The Curbsiders Addiction Medicine Podcast

Put on your Primary Care Cat-Hat
We are thrilled to be back to kick off season 2! Carolyn Chan, MD (@CarolynAChan) soon to be at the University of Cincinnati, Shawn Cohen MD (@ShawnCohen_MD) at Yale University, Kenneth Morford MD at Yale University, and Natalie Stahl MD (@NanouTheNomad) at Greater Lawrence Family Health Center are back and on this episode, they answer burning questions submitted by listeners. We cover topics such as targeted naltrexone, increasing buprenorphine doses, treating kratom dependence, and so much more!
Claim free CME for this episode at curbsiders.vcuhealth.org!
By listening to this episode and completing CME, this can be used to count towards the new DEA 8-hr requirement on substance use disorders education.
Credits
Producer, Show Notes: Kenneth Morford, MD
Infographic and Cover Art: Carolyn Chan, MD, MHS
Hosts: Carolyn Chan MD, MHS, Shawn Cohen MD, Kenneth Morford MD, Natalie Stahl MD, MPH
Reviewer: Payel Jhoom Roy, MD
Showrunner: Carolyn Chan, MD, MHS
Technical Production: PodPaste