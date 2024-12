Five Little Pigs

We're kicking off season nine and a whole new era with the melancholy Christie Classic, Five Little Pigs. When Poirot is approached by the daughter of an artist who was murdered 14 years ago, he sets out to find out whether her mother was guilty of the tragic crime. As he's presented with five versions of the same story from five very different people, can Poirot determine the truth from the memories and figure out who is telling porkies, or was Caroline Crale truly a dirty swine?