Introducing: The Final Days of Sgt. Tibbs

Sgt. Tibbs, a beloved indoor/outdoor cat, goes missing on the streets of Manchester, New Hampshire. His owner fears the worst. But when she finds out her cat was never missing at all, the truth turns out to be worse than she feared. From the Document team at New Hampshire Public Radio, a four-part series about what we owe our pets – and what we owe our neighbors.