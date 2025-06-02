Episode 10 - The Danger of Isolation with Steffany Gretzinger
In Season 2: Episode 10 of The Jessica Koulianos Podcast, Jessica shares a conversation with her dear friend, Steffany Gretzinger about the danger of isolation. Jessica hopes that through the candid conversations she hosts about life, ministry, and family, that you will be pointed back to Jesus. There is no greater joy than loving Jesus with all of your heart — may you fall more in love with Him than ever before!Watch podcast episodes on YouTube! Connect with Jessica: Jessica’s Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok Michael's Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok Jesus Image Website | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok Jesus Image Church Website | Instagram | Facebook Jesus School Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok...
--------
41:54
Episode 9 - Staying Grounded with Steffany Gretzinger
In Season 2: Episode 9 of The Jessica Koulianos Podcast, Jessica shares a conversation with her dear friend, Steffany Gretzinger about staying grounded in life and ministry. Jessica hopes that through the candid conversations she hosts about life, ministry, and family, that you will be pointed back to Jesus. There is no greater joy than loving Jesus with all of your heart — may you fall more in love with Him than ever before!Watch podcast episodes on YouTube! Connect with Jessica: Jessica’s Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok Michael's Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok Jesus Image Website | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok Jesus Image Church Website | Instagram | Facebook Jesus School Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok...
--------
36:34
Episode 8 - Marriage & Ministry with Lorisa Miller
In episode 8 of The Jessica Koulianos Podcast, Jessica has a conversation with Lorisa Miller, Co-Founder of Upperroom, on stewarding a Godly marriage and ministry. They share stories, encouragement, and practical tips. Jessica hopes that through the candid conversations she hosts about life, ministry, and family, that you will be pointed back to Jesus. There is no greater joy than loving Jesus with all of your heart — may you fall more in love with Him than ever before!More resources at jessicakoulianos.comJessica Koulianos is the Co-Founder of a church, international ministry, and school with her husband, Michael Koulianos. You're invited to join them in person or online every Sunday at Jesus Image Church. For more information on Jesus School, local and nationwide events hosted by Jesus Image, and resources, visit jesusimage.tv.Watch podcast episodes on YouTube! Connect with Jessica: Jessica’s Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok Michael's Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok Jesus Image Website | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok Jesus Image Church Website | Instagram | Facebook Jesus School Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok...
--------
32:54
Episode 7 - Raising Your Children to Love Jesus with Lorisa Miller
In episode 7 of The Jessica Koulianos Podcast, Jessica has a conversation with Lorisa Miller, Co-Founder of Upperroom, on raising your children to love Jesus. Jessica hopes that through the candid conversations she hosts about life, ministry, and family, that you will be pointed back to Jesus. There is no greater joy than loving Jesus with all of your heart — may you fall more in love with Him than ever before!More resources at jessicakoulianos.comJessica Koulianos is the Co-Founder of a church, international ministry, and school with her husband, Michael Koulianos. You're invited to join them in person or online every Sunday at Jesus Image Church. For more information on Jesus School, local and nationwide events hosted by Jesus Image, and resources, visit jesusimage.tv.Watch podcast episodes on YouTube! Connect with Jessica: Jessica’s Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok Michael's Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok Jesus Image Website | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok Jesus Image Church Website | Instagram | Facebook Jesus School Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok...
--------
26:15
Episode 6 - Ministry, Marriage, & Family with Michael Koulianos
In episode 6 of The Jessica Koulianos Podcast, Jessica has a conversation with her husband, Michael Koulianos, about ministry, marriage, and family. Jessica hopes that through the candid conversations she hosts about life, ministry, and family, that you will be pointed back to Jesus. There is no greater joy than loving Jesus with all of your heart — may you fall more in love with Him than ever before!More resources at jessicakoulianos.comJessica Koulianos is the Co-Founder of a church, international ministry, and school with her husband, Michael Koulianos. You're invited to join them in person or online every Sunday at Jesus Image Church. For more information on Jesus School, local and nationwide events hosted by Jesus Image, and resources, visit jesusimage.tv.Watch podcast episodes on YouTube! Connect with Jessica: Jessica’s Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok Michael's Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok Jesus Image Website | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok Jesus Image Church Website | Instagram | Facebook Jesus School Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok...
Welcome to The Jessica Koulianos Podcast where I have candid conversations about Jesus, life, ministry, and family. If you enjoyed this podcast, you can find more resources at jessicakoulianos.com. You can also join Michael and Jessica Koulianos in person or online every Sunday at Jesus Image Church. For more information on Jesus Image Church, Jesus School, local and nationwide events hosted by Jesus Image, and resources, visit jesusimage.tv