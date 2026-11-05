Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
432 episodes
#429 Henrik Zeberg: Now We Rally — Not Because Things Are Great, But Because Things Are Bad11/05/2026 | 47 mins.Henrik Zeberg, head macro economist at SwissBlock and author of The Monetary House of Cards, joins Julia the morning after the midterms with a bold call: the bottom is in, and the final run of the longest bull market of our lifetimes starts now. He expects the Nasdaq to rally about 30%, with a dip around Thanksgiving and a top around January. Then a bust that he says follows the 2007 template, with the S&P potentially falling to about 3,500. Zeberg explains why markets often rally hardest as the economy rolls over, and walks through his business cycle framework: housing leads, jobs follow, and the consumer (“Mrs. Johnson”) decides everything. He argues the bust will be deflationary first. When the Fed steps in, he expects it to create stagflation it can’t fix. He says gold could dip to about $3,000 first before heading to $25,000–$30,000 in the 2030s, and that bond yields have already topped. The next domino he’s watching is private credit, which he calls the “nuclear bomb” that’s far bigger than people think.
Thank you to our partners
Augusta Precious Metals — To learn more, visit https://juliabuysgold.com/ or text “Julia" to 35052
Monetary Metals - learn more at https://www.monetary-metals.com/julia/
Links:
X: https://x.com/HenrikZeberg
Substack: https://henrikzeberg.substack.com/
Book: https://buy.stripe.com/aFacN62DQdYFbZt9APaR201
TEDx: https://youtu.be/DAmoawIOMbs?si=Infb0cLi8YPxdX4H
Timestamps:
0:00 Welcome Henrik Zeberg
1:19 “Now we rally”: why the bottom is in
3:33 AI’s first dominoes and a weakening economy
5:27 The 2007 template
5:57 New bull market or blow-off top?
7:44 Why markets rally when things are bad
10:13 Where the blow-off top began, and S&P 3,500
11:58 His business cycle framework
14:18 Housing leads, jobs follow
16:41 Why printing money can’t stop a recession
18:28 AI, the bubble and the Fourth Turning
25:13 Deflation first, then stagflation
28:15 Gold: why it falls first and $25,000–$30,000 later
32:05 Have bond yields topped?
35:19 Timing the top: January
38:04 What would change his call
39:21 Private credit: the “nuclear bomb”
42:39 Parting advice
The content of this podcast is provided for informational, educational, and entertainment purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, or legal advice. Nothing discussed should be interpreted as a recommendation or solicitation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Guests' views are their own. Always do your own research and consult a qualified financial professional before making investment decisions.
#428 Jim Bianco: After 6 Years Bearish, I’m Finally Turning on Bonds — Why 5% Is the New Normal11/03/2026 | 43 mins.Jim Bianco, president of Bianco Research, joins Julia La Roche in studio for the first time in a year with a big shift: after six years of being bearish on bonds, he’s turned neutral and even launched a bond fund. He argues 5% yields are fair value, not a crisis, because we’re now in a world of 3% inflation and 2% growth. He says that world exists by choice: Washington won’t let cheap Chinese goods back in, as shown by the $15,000 Chinese electric car the U.S. has effectively banned, and wage-driven services inflation stays sticky. On the midterms, he says the key question is whether moderate Democrats can outvote the Democratic Socialists. Bianco also explains why Silicon Valley thinks it has too little compute while Wall Street fears it has too much, why he thinks banks are blocking AI agents to protect $120 billion a year in profits, and why AI is a bubble with years left to run. He explains why a divided Fed under Kevin Warsh is a good thing. And his contrarian call: the labor market is fine, because with a shrinking workforce the economy needs only about 30,000 new jobs a year.
Thank you to The Julia La Roche Show sponsors:
Augusta Precious Metals — To learn more, visit https://juliabuysgold.com/ or text “Julia" to 35052
Monetary Metals - learn more at https://www.monetary-metals.com/julia/
Links:
BiancoResearch.com
BiancoAdvisors.com
x.com/biancoresearch
Timestamps
0:00 Preview: a low-risk entry for bonds
0:19 Welcome Jim Bianco
1:02 Why he turned on bonds after six years
3:25 What would make him bullish
4:14 A value call, not a call for lower yields
6:54 How high would yields have to go?
7:23 The biggest risk: inflation
11:42 Why 3% inflation is a choice
12:10 The $15,000 car America won’t let in
14:20 Why services inflation stays sticky
15:16 Get used to 3% inflation
17:57 Midterms: which Democratic Party wins?
