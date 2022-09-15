The Curbsiders Addiction Medicine Podcast

S2 Ep3: #14 Getting to the Heart of Injection Drug Use Associated Infectious Endocarditis with Dr. Ayesha Appa

Bring some heart to the care of people with IDU-IE. Learn how to provide person-centered care addressing both the acute infection and SUD and when/how to advocate for surgical treatment. We’re joined by Dr. Ayesha Appa @AyeshaAppaMD, (UCSF) Claim free CME for this episode at curbsiders.vcuhealth.org!