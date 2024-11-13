Episode 1: The Murder of Christine Harron and David Ridgen’s Someone Knows Something
Season 20 of The Fall Line premieres with an interview with documentarian and podcaster David Ridgen, who discusses his work on the cold case of Christine Harron, and the latest season of Someone Knows Something. Listen to Season Nine of Someone Knows Something anywhere you get podcasts. Laurah’s book LAY THEM TO REST: https://www.hachettebooks.com/titles/laurah-norton/lay-them-to-rest/9780306828805/ Sources at our website: https://www.thefalllinepodcast.com/sources Submit a case to The Fall Line: Submit a case here Join us on Patreon to fund therapy initiatives: https://www.patreon.com/thefalllinepodcast We have partnered with AdvertiseCast to handle our advertising/sponsorship requests. They’re great to work with and will help you advertise on our show. Please email [email protected] or click the link below to get started. https://www.advertisecast.com/TheFallLine 2024 All Rights Reserved The Fall Line® Podcast, LLC
--------
36:36
Introducing Radioactive: The Karen Silkwood Mystery
Today we're sharing an episode of the new podcast, Radioactive: The Karen Silkwood Mystery. It details the death of a 28-year-old whistleblower which, 50 years later, haunts Oklahoma and the nation. The young plutonium plant worker died in a fatal crash while driving to meet a reporter with The New York Times. She’d agreed to deliver sensitive documents that were never found. Two reporters who covered the story in 1974 have spent years trying to piece together what many in Oklahoma speculate: Karen Silkwood may have died for what she knew. Now, hear newly-discovered investigative tapes, deathbed revelations and long-awaited interviews reexamining what happened that night. Fifty years later, the story still resonates: nuclear secrets, threats to the powerful, and why the truth stubbornly refuses to stay buried. You can listen to more episodes of Radioactive at https://abcaudio.com/podcasts/radioactive-the-karen-silkwood-mystery/
--------
41:07
Ice Cold Case: The Murder Of John Cornelius McGhee
In 2002, Madison McGhee’s father, JC McGhee, was murdered. She’s spent the past four years unraveling the threads of his cold case, and asking the same question: who killed my dad? But the more she discovers, the more complex the paths to an answer seem to become. Laurah’s book LAY THEM TO REST: https://www.hachettebooks.com/titles/laurah-norton/lay-them-to-rest/9780306828805/ Sources at our website: https://www.thefalllinepodcast.com/sources Submit a case to The Fall Line: Submit a case here Join us on Patreon to fund therapy initiatives: https://www.patreon.com/thefalllinepodcast We have partnered with AdvertiseCast to handle our advertising/sponsorship requests. They’re great to work with and will help you advertise on our show. Please email [email protected] or click the link below to get started. https://www.advertisecast.com/TheFallLine 2024 All Rights Reserved The Fall Line® Podcast, LLC
--------
45:27
Introducing Gone Cold – Texas True Crime
On June 4th, 1977, workers cleaning up at Sycamore Park south of downtown found the body of 31-year-old Ora Lee Prescott. After quickly identifying who they thought her killer was and then failing to produce sufficient evidence to charge him, the Fort Worth Police simply gave up, leaving her casefile to collect dust, by all indications, for 45 years now. Tragically, Ora Lee’s daughter, too, was slain by a serial rapist and two-time convicted murderer almost 20 years after her mother. This is a preview of Gone Cold’s coverage of the case, and you can find the rest of the story by subscribing to Gone Cold – Texas true crime wherever you listen to podcasts. https://linknbio.com/gonecoldpodcast
--------
7:57
Brief Announcement
Please take a moment to listen to this important announcement regarding ads that may appear during the election season.
True crime podcasting often forgets that, underneath the gore and sensationalism, there are real people, real families, and real justice waiting to be served.
The Fall Line® is an antidote to that oversight - focused on ethical, deep-dive coverage of missing people, unsolved homicides, and unidentified persons called John and Jane Does.
We present carefully crafted true crime stories, thorough research and in-depth interviews with families, law enforcement, and experts. And we bring calls to action, so engaged true crime listeners can do their part to resolve cold cases.
Join us to learn about victims and survivors you’ve never heard of. . . and why their cases were ignored in the first place.