Bill Cohan joins Dylan to dissect the stark financial calculus behind David Zaslav's decision to separate Warner Bros. Discovery's growth assets from its declining linear TV networks—a move that's made Wall Street practically euphoric. Then they dive into Zaz's ultimate endgame: to build, to sell, or to spin?

Legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin joins Dylan to scrutinize ABC News' $15M settlement with Trump, which has everyone in the political-media industry abuzz about the signal this sends to MAGA and its adversaries. While many perceived this to be a very winnable case for ABC News, their striking decision to settle for such a high price tag has led to a myriad of questions surrounding the media climate as we head into Trump 2.0.

Famed Democratic strategist and CNN senior political commentator David Axelrod joins Dylan for a candid, wide-ranging conversation about podcasting. He reflects on being an early mover in the podcasting space, the art of podcasting, the influence that podcasting has had on our politics and culture, the future of the political-media landscape in the age of Elon, and much more.

Green room machine John Heilemann joins Dylan to look back on this year in media: the procession of entertainment and tech C.E.O.s kissing Trump's ring; the headwinds facing Jeff Bezos at The Washington Post; the rise of Elon and twisted power of X; the most significant media macro trends; the industry's biggest winners and three sorriest losers; and why 2024 was the year of the podcast in politics.

About The Grill Room

Finally, a media podcast about what’s actually happening in the media—not the over-sanitized, legal-and-standards-approved version you read online. Every Tuesday and Friday, join Dylan Byers, Puck’s veteran media reporter, as he sits down with TV personalities, moguls, political pundits and industry executives for raw, honest, sometimes salacious conversations about the business of media and its biggest egos. “The Grill Room,” an homage to the exclusive dining room within The Four Seasons where a generation of media executives consummated deals and traded gossip, is produced in partnership with Audacy Podcasts. The Grill Room is an extension of In the Room, Dylan’s private email for Puck, where he chronicles the intrigue and inside stories behind what’s really going on in the media industry—from the board room to the newsroom to the green room and everything in between. Subscribe here: https://puck.news/dylanbyers