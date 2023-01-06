Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Ready State Podcast

Podcast The Ready State Podcast
With Kelly and Juliet Starrett
Hosted by Dr. Kelly Starrett and Juliet Starrett
Hosted by Dr. Kelly Starrett and Juliet Starrett More

  • Sean Pastuch: Humanizing Healthcare by Professionalizing the Fitness Industry
    Dr. Sean Pastuch is a dedicated husband, father, and leader. He is the Founder and CEO of Active Life, a company that guides its clients to a life well-lived, through the attainment of empowered thought, physical freedom, and emotional wellbeing. When he’s not working to improve the lives of his clients, Dr. Sean spends his time with his wife and three daughters. He credits his wife with being his biggest supporter, and his children with being the best leadership coaches he has ever had. At Active Life, Dr. Sean and the team believe that the two industries that exist today to help people enjoy a life well-lived, fitness and healthcare, fall severely short.We get into Sean’s experience helping people by providing simple education, practical fitness, and professional mentorship. In addition, Sean works directly with coaches and gym owners to help them thrive which enables his expertise to serve an even broader community.
    6/15/2023
    1:27:47
  • Joyce Shulman: Intentional Walking for Health, Creativity, and Longevity
    Joyce Shulman is Co-Founder and CEO of 99 Walks and Jetti Fitness, two wellness and walking lifestyle brands on a mission to forge connection and inspire millions to walk their way to better.Throughout her personal and professional life, Joyce’s regular walking practice has been her key for managing stress, fueling creativity, and maintaining her health. After discovering that the research bears out all that she knew instinctively, Joyce and her husband, Eric Cohen, founded 99 Walks and Jetti Fitness to help others experience what recent studies have shown: walking can improve decision-making and executive function, combat depression, increase creativity and literally add years to your life.In this episode, we discussed our mutual love and appreciation of walking, the vast health benefits of the practice, and were delighted to get into some additional advantages that are outside of our area of expertise.For more info about Joyce and 99Walks, check out their website, and follow Joyce and 99 Walks on Instagram.SPONSORSThis episode of The Ready State Podcast is brought to you by LMNT, a tasty electrolyte drink mix with everything you need and nothing you don’t. That means lots of salt — with no sugar. Summer is upon us, and that means the Grapefruit Salt is BACK! Hydration is critical and you are way more likely to drink water if it tastes great. If you want to hydrate with a little grapefruit entertainment in your mouth (as Kelly would say), order through our link and receive a free sample pack with all of LMNT’s flavors. Go to DrinkLMNT.com/TRS and check it out!•This episode of The Ready State Podcast is brought to you by Momentous, a leading high performance lifestyle company making the best supplements and sports nutrition products for individuals looking to optimize all parts of their lives. Kelly has been begging Momentous to make palatable Aminos for a while, and they are finally HERE! Vital Aminos are a powerful combination of amino acids helping to boost recovery, improve performance, and enhance your protein intake with over six grams of protein per serving. Go to livemomentous.com/TRS and use code TRS for 20% OFF your first purchase.
    6/1/2023
    53:20
  • Dave Colina: Founding O2 Hydration, Lessons Learned, and the Myth of Big Soda and Sports Drinks
    Dave Colina is the founder and CEO of O2 Hydration, an Inc. 5000 beverage brand and the Official Sports Drink of The CrossFit Games. A former corporate strategist, Dave cut his entrepreneurial teeth while helping open a non-profit charter high school in Columbus, OH. He then left the office life to coach CrossFit and create a healthier hydration drink - eventually launching O2 from the trunk of Ohio's hardest-working Prius in 2014. Dave is a graduate of The Ohio State University, a certified CrossFit coach, Krav Maga black belt, and the marketing mind behind 2020's Best Beverage Marketing Campaign of the Year. He lives in Boulder, CO, and when he's not teaching business classes part-time at CU Boulder he's out riding his Harley and howling at the moon.We get into his journey as an entrepreneur, lessons learned, and the myth of big soda and sports drinks.
    5/18/2023
    53:17
