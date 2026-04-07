From living in the Bachelor Mansion to renovating it, Tammy Kay Ly is here to tell her story. She first joined Bachelor Nation on The Bachelor during Pilot Pete’s season, where she was labeled a “villain” and “drama starter” before being sent home in week six. She later returned for Bachelor in Paradise — and while Tammy says Paradise was definitely more fun, it still came with plenty of drama.



Since her time on reality TV, Tammy has focused on being a real estate agent and entrepreneur — a path that unexpectedly brought her right back into the Bachelor world, and she was cast on HGTV’s Bachelor Mansion Takeover. Tammy shares what it was really like working on the mansion, the challenges she faced with some of her cast mates, and the dramatic season finale that no one saw coming.



Will you accept this rose? Because this is The Reality Of: Bachelor Nation.