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the ER edit

TheERedit
Comedy
the ER edit
Latest episode

32 episodes

  • the ER edit

    Death, Trauma and the ER Cases That Stay With You | The ER Edit Ep. 31

    10/07/2026 | 45 mins.
    “What’s the worst thing you’ve ever seen?” is one of those questions ER nurses hear constantly, but the answer is usually a lot heavier than people expect.
    This week we’re talking about the cases healthcare workers cannot forget, including devastating family moments, pediatric codes, end of life care, ethical gray areas, unexpected deaths, freak accidents, and the strange way you can walk out of something traumatic and immediately have to keep doing your job. We also get into the Grey’s Anatomy cases that stayed with us and why emergency medicine can permanently change the way you see the world.
    LISTEN, WATCH, FOLLOW, AND SEND US YOUR STORIES
    https://theeredit.com
    Find The ER Edit episodes, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, The Whisper Line, host links, and business contact in one place.
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4Ab8DoFQ3hTyQvIE69O2YR?si=fea43e1cda3140f0
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-er-edit/id1884089840
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@theERedit
    Instagram: @theERedit_
    TikTok: @theERedit
    Business inquiries: theeredit@gmail.com
    The views and opinions expressed in this episode are those of Caitlin Armstrong and Karlie Tooley and do not represent the views, policies, or positions of their current or former employers, hospitals, healthcare organizations, or any affiliated institutions. This podcast is for entertainment and general discussion purposes only and should not be considered medical advice.
    00:00 What’s the Worst Thing You’ve Ever Seen?
    04:05 The Sounds Nurses Never Forget
    05:05 The Gunshot Patient Who Waited in Line
    07:03 Cases That Still Haunt Healthcare Workers
    09:15 When Doing Everything Can Hurt
    12:22 Giving a Family the Worst News
    16:32 What Happens After a Patient Dies
    18:14 From Death Straight to the Next Code
    19:28 The Seven Week Old Baby
    23:07 Blood Refusal and Patient Autonomy
    25:43 The Routine Procedure With No Answer
    27:51 Freak Accidents Change Your Brain
    31:39 The Drowning Case That Never Left
    33:51 Grey’s Anatomy Cases We Still Remember
    43:48 Why Healthcare Workers Carry These Stories
  • the ER edit

    ER Nurses Dive Into Bizarre Medical Mysteries | The ER Edit Ep. 30

    09/30/2026 | 42 mins.
    This week we’re getting into medical mysteries that sound completely made up but somehow aren’t. From anti NMDA receptor encephalitis and human hibernation to auto brewery syndrome, cannabinoid hyperemesis, bizarre neurological symptoms, MRI safety, and conditions medicine still does not completely understand, the human body keeps finding new ways to terrify us.
    We also get into the part ER nurses know too well: sometimes the tests rule out the emergency without actually explaining what is wrong. Medicine changes, experts disagree, and sometimes getting the real answer takes a lot longer than one ER visit.
    LISTEN, WATCH, FOLLOW, AND SEND US YOUR STORIES
    https://theeredit.com
    Find The ER Edit episodes, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, The Whisper Line, host links, and business contact in one place.
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4Ab8DoFQ3hTyQvIE69O2YR?si=fea43e1cda3140f0
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-er-edit/id1884089840
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@theERedit
    Instagram: @theERedit_
    TikTok: @theERedit
    Business inquiries: theeredit@gmail.com
    The views and opinions expressed in this episode are those of Caitlin Armstrong and Karlie Tooley and do not represent the views, policies, or positions of their current or former employers, hospitals, healthcare organizations, or any affiliated institutions. This podcast is for entertainment and general discussion purposes only and should not be considered medical advice.
    00:00 Medical Mysteries We Cannot Leave Alone
    01:54 The Girl Who Never Aged
    04:00 When “Psychosis” Is Something Else
    08:52 The Voices That Found a Brain Tumor
    12:22 Surviving 24 Days in the Cold
    18:14 Frozen for Two Hours and Survived
    19:08 Auto Brewery Syndrome Is Real
    22:14 When the Brain Changes the Person
    24:22 The MRI and the Hidden BB
    29:22 Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome
    33:39 When the Boat Feeling Never Stops
    35:59 The Mystery of Morgellons Disease
    37:15 When Medical Experts Disagree
    40:01 What the ER Can and Cannot Solve
    41:25 Why These Cases Stay With Us
  • the ER edit

