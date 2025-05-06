The Significance of User-Owned AI and NEAR Protocol's Emphasis on Practical Applications
NEAR’s co-founder Illia Polosukhin shares the need to shift from corporate-owned AI to models that benefit individuals and communities. Follow the show here for more.This installment of "The Protocol," hosts Brad Keoun, the founding editor of The Protocol Newsletter, and tech journalists Sam Kessler and Margaux Nijkerk interview Illia Polosukhin, co-founder of NEAR Protocol. Polosukhin discusses the intersection of AI and blockchain technology, explaining how NEAR Protocol began as an AI project and evolved into a blockchain platform to address issues related to compensating collaborators.TakeawaysNEAR Protocol started as an AI project and transitioned into a blockchain platform to address the challenge of paying collaborators.User-owned AI is crucial to ensure that AI models and systems benefit individuals and communities, rather than just corporations.Data availability is a fundamental component of blockchain technology, ensuring that all transactions are accessible and can be used to reconstruct the state of the blockchain.Chain abstraction allows users to interact with multiple blockchain networks without needing to understand the underlying technology or worry about transaction fees.NEAR Protocol is focused on solving real problems and finding use cases that drive the adoption of blockchain and AI technology.Chapters | 00:00 Introduction and Background of Ilya Polosukhin05:20 The Disruptive Potential of AI08:35 User-Owned AI22:17 Chain Abstraction26:15 Solving Real Problems with NEAR Protocol-Sign Up for THE PROTOCOL NEWSLETTER EPISODE LINKS | NEAR Enter the Black Dragon: NEAR Co-Founder Joins the NEAR Foundation as CEO -The Protocol has been produced and edited by senior producer Michele Musso and our executive producer is Jared Schwartz. Our theme song is “Take Me Back” by Strength To Last.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
25:19
Sui as a Global Coordination Layer for Intelligent Assets
Adeniyi Abiodun envisions a long-term goal for Sui to develop a decentralized web stack, leading to a fully decentralized internet infrastructure.Follow the show here for more.This installment of "The Protocol," hosts Brad Keoun, the founding editor of The Protocol Newsletter, and tech journalists Sam Kessler and Margaux Nijkerk interview Adeniyi Abiodun, co-founder of Mysten Labs and the Sui blockchain,.They discuss the vision and goals of Sui as a global coordination layer for intelligent assets. Adeniyi highlights the importance of creating a blockchain accessible to developers outside the Web3 native community, focusing on usability and ease of adoption. He explains the differences between Sui and other blockchains, such as its object-based system and unlimited throughput, emphasizing Sui's potential in various industries, including gaming and AI, and the importance of bringing Web3 to Web2 users.TakeawaysSui aims to be a global coordination layer for intelligent assets, focusing on usability and accessibility for developers outside of the Web3 native community.The Sui blockchain differentiates itself with its object-based system and unlimited throughput, allowing for faster and more scalable transactions.Sui has applications in various industries, including gaming and AI, and aims to bring Web3 to Web2 users by providing seamless integration and improved user experiences.The upcoming release of Mysticeti, the new consensus engine, will further enhance the speed and efficiency of the Sui blockchain.The long-term vision of Sui is to build a decentralized web stack that encompasses various layers, including storage, bandwidth, and more, to create a fully decentralized internet infrastructure.Chapters | 00:00 Introduction and Background02:20 Working at Facebook Meta06:07 Comparison with Aptos and Move Language09:21 SWE as the Blockchain for Developers11:12 Differences between Move and Solidity14:08 Bringing Web3 to Web220:07 Future Plans and Mississetti Consensus Engine25:25 SWE's Vision: Coordination of Intelligent Assets28:06 Asset Model and Non-Financial Applications32:14 Importance of Mysticeti Consensus EngineSign Up for THE PROTOCOL NEWSLETTER EPISODE LINKS | SuiMysten LabsSui Concepts Overview Move Concepts | Sui Documentation -The Protocol has been produced and edited by senior producer Michele Musso and our executive producer is Jared Schwartz. Our theme song is “Take Me Back” by Strength To Last.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
35:25
The Major Narrative in the Blockchain Space | Interoperability
