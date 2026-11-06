Synopsis



When you believe in something the way Danielle Stevens believes in BNI, inviting visitors doesn’t feel awkward. BNI introduces visitors to opportunities, relationships, support, referrals, and community. You can change someone’s life by inviting them to a meeting.



Danielle’s Guidelines for Inviting



Be direct but casual. You’re inviting them to breakfast, not proposing marriage.



Don’t over-explain BNI. You don’t have to teach them the system.



Set the date and time right away with your BNI Connect app.



Tell them how they’ll fit and who you’re going to introduce them to.



Start the introductions as soon as you’ve sent the invitation, with a 3-way email or text message.



The next great member in your chapter is someone you ran into casually, or someone that you already have in your everyday life.



Where have you found people to invite to BNI? Leave a comment and let us know.



Links



Visit Danielle’s website, Bellevida Design.



Listen to Episode 830: Inviting Members Through Social Media.



Listen to Episode 709: Inviting Visitors the Connector Effect Way.



Listen to Episode 671: Inviting Visitors Is (Even) Easier.



The Official BNI Podcast is sponsored by Misner Audio Programs.



Complete Transcript of Episode 985



Priscilla:

Hello, everybody, and welcome back to the Official BNI Podcast. I’m Priscilla Rice, and I’m coming to you from Live Oak Recording Studio in Berkeley, California. And I’m joined on the phone today by Spencer Reynolds, who is standing in today as a Guest Host for Dr. Misner, and he will be joining us from time to time. Hello, Spencer. Welcome to the podcast.



Spencer:

Great to be with you again, Priscilla.



Priscilla:

Yeah. So, what do you have to share with us today?



Spencer:

Today, I’m joined by Danielle Stevens with Bellevida Design, the residential and commercial design firm that she owns with her husband Jeremy, who’s also a fellow BNI Tampa member. So they are in my region. Danielle is a seven-time BNI Tampa Member of the Year award recipient, one of the top connectors in our entire region, and second person ever to be recognized globally as a Master Connector by BNI as a global organization. She’s passed over 1200 referrals and generated over $9 million in business for fellow BNI members.



Priscilla:

Mmm.



Spencer:

She served as a [chapter] President, an Area Director, a Director Consultant, and right now she serves on our regional team as the Director of Events and Recognition. But one thing Danielle is especially known for is inviting visitors. Her chapter consistently grows, and Danielle has personally invited an incredible number of people to experience BNI. So today we’re talking about one of the biggest growth drivers in BNI: inviting. Danielle, welcome.



Danielle:

Thank you. Thank you so much for having me, Spencer. I love this topic. Inviting people to BNI has completely changed my business, my friendships, my confidence, and honestly, my life. So why wouldn’t I want to change somebody else’s?



Spencer:

And you know, it’s 15 Seconds to Change your Life. Why is that? Because we have this joke that if people make eye contact with you for too long, they’re going to end up at BNI. So why does it come so naturally for you? And tell us a little about that.



Danielle:

Well, I mean, if you lock eyes with me, we’ve got about 15 seconds before I invite you to my BNI chapter. We meet on Thursday mornings, you know, at 7:30. So you’re just going to come to BNI with me. It’s that easy.



You know, I really genuinely believe that BNI helps people because it helped me. It helps countless people that I know. You know, I’m not dragging people into some sales pitch. I’m introducing them to opportunity, to relationships, to support, referrals, community. So when you really believe in something like that, inviting doesn’t feel awkward, and I can pretty much change your life if you look at me for longer than 15 seconds, because you will come with me.



Yeah. What about some of those members around the world who feel uncomfortable inviting because they don’t want to feel pushy or they don’t know what to say?



Danielle:

Well, in my personal opinion, and I’ve watched other people invite folks to BNI, I think they can sometimes overcomplicate it. You know, you’re not asking someone to marry you, you’re just asking them on a date. You’re saying, “Come and have breakfast with us. Come meet some great people. See what we do.” The pressure comes from making it way too serious. It’s not that serious. Just come meet us. We’re pretty cool.



Spencer:

And so, what does your actual invitation style look like in real life? Like, how do you actually do it? What are the words you use normally?



Danielle:

So I typically try to keep it really conversational. You know, I don’t want it to sound scripted. Of course, I don’t want it to sound salesy. I don’t want to make it sound like I’m asking them to fall in line behind me, and you know, we’re not going to prick each other’s fingers and trade blood or anything crazy, you know.



