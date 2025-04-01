Is it Lyme disease, or Lyme's disease? Can humans take the canine Lyme vaccine? Does everybody infected with Lyme also get co-infections? These are some of the listener questions we attempt to answer in this Bonus episode. It's the Lyme AMA!
Patient Otzi
The earliest known case of Lyme disease? Or the problem with correcting the
record?
Horses & Zebras
The origin of ulcers. The rise and fall of a medical recommendation.
Certainty and science.
The Reservoir
Society inadvertently engineers an epidemic. Scientists debate whether or not to engineer a solution.
The Non-A Non-B
An ambiguous case with no easy answers. Another growing epidemic, and an ethics question that might help explain Lymeworld.
How are medical mysteries solved? And what happens when questions remain? Patient Zero is an investigation of the spaces where people and pathogens collide. We take a deep dive in to the history – and mystery – of one of the fastest spreading epidemics of our time: Lyme disease. Learn more at www.patientzeropodcast.com.