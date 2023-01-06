Joyce Shulman: Intentional Walking for Health, Creativity, and Longevity
Joyce Shulman is Co-Founder and CEO of 99 Walks and Jetti Fitness, two wellness and walking lifestyle brands on a mission to forge connection and inspire millions to walk their way to better.Throughout her personal and professional life, Joyce's regular walking practice has been her key for managing stress, fueling creativity, and maintaining her health. After discovering that the research bears out all that she knew instinctively, Joyce and her husband, Eric Cohen, founded 99 Walks and Jetti Fitness to help others experience what recent studies have shown: walking can improve decision-making and executive function, combat depression, increase creativity and literally add years to your life.In this episode, we discussed our mutual love and appreciation of walking, the vast health benefits of the practice, and were delighted to get into some additional advantages that are outside of our area of expertise.For more info about Joyce and 99Walks, check out their website, and follow Joyce and 99 Walks on Instagram.