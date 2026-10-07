“What’s the worst thing you’ve ever seen?” is one of those questions ER nurses hear constantly, but the answer is usually a lot heavier than people expect.

This week we’re talking about the cases healthcare workers cannot forget, including devastating family moments, pediatric codes, end of life care, ethical gray areas, unexpected deaths, freak accidents, and the strange way you can walk out of something traumatic and immediately have to keep doing your job. We also get into the Grey’s Anatomy cases that stayed with us and why emergency medicine can permanently change the way you see the world.

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The views and opinions expressed in this episode are those of Caitlin Armstrong and Karlie Tooley and do not represent the views, policies, or positions of their current or former employers, hospitals, healthcare organizations, or any affiliated institutions. This podcast is for entertainment and general discussion purposes only and should not be considered medical advice.

00:00 What’s the Worst Thing You’ve Ever Seen?

04:05 The Sounds Nurses Never Forget

05:05 The Gunshot Patient Who Waited in Line

07:03 Cases That Still Haunt Healthcare Workers

09:15 When Doing Everything Can Hurt

12:22 Giving a Family the Worst News

16:32 What Happens After a Patient Dies

18:14 From Death Straight to the Next Code

19:28 The Seven Week Old Baby

23:07 Blood Refusal and Patient Autonomy

25:43 The Routine Procedure With No Answer

27:51 Freak Accidents Change Your Brain

31:39 The Drowning Case That Never Left

33:51 Grey’s Anatomy Cases We Still Remember

43:48 Why Healthcare Workers Carry These Stories