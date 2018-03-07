Powered by RND
    What's the podcast about? “Quiet Time Surprise” is an interactive listening adventure filled with fun songs, Bible stories, scripture memory, and more. Each episode helps kids slow down, get quiet, and learn something new about God. And when they do…SURPRISE…they will grow! Who is hosting the show and what is their connection to the topic? KidSpring is the children’s ministry of NewSpring Church, creating fun, age-appropriate, Bible teaching content for kids that helps them experience Jesus on their level! You can find out more about KidSpring by visiting kidspring.com. Who is the target audience for the show? This podcast is created for children, ages one to six, and is designed to help them pretend, imagine, sing, learn, and grow in their friendship with God. How often are new episodes published? New episodes are released each Wednesday, so subscribe and download to help your child spend time with God every day! Why should listeners tune in? What benefits will they gain from listening? “Quiet Time Surprise” is a screen-free alternative that helps your preschooler slow down and get quiet. Each episode includes a fun theme, easy to learn jingles, mindful movements, Bible stories, scripture memory, prayer, and more! Your child will enjoy learning and applying what they learn every day! Don't forget to subscribe, rate, and review to help others discover “Quiet Time Surprise!”
About Quiet Time Surprise

“Quiet Time Surprise” is the perfect podcast for your preschooler to learn and grow, whether they're at home or on the go! Through interactive Bible stories, fun jingles, and more, your child will discover something new about God and have a blast doing it! Get ready for a surprise, because with “Quiet Time Surprise,” your child won't just have fun, they'll grow! Website newspring.cc/kidspring YouTube youtube.com/kidspring Instagram  instagram.com/kidspring Facebook facebook.com/kidspring Amazon amazon.com/shop/kidspring