21:16 What it means for markets
22:39 Last week’s drawdown: Silicon Valley vs. Wall Street on AI
25:52 Why personal AI agents are game changers
27:37 Why banks are blocking AI agents
29:19 Amazon vs. Perplexity
31:28 Is AI a bubble?
33:46 A genuinely different Fed under Warsh
35:50 Does a divided Fed mean more volatility?
38:35 Contrarian call: the labor market is fine
40:31 Why we only need 30,000 jobs a year
42:33 Wrap-up
The content of this podcast is provided for informational, educational, and entertainment purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, or legal advice. Nothing discussed should be interpreted as a recommendation or solicitation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Guests' views are their own. Always do your own research and consult a qualified financial professional before making investment decisions.
#427 Chris Whalen: Warsh’s Credibility Is Eroding, Private Credit Beats Regulators, Mortgage Pain Ahead10/31/2026 | 35 mins.In this episode of The Wrap with Chris Whalen, Chris reacts to the Fed’s 10–2 hold. He compares Kevin Warsh to Paul Volcker, who he says paused his inflation fight before the 1980 election for political reasons, and argues Warsh’s inaction is eroding his credibility. He predicts Democrats will gain 20+ House seats in next week’s midterms, with the Senate a toss-up. He also explains why tech companies will have to fund AI with stock instead of debt, and why he thinks half of planned data centers can’t get built. Whalen calls the NAIC’s retreat on policing private ratings a big win for private credit, warning that annuity and life insurance holders now have “nobody looking out for you.” He points to Baltimore mortgage fraud as an example. Plus: rising government mortgage delinquencies, refinances falling below 20% of volume, his scoop on UWM’s servicing sale, why 3.4% GDP growth is fueled by a $2 trillion deficit, and a viewer question on Flagstar’s preferred stock.
Thank you to our sponsor, Monetary Metals. Learn more at https://www.monetary-metals.com/THEWRAP/
Links:
The Institutional Risk Analyst: https://www.theinstitutionalriskanalyst.com/
Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/rcwhalen
https://www.amazon.com/Inflated-Money-Debt-American-Dream/dp/139428571X
Use the code TheWrap2026 for 25% off your first year of The Institutional Risk Analyst https://www.theinstitutionalriskanalyst.com/plans-pricing
Timestamps:
0:00 Welcome to The Wrap
1:18 Warsh and Volcker: playing politics?
3:02 Is Warsh’s credibility eroding?
4:38 Midterm predictions
6:09 Is the bond market tightening for the Fed?
7:35 Why half of planned data centers can’t happen
9:19 Can Warsh break with the Bernanke-Yellen-Powell era?
12:02 What people are missing about Warsh
13:30 Private credit beats the insurance regulators
16:41 What it means for annuity holders
17:32 Baltimore’s mortgage fraud problem
18:37 Are the banks exposed?
19:33 Mortgage pain ahead: delinquencies and Ginnie Mae
22:46 Is there a contrarian case for UWM?
25:54 3.4% GDP and the $2 trillion deficit
27:24 Iran war: how much inflation is transitory?
29:14 Viewer question: Flagstar’s preferred stock
31:03 What to watch after the midterms
The content of this podcast is provided for informational, educational, and entertainment purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, or legal advice. Nothing discussed should be interpreted as a recommendation or solicitation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Guests' views are their own. Always do your own research and consult a qualified financial professional before making investment decisions.
#426 Danielle DiMartino Booth: Warsh Could Slam the Economy Into Recession — Fed Day Reaction10/29/2026 | 20 mins.On Fed Day, Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and chief strategist at QI Research, joins Julia in studio to react to the Fed’s 10–2 vote to hold rates. She calls it a hawkish hold and says the real surprise was Governor Lisa Cook’s dissent alongside Beth Hammack’s, a move she sees as political after renewed attacks from President Trump. Booth calls Kevin Warsh’s press conference “word salad” and says his refusal to call financial conditions tight protects his narrative more than it reflects reality. She warns that hyperscalers are on a debt treadmill they can’t stop, and that more than 100% of GDP growth is now coming from AI. Further tightening, she argues, could slam the economy into a recession rather than ease it into one. She says Warsh is ignoring the inflation breadth measure he told markets to watch at Jackson Hole, along with the underemployed renters missing from jobless claims. The Fed’s biggest blind spot, she says, is the credit market, especially with foreign investors piled into the AI trade.
