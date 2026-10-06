Welcome to the Campsite, a World of Warcraft: Forever podcast! We want the show to embody its name, acting as a campsite for your busy WoW-schedule. We're here so you can take a moment, and simply enjoy the game you're playing.

In this first episode, Multizord and Ease introduce themselves, chat about their time on the Beta so far, and then have a discussion about the Skyborne. Do we like them? Do they feel forced? Will we see them in Retail?WoW: Forever is launching on Nov 4th, and we are giving away a Warcraft Forever Collection, which includes the Skyborne, Forever Beta access, and Warcraft 3: Forsaken Kingdom! To enter, head over to the YouTube VOD for this episode and leave a comment, telling us which Profession you are most excited to take up in WoW Forever. The winner will be selected on Friday September 25th. #wow_partner Links 🔗Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/k8cqa2QcuTwitter: https://x.com/campsitewowBluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/campsitewow.bsky.social