If I meet someone interesting, I say something like, “Oh my gosh, you would love my networking group. You should come visit sometime.” And then I follow up immediately with, “Why don’t you come and visit this week?” I literally had lunch today with someone who found me on a Facebook recommendation, wanted to have lunch with us, and guess what? He’s coming to BNI with me on Thursday.



Spencer:

And so you just asked directly.



Danielle:

Yeah, I mean, why not? Why not be direct? I love being direct, and I love when people are direct with me. And I think most people are not being direct enough about it. They hint, they’re awkward, they’re nervous, they’re unsure, they’re scared of the “no.” They say, if they finally get the guts, they say something like, “You should check it out sometime,” and it goes nowhere.



You know, I make it really easy. I pull out my phone. I invite them right then and there. Our BNI Connect app makes it really easy. I give them a day and a time. I tell them how they’ll fit, and I tell them who I’m going to introduce them to. Why wouldn’t they come? Right? “I want to introduce you to these people that can help you.” Why wouldn’t they come?



Spencer:

Well, and I think what you’re doing there is you’re actually showing them why people actually do come, why they really want to show up, and what they’re looking for when they will come to visit. I think that connection.



Danielle:

Absolutely, you know, as entrepreneurs, we can live on a little island, and we can be a little lonely, right? So we are craving connection as entrepreneurs. People want community. They want support. They don’t know when they walk in the room that they’re meeting their new family. You know, they don’t know those relationships, what they’re going to grow to be. But they are also craving relationships. They want new ideas. They want energy. You know, my board of directors sits in my BNI chapter. They don’t know they’re on it, but they are, right? They want to feel like they belong somewhere. As again, entrepreneurship can be really lonely. So you’re really changing the trajectory of someone’s business in their life by inviting them.



Spencer:

So you’ve probably done it wrong as well in the past.



Danielle:

Oh yeah.



Spencer:

What do you learn from the way that people are doing some of the mistakes or some of the mistakes you may have made when you were inviting at first?



Danielle:

Sure. So this is really rich coming from me, and you’ll appreciate this, Spencer, because you know me so well. But talking too much can scare people off. Again, rich coming from me, right? I never talk too much, right? No, but they explain BNI too much. They get too into it. You know, it can scare people off. It can seem intimidating. It can seem like a lot. You don’t have to teach them the system. You don’t have to lay out the whole meeting. You don’t have to tell them every step of it. You want to create a curiosity, and they’ll come because you’ve piqued their interest, and they want to come and see for themselves.



Spencer:

So, what should we say? Like, what is the best way, or what is the best method that you’ve found to do that?



Danielle:

Well, so in BNI Tampa, as I’m sure you know, because you taught it to me, we use the GRIP method. It’s a simple acronym that stands for: Are you looking to grow your business? G for grow your business. Do you rely on referrals for your business? So referrals is the R. I’d like to invite you to come to my meeting, and here’s the place that we meet. I really think people underestimate that “I” of grip. The invitation is what actually changes everything. You know, they’re not coming to BNI because I’ve sold them on something. I’m not giving them some brochure, and I’m not telling them about the 173 million dollars that BNI Tampa members help each other make over the past 12 months. But they’re coming and they’re applying when they come because we made them feel wanted. You have to keep it really simple, you know. I will literally say something like, “I’ve got someone I want to introduce you to, and I know they would want to meet you too. We’ve got this incredible group of people. We meet on Thursday mornings at 730. Would you like to come and visit?” Simple.



Spencer:

That is simple, and you know, I have to say, one of my favorite ways to do that introduction, so that people really just get the simplicity of it, is “I want to introduce you to one person.” There’s someone in this room, right? And so I tell them, “My friend, Danielle, in this room is an architect, and I know architects make your world go round as a contractor. Can I introduce you to Danielle?” It’s a one-to-one introduction, so that really matters because that’s what’s in it for them, right? What’s in it for them is the connection to somebody that will help them in their business that they see. Sometimes networking group that people don’t have a context of what that even means to outside of BNI.



Danielle:

And then make that connection. And does it have to start the two minutes before they show up because they got a little lost in where to park? No, it starts the day before in a three-way text. It starts the minute you invite them. After they get the invitation, that person you’re going to introduce them to — get them connected right away. That way, they’ve already developed a tiny bit of a relationship before they walk in the door. So now, two people want them there that they know about. The rest of it is just gravy, right?



