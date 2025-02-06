📺 Watch & Subscribe on YouTube"Emotions are energy in motion, right? And energy is information. So these emotions are designed to inform us about our environment, about our experience, but we're not using that information," says Kelley Erickson, who joins the Quantum Biology Collective podcast to explore the intricate connection between our circadian rhythms, emotions, and consciousness.In this enlightening episode, Kelley shares her personal journey of healing from PTSD and cPTSD, revealing how implementing circadian-aligned practices led to profound changes in her mental and emotional well-being. She delves into the science behind our circadian timing system and its relationship with our stress management system, explaining how sunlight exposure at specific times can reset our internal clocks and improve mood regulation.Kelley also discusses the crucial distinction between emotions and feelings, and how understanding this difference can lead to better nervous system regulation and personal growth. She explores the concept of heart-brain coherence and its impact on our relationships and overall well-being.Tune in to today's episode to discover how aligning with natural cycles can regulate your nervous system on an emotional level, and learn about the fascinating connection between consciousness, light, and love. Kelley's insights offer a unique perspective on personal transformation and the collective shift in human consciousness we're currently experiencing.Key Takeaways1. Harness the power of sunlight to regulate your emotional landscape and nervous system. Spend time outdoors daily, especially in the morning, to reset your circadian rhythm and improve overall well-being.2. Practice distinguishing between emotions and feelings. Recognize that emotions are immediate, instinctual responses, while feelings are the meanings we assign to those emotions. This awareness can help break cycles of negative self-talk and nervous system dysregulation.3. Incorporate heart-brain coherence techniques, such as using the HeartMath Institute app, to create a more balanced electromagnetic field. This can positively impact your relationships and overall sense of well-being.4. Explore nature as a tool for nervous system regulation and connection to the quantum field. Activities like forest bathing, grounding, and walking meditation can provide numerous benefits for physical and mental health.5. Cultivate a personal practice that aligns with your values and helps you maintain a stable, loving frequency. This will enable you to be a source of support for others during times of societal change and personal transformation.Memorable Quotes"When we have shame, it robs us of our personal authority. It robs us of our own personal power.""Emotions and our experience of time are in a marriage together. They're intimately linked up and we know that time and space are constructs of perception.""Nature, of course, is like our original home. It is the place where we evolved, and so it's no surprise that when we go out into nature, there are all kinds of benefits that we can receive."Resources MentionedPower vs. Force: The Hidden Determinants of Human Behavior by David Dawkins - https://amzn.to/40xW5jsHeartMath Institute: https://www.heartmath.org/Alcoholics Anonymous (AA): https://www.aa.org/Connect with KelleyJoin the Metta Balance Network: