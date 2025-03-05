Months after she let him outside for the last time, Rose is reunited with Sgt. Tibbs. And Todd grapples with what this tale reveals about what we owe our pets – and our neighbors.
20:37
Part 3: ‘Close and Tight’
Todd begins to investigate the final days of Sgt. Tibbs as the social media storm Rose kicked up descends from the Internet clouds into a real life courtroom. And parts of Debbie and Sabrina’s story about Sgt. Tibbs’ final days don’t seem to add up.
23:34
Part 2: #JusticeForTibbs
Rose mounts a pressure campaign against Debbie, the woman who says she and her daughter Sabrina rescued Sgt. Tibbs, but now refuses to give him back. First, Rose takes to social media. Then, she leads a protest outside Debbie’s business where this cat struggle turns into something much more troubling.
28:10
Part 1: Chicken Livers
Sgt. Tibbs, a fluffy, 19-year-old Maine Coon with tiger stripes, soft eyes, and a chipped tooth, is missing on the streets of Manchester, New Hampshire. His owner, Rose, fears the worst. But when she finds out her cat was never missing at all – the truth turns out to be worse than she feared.
15:26
Introducing: The Final Days of Sgt. Tibbs
Introducing: The Final Days of Sgt. Tibbs

Sgt. Tibbs, a beloved indoor/outdoor cat, goes missing on the streets of Manchester, New Hampshire. His owner fears the worst. But when she finds out her cat was never missing at all, the truth turns out to be worse than she feared. From the Document team at New Hampshire Public Radio, a four-part series about what we owe our pets – and what we owe our neighbors.