Thank you to our partners
Augusta Precious Metals — To learn more, visit https://juliabuysgold.com/ or text “Julia" to 35052
Monetary Metals - learn more at https://www.monetary-metals.com/julia/
Links:
Danielle's Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/dimartinobooth
Substack: https://dimartinobooth.substack.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DanielleDiMartinoBoothQI
Fed Up: https://www.amazon.com/Fed-Up-Insiders-Federal-Reserve/dp/0735211655
Timestamps:
0:00 Preview: “They can’t afford the rent”
0:26 Welcome: Fed Day reaction
0:57 Lisa Cook’s surprise dissent
2:54 Why it was a hawkish hold
3:57 Warsh and financial conditions: “in touch with his narrative”
5:14 An unsatisfying press conference
6:13 Liquidity into year-end and the $100 billion IPO
7:32 The hyperscalers’ debt treadmill
8:25 Could Warsh slam the economy into recession?
8:47 What jobless claims are missing
12:13 Lessons from Halloween 2018 and the Powell pivot
13:10 How fast the rate-cut debate could flip
13:57 Fewer Fed meetings and the risk of an emergency cut
14:39 “Fed Up” again: renters and the underemployed
15:36 Inflation breadth: Warsh’s own yardstick
17:02 More than 100% of GDP growth is AI
18:09 What a blue wave could mean for AI
18:55 What the Fed is underestimating: credit
19:55 Wrap-up
#425 Axel Merk: I Sat Down With Kevin Warsh — What the Fed Is Really Up To and Where Gold Goes Next10/27/2026 | 42 mins.Axel Merk, founder and CIO of Merk Investments, which manages about $2.5 billion, joins Julia ahead of this week’s FOMC meeting. He explains why Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s goal of “removing a dose of accommodation” means a tightening bias without a sledgehammer. He also explains why gold has fallen during the Iran war: markets treat it as a temporary supply shock that pushes real rates higher. And he describes the decoupling he’s watching for that could free gold from the conflict. Merk, who met with Warsh at the Fed in August, says Warsh has been consistent and is trying to pull the Fed back from micromanaging the economy and from heavy forward guidance. He also describes the institutional pushback Warsh faces. He breaks down the four kinds of gold buyers and sees near-zero odds of a hike this week. He warns that the AI debt binge could eventually force lower rates. And he argues that AI’s massive capital needs are leveling the playing field for gold miners, which he calls some of the cheapest assets out there.
Thank you to our partners
Augusta Precious Metals — To learn more, visit https://juliabuysgold.com/ or text “Julia" to 35052
Monetary Metals - learn more at https://www.monetary-metals.com/julia/
Links:
https://www.merkinvestments.com/
https://x.com/axelmerkTimestamps:
Timestamps:
0:00 Welcome Axel Merk
1:05 The big picture: Warsh’s “dose of accommodation”
3:17 Iran, the Israeli election and the midterms
5:27 Why gold fell during the Iran war
7:49 Will gold decouple from Iran?
9:50 The four types of gold buyers
12:18 Who is Kevin Warsh? Meeting him at the Fed
15:16 What Fed independence really means
17:40 Forward guidance: referee, not player
20:24 What it’s like in the room
21:07 Why not just abolish the Fed?
24:18 What markets look like with a narrower Fed
27:34 Blaming the Fed for populism
29:56 Warsh’s cat-herding challenge
31:18 Hike or hold this week?
33:26 Volatility, cash and how to size risk
36:03 Why he’s heavy in gold miners
39:13 Parting thought: invest in your health
The content of this podcast is provided for informational, educational, and entertainment purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, or legal advice. Nothing discussed should be interpreted as a recommendation or solicitation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Guests' views are their own. Always do your own research and consult a qualified financial professional before making investment decisions.
More Business podcasts
Trending Business podcasts
About The Julia La Roche Show
Julia La Roche brings her listeners in-depth conversations with some of the top CEOs, investors, founders, academics, and rising stars in business. Guests on "The Julia La Roche Show" have included Bill Ackman, Ray Dalio, Marc Benioff, Kyle Bass, Hugh Hendry, Nassim Taleb, Nouriel Roubini, David Friedberg, Anthony Scaramucci, Scott Galloway, Brent Johnson, Jim Rickards, Danielle DiMartino Booth, Carol Roth, Neil Howe, Jim Rogers, Jim Bianco, Josh Brown, and many more. Julia always makes the show about the guest, never the host. She speaks less and listens more. She always does her homework.Podcast website
Listen to The Julia La Roche Show, The Indicator from Planet Money and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Julia La Roche Show
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.