    The Nashville Hospital Medication Mixup Explained by Nurses | The ER Edit Ep. 29

    09/23/2026 | 34 mins.
    Four joint replacement patients in Nashville received potassium phosphate instead of the intended spinal anesthetic, mepivacaine, and the investigation shows just how many opportunities there were for someone or something to catch the mistake. We break down the pharmacy workflow and medication safety failures, then bring back some of the wildest medication error stories we have heard before ending with a truly chaotic round of Whisper Line submissions.
    LISTEN, WATCH, FOLLOW, AND SEND US YOUR STORIES
    https://theeredit.com
    Find The ER Edit episodes, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, The Whisper Line, host links, and business contact in one place.
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4Ab8DoFQ3hTyQvIE69O2YR?si=fea43e1cda3140f0
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-er-edit/id1884089840
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@theERedit
    Instagram: @theERedit_
    TikTok: @theERedit
    Business inquiries: theeredit@gmail.com
    The views and opinions expressed in this episode are those of Caitlin Armstrong and Karlie Tooley and do not represent the views, policies, or positions of their current or former employers, hospitals, healthcare organizations, or any affiliated institutions. This podcast is for entertainment and general discussion purposes only and should not be considered medical advice.
    00:00 The Nashville Potassium Phosphate Mixup
    01:02 How Spinal Anesthesia Usually Works
    03:39 How Did the Wrong Syringes Get There?
    05:30 Potassium Phosphate Reaches the Spine
    06:36 Four Patients Are Seriously Harmed
    08:47 Inside the 80 Page Investigation
    09:04 How the Pharmacy Error Started
    11:33 Five Syringes Get the Wrong Medication
    13:45 The 29 Second Verification
    15:38 Why We Want to See the Vial
    16:01 What Happened After the Error
    18:22 The Wild Medication Errors Begin
    21:25 Tap Water in a Central Line
    24:28 Medication Errors We Cannot Explain
    27:41 The Whisper Line Gets Wild
  • the ER edit

    Niels Högel and the Horrifying “Resuscitation Rambo” Case | The ER Edit Ep. 28

    09/16/2026 | 39 mins.
    Niels Högel was an ICU nurse who deliberately created medical emergencies in patients and then jumped into their resuscitations, reportedly chasing the recognition that came with saving them. We break down the healthcare serial killer case, the staggering number of deaths surrounding his shifts, how another nurse finally caught him, the hospitals' response, and the uncomfortable question every healthcare worker is left with: how would you actually recognize something like this happening on your own unit?

    LISTEN, WATCH, FOLLOW, AND SEND US YOUR STORIES

    https://theeredit.com

    Find The ER Edit episodes, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, The Whisper Line, host links, and business contact in one place.

    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4Ab8DoFQ3hTyQvIE69O2YR?si=fea43e1cda3140f0

    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-er-edit/id1884089840

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@theERedit

    Instagram: @theERedit_

    TikTok: @theERedit

    Business inquiries: theeredit@gmail.com

    The views and opinions expressed in this episode are those of Caitlin Armstrong and Karlie Tooley and do not represent the views, policies, or positions of their current or former employers, hospitals, healthcare organizations, or any affiliated institutions. This podcast is for entertainment and general discussion purposes only and should not be considered medical advice.

    00:00 A Nurse Who Created His Own Emergencies
    00:31 Another Healthcare True Crime Case
    01:08 Who Was Niels Högel?
    02:37 Coworkers Notice a Terrifying Pattern
    03:45 The Hospital Lets Him Leave
    04:26 321 Deaths Around His Shifts
    06:44 Why They Called Him Resuscitation Rambo
    08:33 How Did He Choose His Patients?
    13:18 A Nurse Finally Catches Him
    15:10 Families Start Asking Questions
    17:54 How Did the Hospitals Miss This?
    21:16 Hospital Accountability vs Nurse Responsibility
    26:48 His Motive Was Recognition
    28:43 Sociopath vs Psychopath
    36:20 How Healthcare Serial Killers Can Hide
  • the ER edit

    The Wildest Things Nurses Have Put in Patient Charts | The ER Edit Ep. 27

    09/09/2026 | 38 mins.
    Nurses! You Need this book! pick up a copy of "Chart Like a Lawyer" here: https://amzn.to/4guzGvz
    We are reading some of the wildest things nurses and doctors have actually put in patient charts, from unhinged triage notes and direct patient quotes to dictation disasters, copy and paste mistakes, questionable physician comments, and truly chaotic documentation. Then it gets a little too real when we start questioning our own charting, how much nurses should actually document, and what happens when that medical record becomes legal evidence.

    LISTEN, WATCH, FOLLOW, AND SEND US YOUR STORIES

    https://theeredit.com

    Find The ER Edit episodes, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, The Whisper Line, host links, and business contact in one place.

    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4Ab8DoFQ3hTyQvIE69O2YR?si=fea43e1cda3140f0

    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-er-edit/id1884089840

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@theERedit

    Instagram: @theERedit_

    TikTok: @theERedit

    Business inquiries: theeredit@gmail.com

    The views and opinions expressed in this episode are those of Caitlin Armstrong and Karlie Tooley and do not represent the views, policies, or positions of their current or former employers, hospitals, healthcare organizations, or any affiliated institutions. This podcast is for entertainment and general discussion purposes only and should not be considered medical advice.

    00:00 Why Nurses Love a Good Triage Note
    01:47 This Is Definitely Not a Charting Lesson
    03:16 The Wildest Notes From Medical Charts
    04:21 When Physician Dictation Goes Very Wrong
    05:39 Dark Humor Somehow Made the Chart
    08:11 Heroic Notes and Questionable Follow Ups
    11:22 Direct Patient Quotes Are Forever
    14:00 Gen Z Has Entered Triage
    15:27 How Much Should Nurses Actually Free Text?
    16:40 When Documentation Becomes Legal Evidence
    20:30 The Patient Quotes Nurses Never Forget
    21:39 When Patients Make It Personal
    24:13 The Blue Eyed Devil Story
    28:02 Copy and Paste Charting Nightmares
    31:15 Doctors Say the Wildest Things
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About the ER edit
The unfiltered side of life behind the scrubs. Hosted by ER nurses and working moms. We share wild ER stories, real talk about nursing, and the chaos of balancing shifts, kids, and everyday life. Funny, honest, and relatable. Because sometimes the only way to survive work and motherhood is with caffeine and dark humor.
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