Our Paranormal Afterlife : Finding Proof of Life After Death

Amazing Musical Talent After NDE

David had a freak accident and was pulled under the wheels of a speeding train. In the hospital afterwards, he had my amazing near-death experience (NDE). The NDE changed everything for him and inspired him to reach a level of musical and artistic creativity that he had never been capable of achieving before. At first, he felt compelled to produce paintings of what he'd seen in the Afterlife and then he felt moved to compose classical music, even though he'd never received any training in classical music and never composed such music before his NDE (in fact, to this day, he still cannot read or write a single note of music at all).His debut symphony, The Divine Light, was inspired by his NDE and he was lucky enough to have it premiered at a sell-out performance. Since then, he has composed a follow-up symphony, 'The Falcon', which was also premiered at a sell-out concert, as was his Cambridge Clarinet Choir commissioned piece 'Awake', conducted by renowned Clarinet player Andrew Webster. He is currently composing a new symphony entitled 'I Wasn't Expecting This'. He came back from the Afterlife charged with an incredible energy, a burning desire to tell everyone there is nothing to fear after death, life continues on. Before his NDE, his life had been completely ruled by guilt and lack of self-worth. But his NDE gave him the self-love and confidence to go and try whatever he wanted to do in life and that's a wonderful feeling and he wants everyone to feel that way.Across thousands of years, people have described one of the most astonishing of all human phenomena: the near-death experience (NDE), the subjective experience of an Afterlife, a place where we apparently survive death. The more powerful the NDE, the more profound the after effects. The ambitious reset their priorities. Atheists change their values. Doctors rethink their beliefs. But what if the after effects of an NDE were undeniable? What if someone suddenly developed the ability to produce high quality paintings of their NDE, a new-found skill that went far beyond the artistic ability they had before? And what if that same person then suddenly acquired the ability to compose classical symphonies after their NDE? And their symphonies were then premiered at sell out orchestral concerts, even though, to this day, they are unable to read or write a single note of musical notation. Wouldn't this be proof that even a cynic would have a hard time explaining? After his NDE, this is exactly what happened to David. And this is his story.