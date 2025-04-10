Powered by RND
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityOur Paranormal Afterlife : Finding Proof of Life After Death
Our Paranormal Afterlife : Finding Proof of Life After Death

Simon Bown
Do you ever wonder if we survive death? Join me as I delve into compelling evidence that shows our consciousness continues when our body dies. Explore near-deat...
Available Episodes

5 of 568
  • Understanding Spiritual Design
    Equip yourself with the insights, tools, and inspiration you need, whether beginning your spiritual journey or deepening your practice. Your Authentic Awakening is a steady guide to navigating spiritual awakening with grace and confidence.In a world consumed by materialism and conformity, many feel isolated as they awaken to deeper truths. Balancing daily life with expanded consciousness can feel like climbing steep, ungroomed trails without a map. Even the hardiest traveler may feel lost and unsupported.This book is your trusted guide to new heights of spiritual awakening. Discover your inner compass to view reality from a higher perspective, accelerating your spiritual evolution. Practical guidance and exercises help you grow spiritually while staying grounded and effective in daily life. Captivating personal stories of mystical experiences illuminate possibilities for multidimensional awareness, expanding consciousness, and embracing love as our greatest ally in these transformative times.BioThanks for stopping by. Meditation and mindfulness is an integral part of my life, and I love sharing it with people who are interested in knowing more about its purpose, benefits, and how it fits into a modern lifestyle. I am a certified meditation teacher and offer group and private lessons on meditation. I also work more extensively with clients through my individual and group coaching programs, where we can go deeper into your goals and healing and have deeper, quicker transformation.I am the host of the podcast Soul Elevation Podcast, which can be found on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, etc. I love utilizing this platform to dive deeply into a variety of topics related to consciousness. The podcast is a powerful tool for expanding your consciousness.I am also a certified Reiki Master and love using this energetic healing modality to help people work through ailments in body, mind, and spirit.
    --------  
    11:33
  • Navigating Spiritual Awakening
    Equip yourself with the insights, tools, and inspiration you need, whether beginning your spiritual journey or deepening your practice. Your Authentic Awakening is a steady guide to navigating spiritual awakening with grace and confidence.In a world consumed by materialism and conformity, many feel isolated as they awaken to deeper truths. Balancing daily life with expanded consciousness can feel like climbing steep, ungroomed trails without a map. Even the hardiest traveler may feel lost and unsupported.This book is your trusted guide to new heights of spiritual awakening. Discover your inner compass to view reality from a higher perspective, accelerating your spiritual evolution. Practical guidance and exercises help you grow spiritually while staying grounded and effective in daily life. Captivating personal stories of mystical experiences illuminate possibilities for multidimensional awareness, expanding consciousness, and embracing love as our greatest ally in these transformative times.BioThanks for stopping by. Meditation and mindfulness is an integral part of my life, and I love sharing it with people who are interested in knowing more about its purpose, benefits, and how it fits into a modern lifestyle. I am a certified meditation teacher and offer group and private lessons on meditation. I also work more extensively with clients through my individual and group coaching programs, where we can go deeper into your goals and healing and have deeper, quicker transformation.I am the host of the podcast Soul Elevation Podcast, which can be found on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, etc. I love utilizing this platform to dive deeply into a variety of topics related to consciousness. The podcast is a powerful tool for expanding your consciousness.I am also a certified Reiki Master and love using this energetic healing modality to help people work through ailments in body, mind, and spirit.
    --------  
    59:09
  • Amazing Musical Talent After NDE
    David had a freak accident and was pulled under the wheels of a speeding train. In the hospital afterwards, he had my amazing near-death experience (NDE). The NDE changed everything for him and inspired him to reach a level of musical and artistic creativity that he had never been capable of achieving before. At first, he felt compelled to produce paintings of what he'd seen in the Afterlife and then he felt moved to compose classical music, even though he'd never received any training in classical music and never composed such music before his NDE (in fact, to this day, he still cannot read or write a single note of music at all).His debut symphony, The Divine Light, was inspired by his NDE and he was lucky enough to have it premiered at a sell-out performance. Since then, he has composed a follow-up symphony, 'The Falcon', which was also premiered at a sell-out concert, as was his Cambridge Clarinet Choir commissioned piece 'Awake', conducted by renowned Clarinet player Andrew Webster. He is currently composing a new symphony entitled 'I Wasn't Expecting This'. He came back from the Afterlife charged with an incredible energy, a burning desire to tell everyone there is nothing to fear after death, life continues on. Before his NDE, his life had been completely ruled by guilt and lack of self-worth. But his NDE gave him the self-love and confidence to go and try whatever he wanted to do in life and that's a wonderful feeling and he wants everyone to feel that way.Across thousands of years, people have described one of the most astonishing of all human phenomena: the near-death experience (NDE), the subjective experience of an Afterlife, a place where we apparently survive death. The more powerful the NDE, the more profound the after effects. The ambitious reset their priorities. Atheists change their values. Doctors rethink their beliefs. But what if the after effects of an NDE were undeniable? What if someone suddenly developed the ability to produce high quality paintings of their NDE, a new-found skill that went far beyond the artistic ability they had before? And what if that same person then suddenly acquired the ability to compose classical symphonies after their NDE? And their symphonies were then premiered at sell out orchestral concerts, even though, to this day, they are unable to read or write a single note of musical notation. Wouldn't this be proof that even a cynic would have a hard time explaining? After his NDE, this is exactly what happened to David. And this is his story.
