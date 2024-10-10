CONTENT WARNINGSLoud NoisesCREDITS:Athan as Matt (@AthansMusic)Lyssa Jay as Emily (@LyssaJayVA)Derek Moreland as Ambrose (@isitsleepyghost)Taylor Michaels as David (@TayTayHeyHeyVA)Natalie Light as Lillian (@NataliesDreaming)Delaney Sutton as Sam (@delaylay_s)Listen to Do You Copy? - @DoYouCopyPodSONG CREDITS:02:05 | All I Wanted (Paramore) - Athan09:06 | Eet (Regina Spektor) - Natalie Light14:17 | FEAR (Kendrick Lamar) - Athan18:44 | Bruises (Lewis Capaldi) - Athan24:25 | Permanence (WOE.BEGONE) - Athan29:41 | OK (Athan) - Lyssa Jay36:38 | What a Funny Way to Die - AthanLINKS:WEBSITE: https://www.thegrottopod.com/PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/TheGrottoPodTWITCH:Athan: https://www.twitch.tv/athansmusicLyssa: https://www.twitch.tv/ripperonipupperooTay: https://www.twitch.tv/taytayheyheyva Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
40:16
19. Echoes.
CREDITS:Derek Moreland as Ambrose (@isitsleepyghost)Charlie Keegan James as Rachel (@GLCharlieG, @glcharlieg.bsky.social)charliekeeganjames.squarespace.comDaniel Huras as Marcus (@BalefulWingsPod)Listen to The Beat of Baleful WingsSONG CREDITS:9:07 | Use Somebody (Kings of Leon) - Derek Moreland18:33 | Echoes (Reprise) - Athan---SPOILERS---CONTENT WARNINGS: Loud noises, distressing events, themes death and injury
24:43
18. Echoes,
CREDITS:Derek Moreland as Ambrose (@isitsleepyghost)Charlie Keegan James as Rachel (@GLCharlieG, @glcharlieg.bsky.social)charliekeeganjames.squarespace.comDaniel Huras as Marcus (@BalefulWingsPod)Listen to The Beat of Baleful WingsSONG CREDITS:10:00 | Echoes - Derek Moreland17:39 | The Line (Twenty One Pilots) - Derek Moreland
21:28
17. Balancing
CREDITS:Athan as Matt (@AthansMusic)Landon 'Lemon' Whisnant as NURSE (@AudistoriumPod)Devin Steffens as RANDOM COOL NURSE (LISTEN TO @DEADWESTPOD)Lyssa Jay as Emily (@LyssaJayVA)Natalie Light as Lillian (@NataliesDreaming)Taylor Michaels as David (@TayTayHeyHeyVA)Derek Moreland as Ambrose (@isitsleepyghost)SONG CREDITS:13:27 | Numbers (Daughter) - Natalie Light22:20 | Balancing - Athan & Taylor Michaels
27:28
16. Grow Up
CREDITS:Athan as Matt (@AthansMusic)Dylan Griggs as Buck (LISTEN TO @WOEBEGONEPOD)Devin Steffens as EMT 1 (LISTEN TO @DEADWESTPOD)XakaCross as EMT 2 (@xakacross) - https://www.twitch.tv/xakacrossRat Grimes from Department of Variance as The Doctor (@ratgrimes) (@somewhereohio)https://somewhereohio.com/Lyssa Jay as Emily (@LyssaJayVA)Natalie Light as Lillian (@NataliesDreaming)Taylor Michaels as David (@TayTayHeyHeyVA)Derek Moreland as Ambrose (@isitsleepyghost)SONG CREDITS:08:54 | The Grand Optimist (City and Colour) - Athan16:41 | Grow Up - Athan23:55 | Liability (Lorde) - Athan
The Grotto is a liminal horror audio drama series presented by Rusty Quill (The Magnus Archives) about exploring the lines between grief, pain, mourning, and loss. Each episode includes an original song to match the tone as well as full audio sound scaping, and a full cast. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.