This week we cover the Norman Conquest of England and the atrocities of William the Conqueror. William I of England was faced with Anglo-Saxon resistance during his reign so he clapped back with some medieval war crimes leading to mass starvation in England. Before population devastation and the destruction of northern England, William seized the throne through a series of scorched earth warfare and brutal medieval campaigns. The most notable battle on his way to the throne being the Battle of Hastings. Join us for a king sized true story in grim medieval history with an 'explosive' ending in this case of The Darkives.