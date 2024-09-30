Join in the festive fun with Adam and Frankie as they celebrate the holiday season with some very special guest appearances!
We'll be going through your delightful emails, looking back at some of our favourite moments of the year, testing each other's wits with some special quizzing, and presenting some all new Frankie's Festive Facts!
And you never know who else might join in on the fun...
Our Patreon page is filled with all kinds of wonderful bonus materials, including videos of interviews, quizzes, bonus shows, and our deep dive into the Poirot movies! Find it at https://www.patreon.com/CosyAF
--------
1:33:49
Death On The Nile
We're setting sail with one of Agatha Christie's most famous mysterious! Poirot's holiday to Egypt is derailed when a beautiful young heiress at the centre of a devastating love triangle is murdered on board their cruise ship. With a boat-load of curious suspects swimming in secrets around him, will Poirot be able to solve the murder before the body count rises even further?
--------
2:01:54
Sad Cypress
We're in full soap opera mode this time as Poirot is called in to investigate the mysterious goings on at a country house, where poison pen letters, murder, love affairs, and a very evil line in sandwich fillings, is plaguing the residents there...
--------
1:29:38
Five Little Pigs
We're kicking off season nine and a whole new era with the melancholy Christie Classic, Five Little Pigs.
When Poirot is approached by the daughter of an artist who was murdered 14 years ago, he sets out to find out whether her mother was guilty of the tragic crime. As he's presented with five versions of the same story from five very different people, can Poirot determine the truth from the memories and figure out who is telling porkies, or was Caroline Crale truly a dirty swine?
--------
1:46:09
Murder In Mesopotamia
There's sinister intrigue in an exotic locale this time, as Poirot and Hastings investigate the killing of an archaeologist's wife, who just before her death swears that she has been terrorised by a ghostly face...
Can Poirot and Hastings solve the sinister crime before more people meet their end? Join Frankie and Adam as they heads into the desert for awkward dinner parties, quern-y puns, and a severe case of acid tongue...
