The Daily Meditation with Brother Richard

Keeping the Peace Between Sessions
1/16/2026 | 12 mins.
In this episode, Brother Richard explores how to carry meditation into daily life, introducing simple practices for staying connected between formal sessions.He describes arrow prayers as brief moments of connection, like tuning a radio, using a word or phrase that can be spoken quietly in the midst of ordinary activity. Alongside this, he introduces the glance of the heart, a gentle turning of attention inward that allows awareness to settle and be illuminated.These practices are designed to be flexible and practical, adapted to whatever you are doing, whether moving, working or resting. Through short moments of attention, peace is re-entered and stabilised again and again.This episode offers a moment of calm, whether you are pausing during the day or winding down before sleep, helping you weave stillness, presence and peace into everyday life.00:00 – Introduction02:35 – What are arrow prayers03:05 – Tuning in through breath and word03:30 – Adapting the practice to activity03:50 – Traditional arrow prayers04:25 – The glance of the heart06:40 – The bell08:20 – Descending into peace09:25 – Using arrow prayers to steady attention09:55 – Choosing words that feel right10:25 – Practising the glance of love11:35 – Closing bell Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Coming Back to the Thoughts
1/15/2026 | 11 mins.
In this episode, Brother Richard returns to the theme of working with thoughts, exploring the subtle energies of distraction that accompany everyday life.He reflects on how thoughts are always present, often like background noise, and why they can feel louder when we try to become still. Through familiar images such as a train station, listeners are invited to notice thoughts as they arrive and depart, without grasping, judging or trying to stop them.The practice encourages a gentle watching of the mind, supported by the breath and a soft, compassionate smile. Thoughts are recognised for what they are, not as moral events, but as passing movements of awareness. Again and again, attention is invited to return to the breath, especially when thoughts carry emotional charge.This episode offers a moment of calm, whether you are pausing during the day or winding down before sleep, helping you relate to distraction with steadiness, kindness and ease.00:00 – Introduction00:20 – Always dealing with thoughts00:39 – Thoughts as background noise01:00 – Thoughts become louder in stillness01:15 – Noticing without grasping01:25 – The train station image02:00 – Letting the trains run02:10 – Beginning the practice02:25 – The bell05:10 – The secret smile05:20 – Moral responsibility and thoughts06:00 – Watching the thoughts06:50 – Thoughts as reminders08:33 – We are more than our thoughts09:10 – Resting in the breath11:20 – Closing bell Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Meditation as Reflection
1/14/2026 | 12 mins.
In this episode, Brother Richard introduces meditation as reflection, using the image of a mirror to explore how awareness helps us see our day more clearly.Rather than judging experience, the practice invites gentle noticing: what was useful, what was nourishing, and what can now be released. Listeners are guided to review the day as it unfolded, from waking consciousness through encounters, work and moments of rest, observing how people, experiences and content shaped inner response.The emphasis is not on analysis or self-criticism, but on discerning wisdom with kindness. Once seen and learned from, memories are allowed to fade, leaving space for peace, gratitude and clarity.This episode offers a moment of calm, whether you are pausing during the day or winding down before sleep, helping you reflect gently, learn wisely, and rest more deeply.00:00 – Introduction00:45 – Reviewing what is useful and what is not03:47 – Drawing into peace04:24 – The breath turning inward04:42 – First waking consciousness05:33 – Noticing without judgement05:42 – Recalling the morning06:41 – How encounters affected you07:14 – Letting the day unfold07:46 – What made an impression07:57 – Work, posture and presence08:41 – Recovering the day09:17 – Accepting the day09:33 – Discerning wisdom09:49 – What was useful and loving10:13 – What can be learned10:48 – Letting the memories fade11:13 – Returning to what matters12:17 – Closing bell Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
The Point of Inner Presence
1/13/2026 | 12 mins.
In this episode, Brother Richard explores a deep contemplative idea known as the Point Vierge - a term used to describe the place of pure presence and love at the centre of the human person.Drawing on the contemplative tradition, he reflects on this inner point as a meeting place between awareness and the deepest dimension of being, sometimes described as the apex mentis. Listeners are gently guided into a practice that rests in stillness, using a simple word or name as a way of gathering attention and settling into presence.Through body awareness, quiet repetition and gentle attention, the meditation invites a resting in peace, warmth and calm, and an encounter with a love that is not manufactured, but already present and sustaining.This episode offers a moment of calm, whether you are pausing during the day or winding down before sleep, helping you return to stillness, presence and quiet depth.00:00 – Introduction00:30 – What is the Point Vierge01:03 – Thomas Merton and pure love01:26 – The apex mentis01:51 – The practice of the name of Christ02:11 – Ritual gesture02:36 – The bell02:56 – Body scan05:26 – The still point of light and stillness06:16 – Entering divine love07:00 – Resting in awareness of love07:26 – How the soul relates to God07:56 – Naming this love as Christ08:16 – Centring on the name08:36 – A love that calls you into being09:42 – Resting in peace10:36 – Resting in warmth and calm11:27 – Returning awareness to hands and feet11:58 – Closing bell Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
The Inner Room as Inner Sanctuary
1/12/2026 | 11 mins.
In this episode, Brother Richard deepens the exploration of the inner room, describing it as an inner sanctuary — a place of safety, refuge and rest.He reflects on the meaning of sanctuary as a space where nothing is demanded and nothing needs to be defended. Meditation itself becomes this sanctuary, a place to enter with intention, gentleness and trust. Listeners are guided to prepare the body and breath, and to move gradually into stillness.Through imagery of thresholds and inner chambers, the practice invites a resting in peace, presence and unconditional love. Fear gives way to safety, and the breath becomes a steady companion as awareness settles into quiet wholeness.This episode offers a moment of calm, whether you are pausing during the day or winding down before sleep, helping you return to a deep sense of safety, peace and inner refuge.00:00 – Introduction00:40 – The inner room as inner sanctuary01:18 – Sanctuary as a place of safety01:40 – Meditation as sanctuary02:00 – Making an intention02:20 – Ritual gesture02:35 – The bell02:50 – Entering stillness03:46 – Opening the breath04:05 – Noticing the breath04:49 – Breathing in peace06:35 – Following the breath inward07:05 – Nothing to fear07:20 – Entering unconditional love07:30 – A doorway or threshold08:10 – Resting in love08:20 – I am I09:20 – Receiving peace and love10:04 – Three breaths of rest11:40 – Closing bell Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
The Daily Meditation with Brother Richard