  • Lindsay Berra: Growing Up with Baseball Legend Yogi Berra and the Emotional Documentary that Goes Beyond the "Yogi-isms"
    Lindsay Berra is a freelance sports journalist based in New Jersey. She is the oldest grandchild of Carmen and Baseball Hall of Famer Yogi Berra and serves as an executive producer of the brand new documentary, IT AIN’T OVER, an intimate and revealing portrait of Yogi Berra. She currently creates content for Mustard, the pitching biomechanics app developed by Tom House, and contributes regularly to Men’s Health magazine. Her work has also appeared in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, Fast Company and The Sports Business Journal. Lindsay has also hosted the sports nutrition and training podcast Food of the Gods, been a national correspondent for the MLB, and a writer for ESPN Magazine.We were delighted to chat with our friend Lindsay on the process of making a documentary about a larger than life baseball great through the lens of a journalist, fan, and adoring granddaughter.•This episode of The Ready State Podcast is brought to you by LMNT, a tasty electrolyte drink mix with everything you need and nothing you don’t. That means lots of salt — with no sugar. If you work out in the morning with only a little coffee on board, we have an experiment for you. Try drinking an LMNT in the morning before you train and watch how it transforms your session. Our bodies are driven on salt and you will perform and feel better. Right now, order through our link and you’ll receive a free sample pack with all of LMNT’s flavors. Go to DrinkLMNT.com/TRS and check it out!•This episode of The Ready State Podcast is brought to you by Sleepme. One unexpected benefit of the Dock Pro is how useful it is when you are sick. Kelly was running a fever the other day and was able to warm up the bed when he was cold and cool it back down when he got hot again. Having absolute control of your bed temperature is game changing. If you want to get more quality sleep no matter what is going on in your environment, head over to sleep.me/trs to learn more and save on the purchase of any new Cube or Dock Pro Sleep System. Take advantage of our exclusive discount and wake up feeling refreshed, everyday!•This episode of The Ready State Podcast is brought to you by Momentous, a leading high performance lifestyle company making the best supplements and sports nutrition products for individuals looking to optimize all parts of their lives. Kelly always struggles to get enough protein each day with whole foods, so he supplements with a protein shake. He’s had issues with protein powders not making him feel very well, until he found Momentous. It doesn’t hurt his stomach and tastes really good. If you want to up your protein game, go to livemomentous.com/TRS and use code TRS for 20% OFF your first purchase.
    5/4/2023
    56:46
  • Jon Gregory: Resistance Training Technology, and the Value of Convenience, Efficiency, and Effectiveness
    Jon Gregory is the founder and CEO of Vitruvian, a resistance training technology company. Jon has a background in applied physics but worked for years in finance and as a high frequency trader, ultimately starting his own firm. The lo-tech weight room just beyond the trading floor sparked the idea for Vitruvian. Jon figured he could make resistance training a lot more sophisticated using technology and thus the tinkering began, and eventually Vitruvian was born.•This episode of The Ready State Podcast is brought to you by LMNT, a tasty electrolyte drink mix with everything you need and nothing you don’t. That means lots of salt — with no sugar. If you are intermittent fasting or following a keto diet, you might notice that you don’t feel great, and that is probably because you aren’t getting enough salt. LMNT is a great way to add that salt back in and feel a lot better. Right now, order through our link and you’ll receive a free sample pack with all of LMNT’s flavors. Go to DrinkLMNT.com/TRS and check it out!•This episode of The Ready State Podcast is brought to you by our newest book, New York Times instant bestseller, Built to Move. Built to Move is the antidote to modern living: 10 simple actions for restoring the body’s capacity for free and easy movement by defending it against technology creep, desk jobs, food confusion, rising stress levels, sleep disruption, and the inevitable process of aging. We have also created a free follow along video companion to the 21 Day Built To Move Challenge detailed in the book so go to builttomove.com to sign up today and solidify these simple practices as HABIT!
    4/20/2023
    54:47

About The Ready State Podcast

Hosted by Dr. Kelly Starrett and Juliet Starrett
