoy fits into all this...