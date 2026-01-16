The Daily Meditation with Brother Richard

In this episode, Brother Richard explores a deep contemplative idea known as the Point Vierge - a term used to describe the place of pure presence and love at the centre of the human person.Drawing on the contemplative tradition, he reflects on this inner point as a meeting place between awareness and the deepest dimension of being, sometimes described as the apex mentis. Listeners are gently guided into a practice that rests in stillness, using a simple word or name as a way of gathering attention and settling into presence.Through body awareness, quiet repetition and gentle attention, the meditation invites a resting in peace, warmth and calm, and an encounter with a love that is not manufactured, but already present and sustaining.This episode offers a moment of calm, whether you are pausing during the day or winding down before sleep, helping you return to stillness, presence and quiet depth.00:00 – Introduction00:30 – What is the Point Vierge01:03 – Thomas Merton and pure love01:26 – The apex mentis01:51 – The practice of the name of Christ02:11 – Ritual gesture02:36 – The bell02:56 – Body scan05:26 – The still point of light and stillness06:16 – Entering divine love07:00 – Resting in awareness of love07:26 – How the soul relates to God07:56 – Naming this love as Christ08:16 – Centring on the name08:36 – A love that calls you into being09:42 – Resting in peace10:36 – Resting in warmth and calm11:27 – Returning awareness to hands and feet11:58 – Closing bell Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.