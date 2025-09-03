OUR FIRST PODCAST! w/Hannah Banana | The Dogs Were Good (Again) Podcast | Ep. 1

Welcome to the first episode of The Dogs Were Good (Again) Podcast! Each week Matt Nelson and Kimmy Jimenez bring you the best dog stories from around the world to hopefully make it into our weekly Top 5. It's a tough job but someone has to do it! Were the dogs good again this week? Tune in and find out! New episodes every Thursday! Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7lPbxJLWGtCYrgLE2EZw5b?si=b468d66fac414f46 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-dogs-were-good-again/id1800125192 Chapters 00:00 | Intro 02:10 | Table Of Contents 03:05 | Intro Song By Hovey Benjamin 04:32 | Our Guest HANNAH BANANA! 10:15 | Sullivan The Piranha Dog 10:55 | Poppy NEEDS Her Silk Sleep Mask 12:54 | Valentino Gets An Impromptu Photoshoot 17:50 | Smokey And His Giant Stick 19:41 | Kevin and Creed Are Tangled Goldens 21:45 | Jessie and Bob Melt 22:50 | Proper Home Security 23:50 | Zeus The Great Pyrenees 28:36 | Beagle On A Boat 31:13 | Bobcat Loves Blowing Raspberries 32:32 | This Dog Is An Actual Cloud 33:48 | Puppy Mountain 35:29 | Sherlock Retires from Fire Brigade 39:40 | Princess Chicken Nugget Runs Off Intruder! 40:54 | German Shepard Bentho Saves Owner From Tiger Attack 43:33 | Iditarod Race Team With All Rescue Dogs 54:14 | Were The Dogs Good This Week? Adopt Hannah Banana! https://www.realgood.dog/adopt#sl_embed&page=shelterluv_wrap_1735772816%2Fembed%2Fanimal%2FRGR-A-155 More from @dog_rates : Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/weratedogs/ Tik Tok - https://www.tiktok.com/@weratedogs Twitter - https://twitter.com/dog_rates Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/WeRateDogs Website - https://weratedogs.com Original source of each dog story! Sullivan (our piranha) https://www.tiktok.com/@sullivansworld/video/7476666195211472174?_r=1&_t=ZP-8uKHFCiiuH1 Poppy https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8YKuHvy/ Valentino https://www.instagram.com/p/DBJ-V3kNxbA/?igsh=eHVocDhqbzIweXoy Smokey https://www.tiktok.com/@smokeyandhissticks/video/7476230328366009630?_r=1&_t=ZP-8uLC6Ecp8Up Kevin and Creed https://www.tiktok.com/@ashleymaeplatt/video/7477301388540759342?_r=1&_t=ZP-8uMpuEABsDO Jesse and Bob https://www.tiktok.com/@niinuca1987/video/7476742529921125639?_r=1&_t=ZP-8uNaJ3qgkXP Home Security Pup https://www.tiktok.com/@shallowmindedbass/video/7476663065941953822?_r=1&_t=ZP-8uNaodQ9wHX Zeus (now Apollo) https://www.reddit.com/r/greatpyrenees/ Beagle on Boat https://www.tiktok.com/@mikepancake4141/video/7477186793385889067?_r=1&_t=ZP-8uPIyMqmSNS Not So Angry Bobcat https://www.tiktok.com/@brutamerica/video/7476886917468917035?_r=1&_t=ZP-8uNqbDuMoG7 Cloud Dog https://www.tiktok.com/@charlottemaltaparty/video/7460999854089571606?_r=1&_t=ZP-8uPVFspALtP Puppy Mountain https://apnews.com/article/puppy-mountain-yangtze-river-china-photo-d5d59c2d787068c279cb99eff526827a Sherlock https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cqlyyw0qr94o Princess Chicken Nugget https://news3lv.com/news/local/man-fleeing-police-breaks-into-las-vegas-apartment-terrifying-couple Bentho https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/etimes/trending/heroic-german-shepherd-bentho-sacrifices-his-life-to-save-his-owner-from-a-tiger-attack/amp_articleshow/118677616.cms ReRun Kennel https://mushing.com/kennel/the-story-of-rerun-kennel/ Quince Mountain https://www.instagram.com/quincemountain/?hl=en Blair Braverman https://www.instagram.com/blair_braverman/?hl=en