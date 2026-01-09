The Dark History of: The Harrying of The North
1/09/2026 | 31 mins.
This week we cover the Norman Conquest of England and the atrocities of William the Conqueror. William I of England was faced with Anglo-Saxon resistance during his reign so he clapped back with some medieval war crimes leading to mass starvation in England. Before population devastation and the destruction of northern England, William seized the throne through a series of scorched earth warfare and brutal medieval campaigns. The most notable battle on his way to the throne being the Battle of Hastings. Join us for a king sized true story in grim medieval history with an 'explosive' ending in this case of The Darkives.Email us: [email protected] us on socials: just search user name- darkivespodcast Sources:123456789Theme music: Ways of the WizardComposed by: geoffharveyLicensed through: PixabayUsed with permission, Thank you Geoff!Other sounds used licensed through PixbayMedieval Castle Loop- EbunnyCoins Drop 1- u_xg7ssi08yrAHHHH- random_intruder (Freesound)used under the Pixabay Content LicenseKeywords: Norman Conquest brutality, 1069, Norman rule in England, medieval England history, medieval famine England, long-term effects of Norman conquest, forgotten atrocities in history, what was the Harrying of the North, true history of the Harrying of the North, why William the Conqueror destroyed the North, Harrying of the North death toll.
The Dark History of: The Man-Eaters of Tsavo
1/02/2026 | 35 mins.
This week we travel back to late 19th century Africa to learn this true horror story in history. A case of real-life man-eating lions! In British East Africa (now Kenya) during the construction of the Uganda Railway in the Tsavo river region, we find two African lions more terrifying than your average animal predators. Full of deadly animal attacks and railway construction disasters, we learn what happened during one of the deadliest animal attacks in African history. Get ready to sink your teeth into this shocking historical event from The Darkives.The main source for this episode: Patterson, John Henry. The Man-Eaters of Tsavo and Other East African Adventures.link to book: https://amzn.to/4aEQYU6*As Amazon Associates we earn from qualifying purchases*Other Sources:https://www.fieldmuseum.org/blog/tsavo-lionshttps://wildlifecollege.org.za/the-man-eaters-of-tsavo/https://www.livescience.com/58735-man-eating-lions-analyzed.htmlhttps://tsavotrust.org/why-are-tsavos-male-lions-maneless/Theme music: Ways of the WizardComposed by: geoffharveyLicensed through: PixabayUsed with permission, Thank you Geoff!Other sounds used licensed through PixbayAfrican Tribal Music- BackgroundMusicForVideosCrunching Bones- spookymodem (Freesound)Horror Trailer- SimpleSoundLion Roaring Sound Effect- Engyclickused under the Pixabay Content LicenseKeywords: Tsavo lions, Tsavo lion attacks, lions that ate people, dark history of the Man-Eaters of Tsavo, colonial Africa tragedies, Tsavo National Park history, Kenya wildlife history, Kenya dark history, dark history podcast episode, bizarre tragedies in history
The Dark History of: Madame LaLaurie
12/26/2025 | 28 mins.
This week we uncover the LaLaurie Mansion horrors. The tale of Delphine LaLaurie is hidden away in the French Quarter buried deep in New Orleans true crime history. Here we expose historical serial abuse and brutal crimes so disturbing that the LaLaurie house is now known as one of the most haunted places in New Orleans. Let's band together and break down the door hiding the true story of the LaLaurie Mansion in this episode of The Darkives.Sources:Retrospect of Western Travel, Volume II, Harriet Martineau- https://amzn.to/4pcrd1d*As Amazon Associates we earn from qualifying purchases*23456Theme music: Ways of the WizardComposed by: geoffharveyLicensed through: PixabayUsed with permission, Thank you Geoff!Other sounds used licensed through PixbaySpooky-NikitaKondrashevWood Break-BOAAY (Freesound)Gasplaft2k-(Freesound)Locked door being forced open-Talitha5 (Freesound)used under the Pixabay Content LicenseKeywords: Madame LaLaurie history, Madame LaLaurie, Delphine LaLaurie mansion LaLaurie House New Orleans, brutal crimes in history, haunted New Orleans, French Quarter history, Royal Street New Orleans, Louisiana dark history ,LaLaurie Mansion ghosts, haunted LaLaurie House, who was Madame Delphine LaLaurie, what happened at the LaLaurie House, LaLaurie Mansion slave abuse, dark secrets of Madame LaLaurie, Madame LaLaurie crimes explained
The History of: Saint Nicholas
12/19/2025 | 24 mins.
This week, the history of Christmas traditions. We time travel back to the 4th century to learn of an early Christian Saint that serves as the origins of Santa Claus. Beginning with the true history of Saint Nicholas we follow his path to becoming the Bishop of Myra. After the verifiable tales we'll get into Saint Nicholas' folklore and legends. Finally we end with the evolution of Santa Claus and bridge the gap between ol' Saint Nick and Santa Claus. Deck the heretic, halls, whatever! in this Holiday special of The Darkives.Sources:1234567Theme music: Ways of the WizardComposed by: geoffharveyLicensed through: PixabayUsed with permission, Thank you Geoff!Other sounds used licensed through Pixbayreal_punches_and_slaps (Freesound)Chopping wood with a hatchet (Freesound)Magic 03 UniversfieldHarp Glissando Ascending Short Serge Quadrado MusicAncient Histroy BackgroundMusicMasterJail Door Closing (Heavy Door) TanwerAmanPain/Anger Scream 2 TheLlywellynSnow Lantern Waltz BFCMUSICused under the Pixabay Content LicenseKeywords: Saint Nicholas facts, miracles, myths, Christmas folklore
The Dark History of: The Burning of the Washington DC
12/12/2025 | 28 mins.
This week we cover the destruction of the U.S. capital and the British burning Washington D.C. in 1814. During the war of 1812 (President Madison era) few skirmishes hit harder than the British invasion of Washington after the Bladensburg battle. We cover some early American history with dramatic historical attacks that lead to the White House burning. Pull up a chair and get toasty as we listen to the new world burn in this episode of The Darkives.Sources:123456789Theme music: Ways of the WizardComposed by: geoffharveyLicensed through: PixabayUsed with permission, Thank you Geoff!Other sounds used licensed through PixbayParty horn TiesWijnen (Freesound)Short Crowd Cheer qubodup (Freesound)Sad Dramatic Music TunetankFire Sound Efftect MaxHammarbäckCrowd In Panic SdanezisVINYL STOP ALEXIS_GAMING_CAMused under the Pixabay Content LicenseKeywords: darkest moments in history, dark history podcast, shocking events in American history, lesser-known U.S. history, historical disaster, 19th century American conflicts, War of 1812 history
The Darkives