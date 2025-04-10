Powered by RND
PodcastsTrue CrimeDeath Resulting
Death Resulting

NHPR
Two friends share drugs. One survives. One overdoses and dies. Is that murder?
True CrimeSociety & CultureDocumentary

  • Epilogue
    Three years after his sentencing, Josh Cook and his mom have lived through even more consequences of America’s drug crisis and the ways we respond to it – each in their own dramatic and completely separate ways.
    29:48
  • You Gotta Have an Opinion
    Document is a production of New Hampshire Public Radio.
    33:18
  • A Normal Member of Society
    Document is a production of New Hampshire Public Radio. More at nhpr.org/document.
    39:52
  • Launching a War
    Document is a production of New Hampshire Public Radio. More at nhpr.org/document.
    31:34
  • The Crime
    Document is a production of New Hampshire Public Radio. More at nhpr.org/document
    34:45

Two friends share drugs. One survives. One overdoses and dies. Is that murder?
