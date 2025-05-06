Sui as a Global Coordination Layer for Intelligent Assets

Adeniyi Abiodun envisions a long-term goal for Sui to develop a decentralized web stack, leading to a fully decentralized internet infrastructure.This installment of "The Protocol," hosts Brad Keoun, the founding editor of The Protocol Newsletter, and tech journalists Sam Kessler and Margaux Nijkerk interview Adeniyi Abiodun, co-founder of Mysten Labs and the Sui blockchain,.They discuss the vision and goals of Sui as a global coordination layer for intelligent assets. Adeniyi highlights the importance of creating a blockchain accessible to developers outside the Web3 native community, focusing on usability and ease of adoption. He explains the differences between Sui and other blockchains, such as its object-based system and unlimited throughput, emphasizing Sui's potential in various industries, including gaming and AI, and the importance of bringing Web3 to Web2 users.TakeawaysSui aims to be a global coordination layer for intelligent assets, focusing on usability and accessibility for developers outside of the Web3 native community.The Sui blockchain differentiates itself with its object-based system and unlimited throughput, allowing for faster and more scalable transactions.Sui has applications in various industries, including gaming and AI, and aims to bring Web3 to Web2 users by providing seamless integration and improved user experiences.The upcoming release of Mysticeti, the new consensus engine, will further enhance the speed and efficiency of the Sui blockchain.The long-term vision of Sui is to build a decentralized web stack that encompasses various layers, including storage, bandwidth, and more, to create a fully decentralized internet infrastructure.