Sergey Gorbunov on Axelar's Focus on Security and Programmability.Follow the show here for more.This installment of "The Protocol," hosts Brad Keoun, the founding editor of The Protocol Newsletter, and tech journalists Sam Kessler and Margaux Nijkerk interview Sergey Gorbunov, CEO of Interop Labs and co-founder of Axelar Protocol, who discusses the partnership with Ripple and the exclusive bridge they are building for the XRP Ledger's new EVM side chain. He emphasizes simplifying user experiences and blending blockchain technology with traditional systems and believes that decentralization is a key factor in the success of interoperability protocols.Chapters | 00:00 Introduction and Background03:34 The Importance of Interoperability06:56 Axelar's Differentiators and Partnership with Ripple13:04 Simplifying User Experiences and Blending Blockchain with Traditional Systems-Sign Up for THE PROTOCOL NEWSLETTER -EPISODE LINKS | Interop LabsAxelar -The Protocol has been produced and edited by senior producer Michele Musso and our executive producer is Jared Schwartz. Our theme song is “Take Me Back” by Strength To Last.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
29:41
Live from Consensus 2024 | The Financialization of Crypto and the Influence of Narratives
David Schwartz and Robert Leshner share how the convergence of traditional financial markets and on-chain systems presents a major opportunity for driving adoption over the next 20 years.Sponsored by BitGo. Follow the show here for more.This installment of "The Protocol," comes to you LIVE from Consensus 2024 in Austin Texas. Hosts Brad Keoun, the founding editor of The Protocol Newsletter, and tech journalists Sam Kessler and Margaux Nijkerk chat with David Schwartz, CTO of Ripple, and Robert Leshner, CEO & Co-Founder of Superstate, on the challenges and opportunities in bringing real-world assets on-chain and more.Chapters | 00:00 The Conference Experience and Developer Mix02:12 The Convergence of Traditional Financial Markets and On-Chain Systems04:25 Challenges and Opportunities in Bringing Real-World Assets On-Chain05:49 The Impact of Restaking in Traditional FinanceSign Up for THE PROTOCOL NEWSLETTER EPISODE LINKS | BitGo Superstate Ripple -The Protocol is produced by the CoinDesk team: production assistant Victor Chen, senior producer Michele Musso, executive producer Jared Schwartz, and Senior Booker, Melissa Montañez. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
23:03
Clarity, Blockchain Integration, and the Wormhole Interoperability Initiative
Dan Reecer, COO of the Wormhole Foundation, explains that open-source code and decentralization are essential for transparency and trust in the blockchain industry.Follow the show here for more.This installment of "The Protocol," hosts Brad Keoun, the founding editor of The Protocol Newsletter, and tech journalists Sam Kessler and Margaux Nijkerk interview Dan Reecer, the COO of Wormhole Foundation. Wormhole is a messaging layer protocol that connects different blockchains, allowing for the transfer of assets and data. They discuss the Wormhole Interoperability Project and its recent token airdrop. Reecer, emphasizes the importance of open-source code and decentralization in the blockchain industry. Takeaways | Wormhole is a messaging layer protocol that connects different blockchains, enabling the transfer of assets and data.Wormhole recently conducted a token airdrop, rewarding token holders and aligning with power users who have contributed to the network.Controversies surrounding airdrops highlight the importance of transparency, fairness, and thoughtful allocation of tokens.The future of blockchain interoperability will likely involve collaboration between different protocols, with two to three winners emerging in the long term.Chapters | 00:00 Introduction and Overview02:10 The Wormhole Token and Governance04:22 Multi-Gov and DAO Voting07:22 Governance Interoperability and Bridge Protocols11:39 Addressing Bridge Flaws with Technologies like Storage Proofs19:55 Building Connections Between Blockchains24:12 Competition and Multiple Interoperability Solutions26:01 Comparing Wormhole to Layer Zero30:30 Influence of Jump Trading and Transparency34:55 Lessons from Recent Airdrops39:13 Conclusion and Wrap-UpSign Up for THE PROTOCOL NEWSLETTER EPISODE LINKS | Wormhole-The Protocol has been produced and edited by senior producer Michele Musso and our executive producer is Jared Schwartz. Our theme song is “Take Me Back” by Strength To Last.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Dive deep into the blockchain realm with The Protocol Podcast, where we unravel the intricate technologies powering cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Join us on a journey through the labyrinthine layers of blockchain innovation, as tech-savvy developers sculpt the future of finance and the decentralized web. Led by CoinDesk's adept journalists, we dissect the freshest news and project revelations, demystifying the mechanics and significance of it all for those hungry to grasp the inner workings of this dynamic and rapidly evolving industry.Meet your hosts: Brad Keoun, Sam Kessler, and Margaux Nijkerk…and tune in, techies!