    --------  
    1:07:52
  • The Range Of Spiritual Communication
    EVER WONDERED HOW TO USE LOGIC INTUITIVELY OR INTUITION LOGICALLY?Experienced evidential Medium Jane E D Allen in her new book Mediumship Demystified will give you a clear understanding of the theory and practices of connecting to Spirit in a logical step-by-step method as well as those necessary practical skills and ideas for developing your own group of budding intuitive evidential Mediums.Her book is set out in four easy-to-follow sections:1. Mediumship in the wider worldAs well as logging her own personal journey in to Mediumship, here Jane enthusiastically discusses and clarifies some of the confusing and overlapping terms used in everyday situations, explains with diagrams how a variety of Mediumship abilities can enable the wider use of working with Spiritual energy contribute positively to individuals and society.2. Mediumship TheoryJane clearly identifies her individual approach for exploring how best to develop the skills and techniques that accomplished Mediums use seamlessly to bring uplifting and comforting messages through from the other side. If ever you wanted to understand how quality Mediums work their special magic, it is explained here. She asks and answers the simple questions - Who, What, Where, How, Why and When in relation to what makes Mediumship work. It is the perfect guide to simplifying how to unpick the strands of knowledge to help students to support their own unique Spiritual insights. She breaks down complex ideas in to handy individual chapters to enable a read-through or dip-in-and-out approach to gaining insight and understanding. Students of Spirit often ask challenging questions and here is where you will find the answers.3. Teaching PrinciplesUsing her many years of teaching experience, Jane shows you how to build a positive group ethos, encourage student confidence and make learning original, fun and individual, underpinning intuitive development through practical experience. Her clear explanations and accessible teaching tips build a solid grounding for those without direct mentoring knowledge who want to teach others to walk this challenging Spiritual path. Resources List, worksheets and handouts included! She even includes tips for those who want to take their Mediumship skills in to Spiritualist Churches and public demonstrations.4. Mentoring ProgrammeConventional teaching has shown Jane that having a plan is always a good idea, however, knowing when to go with the flow is also a necessary teaching skill! Her teaching plans are carefully developed with the spiral curriculum in mind, but are adaptable to group sizes and to differing teaching situations. There are over 120 ideas here that you can use just as they are or perhaps you prefer to give them your own special twist so as to lead students in a unique and wonderful dance with Sprit.Jane is a Psychic and Spiritual Medium, Reiki Master, Author and Mentor
    --------  
    10:43
  • Mediumship Demystified
    EVER WONDERED HOW TO USE LOGIC INTUITIVELY OR INTUITION LOGICALLY?Experienced evidential Medium Jane E D Allen in her new book Mediumship Demystified will give you a clear understanding of the theory and practices of connecting to Spirit in a logical step-by-step method as well as those necessary practical skills and ideas for developing your own group of budding intuitive evidential Mediums.Her book is set out in four easy-to-follow sections:1. Mediumship in the wider worldAs well as logging her own personal journey in to Mediumship, here Jane enthusiastically discusses and clarifies some of the confusing and overlapping terms used in everyday situations, explains with diagrams how a variety of Mediumship abilities can enable the wider use of working with Spiritual energy contribute positively to individuals and society.2. Mediumship TheoryJane clearly identifies her individual approach for exploring how best to develop the skills and techniques that accomplished Mediums use seamlessly to bring uplifting and comforting messages through from the other side. If ever you wanted to understand how quality Mediums work their special magic, it is explained here. She asks and answers the simple questions - Who, What, Where, How, Why and When in relation to what makes Mediumship work. It is the perfect guide to simplifying how to unpick the strands of knowledge to help students to support their own unique Spiritual insights. She breaks down complex ideas in to handy individual chapters to enable a read-through or dip-in-and-out approach to gaining insight and understanding. Students of Spirit often ask challenging questions and here is where you will find the answers.3. Teaching PrinciplesUsing her many years of teaching experience, Jane shows you how to build a positive group ethos, encourage student confidence and make learning original, fun and individual, underpinning intuitive development through practical experience. Her clear explanations and accessible teaching tips build a solid grounding for those without direct mentoring knowledge who want to teach others to walk this challenging Spiritual path. Resources List, worksheets and handouts included! She even includes tips for those who want to take their Mediumship skills in to Spiritualist Churches and public demonstrations.4. Mentoring ProgrammeConventional teaching has shown Jane that having a plan is always a good idea, however, knowing when to go with the flow is also a necessary teaching skill! Her teaching plans are carefully developed with the spiral curriculum in mind, but are adaptable to group sizes and to differing teaching situations. There are over 120 ideas here that you can use just as they are or perhaps you prefer to give them your own special twist so as to lead students in a unique and wonderful dance with Sprit.Jane is a Psychic and Spiritual Medium, Reiki Master, Author and Mentor
    --------  
    55:38

About Our Paranormal Afterlife : Finding Proof of Life After Death

Do you ever wonder if we survive death? Join me as I delve into compelling evidence that shows our consciousness continues when our body dies. Explore near-death experiences, reincarnation, mediumship, and other fascinating phenomena through insightful discussions with researchers and individuals who have had remarkable experiences. Prepare to reevaluate how you perceive life and death as we journey through these intriguing topics.Support the podcast on Patreonhttps://www.patreon.com/ourparanormalafterlifeBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/our-paranormal-afterlife-finding-proof-of-life-after-death--5220623/support.
