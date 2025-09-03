OUR FIRST PODCAST! w/Hannah Banana | The Dogs Were Good (Again) Podcast | Ep. 1
Welcome to the first episode of The Dogs Were Good (Again) Podcast! Each week Matt Nelson and Kimmy Jimenez bring you the best dog stories from around the world to hopefully make it into our weekly Top 5. It's a tough job but someone has to do it! Were the dogs good again this week? Tune in and find out!
New episodes every Thursday!
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7lPbxJLWGtCYrgLE2EZw5b?si=b468d66fac414f46
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-dogs-were-good-again/id1800125192
Chapters
00:00 | Intro
02:10 | Table Of Contents
03:05 | Intro Song By Hovey Benjamin
04:32 | Our Guest HANNAH BANANA!
10:15 | Sullivan The Piranha Dog
10:55 | Poppy NEEDS Her Silk Sleep Mask
12:54 | Valentino Gets An Impromptu Photoshoot
17:50 | Smokey And His Giant Stick
19:41 | Kevin and Creed Are Tangled Goldens
21:45 | Jessie and Bob Melt
22:50 | Proper Home Security
23:50 | Zeus The Great Pyrenees
28:36 | Beagle On A Boat
31:13 | Bobcat Loves Blowing Raspberries
32:32 | This Dog Is An Actual Cloud
33:48 | Puppy Mountain
35:29 | Sherlock Retires from Fire Brigade
39:40 | Princess Chicken Nugget Runs Off Intruder!
40:54 | German Shepard Bentho Saves Owner From Tiger Attack
43:33 | Iditarod Race Team With All Rescue Dogs
54:14 | Were The Dogs Good This Week?
Adopt Hannah Banana!
https://www.realgood.dog/adopt#sl_embed&page=shelterluv_wrap_1735772816%2Fembed%2Fanimal%2FRGR-A-155
Original source of each dog story!
Sullivan (our piranha)
https://www.tiktok.com/@sullivansworld/video/7476666195211472174?_r=1&_t=ZP-8uKHFCiiuH1
Poppy
https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8YKuHvy/
Valentino
https://www.instagram.com/p/DBJ-V3kNxbA/?igsh=eHVocDhqbzIweXoy
Smokey
https://www.tiktok.com/@smokeyandhissticks/video/7476230328366009630?_r=1&_t=ZP-8uLC6Ecp8Up
Kevin and Creed
https://www.tiktok.com/@ashleymaeplatt/video/7477301388540759342?_r=1&_t=ZP-8uMpuEABsDO
Jesse and Bob
https://www.tiktok.com/@niinuca1987/video/7476742529921125639?_r=1&_t=ZP-8uNaJ3qgkXP
Home Security Pup
https://www.tiktok.com/@shallowmindedbass/video/7476663065941953822?_r=1&_t=ZP-8uNaodQ9wHX
Zeus (now Apollo)
https://www.reddit.com/r/greatpyrenees/
Beagle on Boat
https://www.tiktok.com/@mikepancake4141/video/7477186793385889067?_r=1&_t=ZP-8uPIyMqmSNS
Not So Angry Bobcat
https://www.tiktok.com/@brutamerica/video/7476886917468917035?_r=1&_t=ZP-8uNqbDuMoG7
Cloud Dog
https://www.tiktok.com/@charlottemaltaparty/video/7460999854089571606?_r=1&_t=ZP-8uPVFspALtP
Puppy Mountain
https://apnews.com/article/puppy-mountain-yangtze-river-china-photo-d5d59c2d787068c279cb99eff526827a
Sherlock
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cqlyyw0qr94o
Princess Chicken Nugget
https://news3lv.com/news/local/man-fleeing-police-breaks-into-las-vegas-apartment-terrifying-couple
Bentho
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/etimes/trending/heroic-german-shepherd-bentho-sacrifices-his-life-to-save-his-owner-from-a-tiger-attack/amp_articleshow/118677616.cms
ReRun Kennel
https://mushing.com/kennel/the-story-of-rerun-kennel/
Quince Mountain
https://www.instagram.com/quincemountain/?hl=en
Blair Braverman
https://www.instagram.com/blair_braverman/?hl=en
--------
1:00:23
The Dogs Were Good (again) INTRO!
The Dogs Were Good (again) is the only show brave enough to answer the question: were the dogs good this week? Join Matt Nelson of WeRateDogs and Kimmy Jimenez as they identify and discuss the best dogs from the week’s news, viral moments, and highlights from our increasingly massive database of good boys and girls. Our hosts are uniquely qualified to say things like "wow that's a good dog" or "[unintelligible squealing due to cute dog]."
