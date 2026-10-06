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The Campsite | A World of Warcraft: Forever Podcast
Multizord and Ease
Latest episode
3 episodes
- Welcome to the Campsite, a World of Warcraft: Forever podcast! This week we are joined by Jason Lucas from the Starting Zone podcast, and we're tackling what Forever actually is. Is it Classic+, or is it WoW 2? Is it too similar to Vanilla, or not similar enough?Links 🔗
Jason Lucas: https://x.com/Shieldwalled
The Starting Zone: https://www.thestartingzone.com/
Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/k8cqa2Qcu
Twitter: https://x.com/campsitewow
Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/campsitewow.bsky.social
- Welcome to the Campsite, a World of Warcraft: Forever podcast! We want the show to embody its name, acting as a campsite for your busy WoW-schedule. We're here so you can take a moment, and simply enjoy the game you're playing.
In Episode 2 we are discussing the updated racials in WoW: Forever. Which ones are our favorites, and which ones are our LEAST favorites. It also wouldn't be a real talk about racials if we didn't talk about Race + Class combos, so we do!
Links 🔗
Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/k8cqa2Qcu
Twitter: https://x.com/campsitewow
Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/campsitewow.bsky.social
- Welcome to the Campsite, a World of Warcraft: Forever podcast! We want the show to embody its name, acting as a campsite for your busy WoW-schedule. We're here so you can take a moment, and simply enjoy the game you're playing.
In this first episode, Multizord and Ease introduce themselves, chat about their time on the Beta so far, and then have a discussion about the Skyborne. Do we like them? Do they feel forced? Will we see them in Retail?WoW: Forever is launching on Nov 4th, and we are giving away a Warcraft Forever Collection, which includes the Skyborne, Forever Beta access, and Warcraft 3: Forsaken Kingdom! To enter, head over to the YouTube VOD for this episode and leave a comment, telling us which Profession you are most excited to take up in WoW Forever. The winner will be selected on Friday September 25th. #wow_partner Links 🔗Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/k8cqa2QcuTwitter: https://x.com/campsitewowBluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/campsitewow.bsky.social
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About The Campsite | A World of Warcraft: Forever Podcast
Welcome to the Campsite, a World of Warcraft: Forever podcast! We want the show to embody its name, acting as a campsite for your busy WoW-schedule. We're here so you can take a moment, and simply enjoy the game you're playing. We share stories, invite guests, and stay long enough, and you might just get a helpful buff.Podcast website
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