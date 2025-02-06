114: Dr. Damien Downing - Daylight Robbery: Lessons From Three Decades As A Circadian Practitioner

In this captivating discussion, Dr. Downing delves into the concept of structured water and its crucial role in cellular function, explaining how different wavelengths of light interact with our bodies at the molecular level. He unveils the surprising links between sunlight exposure and cancer rates, and discusses how modern lifestyles have disrupted our natural circadian rhythms, leading to a host of health issues. From the glymphatic system's role in brain health to the potential of zeta potential in improving hydration, Dr. Downing offers a fresh perspective on how we can harness the power of light and water to optimize our health.Tune in to today's episode of the Quantum Biology Collective podcast to discover why Dr. Downing believes we're "in touch with the fundamentals of the universe" and learn practical steps to align yourself with nature's rhythms for better health and wellbeing.Key Takeaways1. Prioritize getting natural sunlight exposure, especially in the morning. Try to spend at least 5 minutes outside looking up at the blue sky within the first hour of waking. This helps regulate your circadian rhythm and boosts melatonin production.2. Be mindful of artificial light exposure, particularly in the evening. Avoid bright overhead LEDs and screen use before bed. Consider using blue light blocking glasses and dimmer, warmer lighting at night to support healthy melatonin production.3. Stay well-hydrated with pure, filtered water. Add electrolytes to enhance the water's zeta potential, which helps keep red blood cells from clumping. This improves oxygen and nutrient delivery throughout the body.4. Incorporate both infrared and UV light exposure into your routine. Infrared light helps build structured water in the body, while UV light enhances the depth of charge. Consider using an infrared sauna or spending time outdoors with some skin exposed.5. Recognize that every step towards improving your light environment is beneficial. You don't need to achieve perfection - small changes like swapping out light bulbs or adding screen filters can make a difference. Focus on progress, not perfection.Memorable Quotes"The plot of many a thriller has hinged on the fact that the best place to hide something is where it is obvious. I think that applies to the sunlight thing. We never realized that we were systematically depriving ourselves of it.""Structured water happens naturally just because it's in contact with a surface. All light encourages it to build up more layers, but infrared is best at doing it. The ultraviolet helps build up the depth of charge next to the cell, which keeps everything moving and flowing.""We're in touch with the fundamentals of the universe. It's in the nature of things. All of this stuff is how the universe works - if we let it. We seem to do our best to prevent it."Resources MentionedBritish Society for Ecological Medicine -