The Quantum Biology Collective Podcast
The Quantum Biology Collective Podcast

The Quantum Biology Collective Podcast
The Quantum Biology Collective
Health & Wellness

About The Quantum Biology Collective Podcast

Is your light environment more important than the food you eat? Can sunlight treat depression? Does a barefoot walk outside boost your immune system? The Quantum Biology Collective is a group of pioneering health professionals who study, apply and explain the emerging field of applied quantum biology: a new paradigm of understanding how human health REALLY works that is light years beyond the current traditional medical model. From the vast research showing that circadian rhythms regulate every important process and pathway in the body, to emerging research that quantum mechanical processes are taking place in our cells—this new world is the missing link that you’re searching for, whether you’re a health practitioner, or someone trying to optimize your own health and your family’s. We feature a variety of experts, from medical doctors to researchers to entrepreneurs to health coaches, who all have first-hand experience applying these principles—and getting incredible results—in their health practices and in their own lives.
