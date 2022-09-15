The Curbsiders Addiction Medicine Podcast

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
SEASON 2 will launch July 6th, 2023! Step up your knowledge on caring for patients with substance use disorders (SUD)! This show features addiction medicine ex...
  • S2 Ep4: #15 Buprenorphine for Chronic Pain with Dr. Will Becker
    Crush chronic pain with buprenorphine. Learn how to assess chronic pain and opioid use disorder (OUD) in patients on long-term opioid therapy, when to consider buprenorphine, and how to make the switch. We’re joined by addiction medicine and pain management expert, Dr. William Becker (Yale School of Medicine).   Claim free CME for this episode at curbsiders.vcuhealth.org! By listening to this episode and  completing CME, this can be used to count towards the new DEA 8-hr requirement on substance use disorders education. Episodes | Subscribe | Spotify | Swag! | iTunes | [email protected] | Free CME! Show Segments Disclaimer 0:52 Intro, guest bio 1:18 Case from Kashlak; Definitions 4:22 Assessing chronic pain and long-term opioid use 5:22  Treatment options when patients are not benefitting from opioids 11:55  Buprenorphine for chronic pain 14:28 Assessing OUD in patients on long-term opioid therapy 15:54 Buprenorphine mechanism of action 19:17 When to consider buprenorphine for chronic pain 21:12 Buprenorphine formulations 24:25 Switching from full agonist opioids to buprenorphine 29:02 Adding full agonists to buprenorphine 39:30 Take Home Points 46:07 Plug 47:38 Lightning round 48:32 Outro 50:20 Credits Show Notes, Writer, Producer, Cover Art, Infographics: Kenneth Morford, MD Hosts: Carolyn Chan, MD and Kenneth Morford, MD Reviewer: Payel Jhoom Roy, MD, MSc Showrunner: Carolyn Chan, MD Technical Production: Podpaste Guest: Dr. William Becker
    7/27/2023
    51:09
  • S2 Ep3: #14 Getting to the Heart of Injection Drug Use Associated Infectious Endocarditis with Dr. Ayesha Appa
    Bring some heart to the care of people with IDU-IE. Learn how to provide person-centered care addressing both the acute infection and SUD and when/how to advocate for surgical treatment. We’re joined by Dr. Ayesha Appa @AyeshaAppaMD, (UCSF) Claim free CME for this episode at curbsiders.vcuhealth.org!
    7/20/2023
    58:09
  • S2 Ep2: #13 What to Expect: Managing Opioid Use Disorder in Pregnancy with Dr. Terplan
    Manage opioid use disorder in pregnancy. Learn how to counsel patients about the importance of medication and medication options, how to think about neonatal abstinence syndrome and recommendations for the postpartum period. We are joined by Dr. Mishka Terplan, on Twitter @do_less_harm (Friends Research Institute). Segments Intro, disclaimer: 0:00 Guest bio: 3:00 Case from Kashlak: 5:28 Opioid Use in Pregnancy: 6:17 Approach to a patient: 12:21 Medication Options for OUD During Pregnancy: 13:09 Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome: 25:46 Dosing Considerations: 29:28 Psychosocial Interventions: 38:02 Reporting / Notification Requirements: 39:32 Postpartum care: breastfeeding: 48:04 Take home: 52:12 Lightning Round: 55:22 Outro: 57:39 Claim free CME for this episode at curbsiders.vcuhealth.org! Writer, Producer, Show Notes, Infographic, Cover Art: Kat Mullins, MD Hosts: Carolyn Chan, MD, MHS and Kat Mullins, MD Reviewer: Kento Sonoda, MD Showrunner and CME: Carolyn Chan, MD, MHS Technical Production: Podpaste Guest: Mishka Terplan, MD
    7/14/2023
    58:48
  • S2 Ep1: #12 Listener Q & A on Substance Use Disorders
    Put on your Primary Care Cat-Hat We are thrilled to be back to kick off season 2! Carolyn Chan, MD (@CarolynAChan) soon to be at the University of Cincinnati, Shawn Cohen MD (@ShawnCohen_MD) at Yale University, Kenneth Morford MD at Yale University, and Natalie Stahl MD (@NanouTheNomad) at Greater Lawrence Family Health Center are back and on this episode, they answer burning questions submitted by listeners. We cover topics such as targeted naltrexone, increasing buprenorphine doses, treating kratom dependence, and so much more!  Claim free CME for this episode at curbsiders.vcuhealth.org! By listening to this episode and  completing CME, this can be used to count towards the new DEA 8-hr requirement on substance use disorders education. Episodes | Subscribe | Spotify | Swag! | iTunes | [email protected] | Free CME! Credits Producer, Show Notes:  Kenneth Morford, MD Infographic and Cover Art: Carolyn Chan, MD, MHS Hosts: Carolyn Chan MD, MHS, Shawn Cohen MD, Kenneth Morford MD, Natalie Stahl MD, MPH Reviewer: Payel Jhoom Roy, MD Showrunner: Carolyn Chan, MD, MHS Technical Production: PodPaste
    7/6/2023
    1:04:19
  • S1 Ep11: #11 Smoking Cessation: It’s Not a Drag with Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos
    Tackle smoking cessation by offering your patients evidence-based treatment options. We discuss pharmacotherapy, mindfulness, and practical tips on how to manage short-acting nicotine replacement therapy to help your patient stop smoking. We are joined by Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos from Hopkins (@Panagis21).
    9/15/2022
    1:04:44

About The Curbsiders Addiction Medicine Podcast

SEASON 2 will launch July 6th, 2023! Step up your knowledge on caring for patients with substance use disorders (SUD)! This show features addiction medicine experts who are dedicated to bringing you practice changing knowledge about substance use, and substance use disorders. We use expert interviews to demystify common addiction medicine topics, reduce stigma, and inspire listeners to be fierce advocates for all individuals who use substances. This mini-series is hosted by Doctors Carolyn Chan, Shawn Cohen, Kenny Morford, Natalie Stahl, and friends, where they discuss how to diagnose, assess, and treat a wide-range of substance use disorders. By listening to these episodes & completing CME through VCU, this can be used to count towards the new DEA 8-hr requirement on substance use disorders education. Contact the team at [email protected] (mailto:[email protected]) .  Follow us on twitter @CurbsidersSUDs (https://twitter.com/CurbsidersSUDs) , show notes available at https://thecurbsiders.com/addiction .