Spencer:

So you’re really good at inviting outside of obvious places. So, where do you find visitors?



Danielle:

I find them everywhere. I won’t lie to you. I can overhear a conversation with people at a restaurant, and I’m not afraid to walk up to them because I’m kind of out there like that. But I get a lot of my invitations also from Facebook groups. People are telling us all the time that they are looking to grow their business. We just have to look for it.



So when someone asks for a plumber on Facebook, and you see this plumber refer himself, he’s probably looking for new business. What an easy ask! So Facebook is easy. Other networking events, vendor markets, school events, existing clients, gas stations. In fact, have a One-to-One with me, and I’ll tell you about the time I drove off with the gas pump still in because I was so excited this guy said yes. We were pumping gas, and he’s going to visit my chapter the next day. But people often forget that the next great member in your chapter is someone you ran into casually, or someone that you already have in your everyday life.



Spencer:

Yeah, that’s so great. You bring a lot of energy, not just to inviting people, but to everything. So, how important is energy inside of this?



Danielle:

I mean, to me, it’s like the number one thing outside of getting the guts to actually invite them. Nobody wants to attend something that you don’t seem excited about, right? So, be excited about it because it is exciting. Also, your meeting and your members, they all should be exciting as well. You have to invite, not like as an obligation, because people will feel that, like, “Oh, if you wouldn’t mind to come, you know, I really need this score on the Power of One report.” Like, that’s not a reason to invite.



Spencer:

No, no.



Danielle:

If you invite them, like, “Oh my gosh, you have to meet these people,” then your energy is totally contagious.



Spencer:

I so agree with that, and people like to hang out with Tigger a lot more than they like to hang out with Eeyore. So that’s one of the lines I use pretty often.



Danielle:

Yes, it’s so true. If you’re bummed out about it, they will feel that, in fact, in your everyday life, right? What do we say about positive attitude and BNI? Extend that through your invitation for sure.



Spencer:

So, what do you say to the member out there that’s listening to us, and they haven’t invited somebody in months?



Danielle:

I would say very lovingly and nicely, “You probably have to get out of your own way. You have to stop waiting until it feels perfect. You have to stop being nervous. Somebody invited you.” They went out of their way [to invite you], for the most part, right? Some people find BNI their own, but the vast majority were invited by somebody else. So just start asking people. Most people are so much more open than you think, or that you will give them credit for. You know, one visitor can completely change your chapter, even if they don’t apply, sometimes it’s not the right time, and that’s okay. Don’t be offended if you invite someone and they don’t apply right away. I know a lot of people that wait for the right season and they come back. Some people are slow decision makers; that’s okay too. But just don’t wait. Invite them. You may change their life in those 15 seconds it takes you to invite them, so don’t sit on the fact that there’s someone out there that that needs this. Just invite them like someone did for you.



Spencer:

So true. Danielle, this has been fantastic. Final question, and that is really what are your final thoughts around this? What does every BNI member need to think about inviting?



Danielle:

Well, stop thinking of inviting as recruiting to your chapter. You know, invite with an open heart and invite with the intention of giving. Thinking of it as opening a door for somebody else. BNI changed my life because someone invited me. So every invitation that you make has the opportunity for that to be for someone else as well. So be the hero in someone’s story. It just takes 15 seconds.



Spencer:

It’s so true. And you know, Priscilla, you’re in that San Francisco Bay Area where our friend Dawn Lyons is, and she really talks about inviting with a sponsorship mindset. That is another piece I really love.



Priscilla:

Yeah, that sounds like another podcast right there.



Spencer:

It does. Well, Danielle, thank you so much for your time with us today. We appreciate it.



Danielle:

Thank you. I’m honored to have been here. Thank you so much.



Spencer:

Thank you. Back to you, Priscilla.



Priscilla:



I think that’s it for this week. Thank you so much to both of you. That was some really, really good information.



This podcast is sponsored by www.misneraudioprograms.com. These audio programs will provide you with the tools and the inspiration to powerfully enhance your BNI experience. So check out the great material available to you at www.misneraudioprograms.com and then use the promo code IVAN50 for 50% off of everything [this code is good for a limited time]. All of the proceeds go to the BNI Foundation.



Thank you so much for listening. This is Priscilla Rice, and we look forward to having you join us again next week for another exciting episode of The Official BNI Podcast.