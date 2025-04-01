Powered by RND
Patient Zero
Patient Zero

NHPR
  • Lyme AMA (Ask Me Anything)
    Is it Lyme disease, or Lyme's disease? Can humans take the canine Lyme vaccine? Does everybody infected with Lyme also get co-infections? These are some of the listener questions we attempt to answer in this Bonus episode. It's the Lyme AMA! Patient Zero is sponsored by Ben’s. Click here to learn more or go to https://bens30.com/patientzero
    43:56
  • Patient Otzi
    The earliest known case of Lyme disease? Or the problem with correcting the record? Patient Zero is sponsored by Ben’s. Click here to learn more or go to https://bens30.com/patientzero
    15:39
  • Horses & Zebras
    The origin of ulcers. The rise and fall of a medical recommendation. Certainty and science. Patient Zero is sponsored by Ben’s. Click here to learn more or go to https://bens30.com/patientzero
    17:32
  • The Reservoir
    Society inadvertently engineers an epidemic. Scientists debate whether or not to engineer a solution.    Learn more at patientzeropodcast.com
    51:58
  • The Non-A Non-B
    An ambiguous case with no easy answers. Another growing epidemic, and an ethics question that might help explain Lymeworld. To get access to bonus episodes as well as early access to our regular episodes, clickhere. 
    47:54

About Patient Zero

How are medical mysteries solved? And what happens when questions remain? Patient Zero is an investigation of the spaces where people and pathogens collide. We take a deep dive in to the history – and mystery – of one of the fastest spreading epidemics of our time: Lyme disease. Learn more at www.patientzeropodcast.com.
