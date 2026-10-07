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Cars & Friends

Cars & Bids
AutomotiveLeisure
Cars & Friends
Latest episode

26 episodes

  • Cars & Friends

    Don't Buy An SUV! Enthusiast Wagons For Every Budget! Cars & Friends!

    10/05/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Crazy Nick, Producer Sean, and Ryan, choose the best enthusiast wagons! See what sporty tourers they would haul their stuff in at every price point from the options on Cars & Bids and beyond!

    CHECK OUT CARS & BIDS! https://crsnbds.com/friends

    Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more exciting content!

    NEW MERCH: https://merch.carsandbids.com

    FOLLOW CARS & BIDS!

    Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/carsandbids/

    TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@cars_and_bids

    Twitter - https://twitter.com/carsandbids

    Chapters:

    00:00 Cars and Friends!

    00:09 Best Wagons For Every Budget!

    00:27 $10,000

    14:01 $25,000

    25:41 $50,000

    36:26 $75,000

    44:56 $100,000

    54:45 Unlimited

    59:25 Conclusion

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  • Cars & Friends

    Don’t Buy A BMW M3! Buy One Of These Cars Instead! Cars and Friends!

    09/28/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Kennan, Producer Sean, and Ryan, choose the best BMW M3 competitors from each generation. See what they would choose instead of a BMW M3 from each generation; E30, E36, E46, E90, F80, and G80 from the vehicles that have sold on Cars and Bids.

    CHECK OUT CARS & BIDS! https://crsnbds.com/friends

    Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more exciting content!

    NEW MERCH: https://merch.carsandbids.com

    FOLLOW CARS & BIDS!
    Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/carsandbids/
    TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@cars_and_bids
    Twitter - https://twitter.com/carsandbids

    Chapters:
    00:00:00 Cars and Friends!
    00:00:07 Don't Buy A BMW M3!
    00:01:22 E30
    00:12:28 E36
    00:25:53 E46
    00:39:39 E90
    00:50:26 F80
    00:58:19 G80
    01:04:49 Conclusion
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  • Cars & Friends

    The Best Enthusiast Fords For Every Budget!

    09/21/2026 | 58 mins.
    CHECK OUT CARS & BIDS! https://crsnbds.com/friends

    Producer Sean, Last Chance Filippo, and Crazy Nick choose their favorite Fords at every price point to commemorate Filippo leaving Cars and Bids for his new job at Ford. See what they choose for $10,000, $25,000, $50,000, $100,000 and an unlimited budget.

    CHECK OUT CARS & BIDS! https://crsnbds.com/friends

    Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more exciting content!

    NEW MERCH: https://merch.carsandbids.com

    FOLLOW CARS & BIDS!
    Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/carsandbids/
    TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@cars_and_bids
    Twitter - https://twitter.com/carsandbids

    Chapters:
    00:00 Cars and Friends!
    00:06 Best Fords At Every Price Point!
    03:30 $10,000
    14:31 $25,000
    26:59 $50,000
    34:09 $100,000
    41:05 Unlimited!
    51:41 Bonus Picks
    52:52 Conclusion
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Cars & Friends

    The Best German Enthusiast Car?

    09/14/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    CHECK OUT CARS & BIDS! https://crsnbds.com/friends

    German cars for
    $10k,25,50,75,100

    Producer Sean, Kennan, and Crazy Nick choose the the best German cars for every budget from $10,000 all the way up to $100,000 on this episode Cars and Friends!

    CHECK OUT CARS & BIDS! https://crsnbds.com/friends

    Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more exciting content!

    NEW MERCH: https://merch.carsandbids.com

    FOLLOW CARS & BIDS!
    Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/carsandbids/
    TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@cars_and_bids
    Twitter - https://twitter.com/carsandbids

    Chapters:
    00:00:00 Cars and Friends!
    00:00:02 Favorite German Cars
    00:01:10 2008 Volkswagen R32
    00:04:56 1990 Mercedes-Benz 500SL
    00:09:15 2000 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG
    00:13:27 2006 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG Wagon
    00:17:27 1987 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.3-16
    00:22:14 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA45 AMG
    00:26:59 2023 Audi RS3
    00:29:39 2020 BMW M2 Competition
    00:33:09 2009 Audi R8 Coupe
    00:35:19 2009 Audi R8 Coupe
    00:37:59 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe
    00:41:12 2016 Mercedes-AMG GT S Coupe
    00:42:17 2011 BMW 1M
    00:46:06 Wiesmann MF3
    00:51:44 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4
    00:53:24 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4
    00:56:35 2014 Porsche 911 GT3
    01:00:25 Doug's Picks!
    01:01:26 Conclusion
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Cars & Friends

    The Anti-Porsche Podcast! What To Buy Instead Of a Porsche At Every Price Point? Cars and Friends!

    09/07/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    CHECK OUT CARS & BIDS! https://crsnbds.com/friends

    Head to https://yt.link/SD95MSD to take advantage of their Labor Day Sale and save up to 30% off on select mattresses!

    Producer Sean, Kennan, and Ryan choose the the best Porsche alternatives for every model from from the humble Porsche Boxster to the industry benchmark 911 all the way to the hyper-car Carrera GT on this episode Cars and Friends!

    CHECK OUT CARS & BIDS! https://crsnbds.com/friends

    Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more exciting content!

    NEW MERCH: https://merch.carsandbids.com

    FOLLOW CARS & BIDS!

    Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/carsandbids/

    TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@cars_and_bids

    Twitter - https://twitter.com/carsandbids

    Chapters:
    00:00:00 Cars and Friends!

    00:00:25 Buy this instead of a Porsche

    00:00:56 986 Boxster

    00:03:06 1993 Toyota MR2 Turbo

    00:03:39 1991 Toyota MR2 Turbo

    00:04:24 2003 Porsche Boxster S

    00:05:14 2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder

    00:08:28 2000 Honda S2000

    00:12:38 997 Carrera

    00:14:07 2009 Audi R8 Coupe

    00:16:41 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

    00:18:57 2011 BMW M3 Coupe Competition Package

    00:21:02 2012 Aston Martin Virage

    00:25:11 GT4

    00:26:11 2025 Lotus Emira V6

    00:29:20 Base 992

    00:31:36 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Convertible 3LZ

    00:34:23 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe

    00:37:33 2025 Lexus LC 500 Coupe

    00:40:12 991.1 GT3

    00:42:44 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R

    00:45:19 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT R Coupe

    00:48:14 2015 McLaren 650S Spider

    00:52:42 Longhood 911

    00:54:40 1971 Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R

    00:56:54 1973 Alfa Romeo GTV 2000

    00:59:57 1963 Jaguar E-Type Roadster

    01:03:23 Carrera GT

    01:04:21 Ferrari Enzo

    01:05:37 Ferrari F40

    01:08:34 Pagani Zonda

    01:10:18 Conclusion

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About Cars & Friends
Cars & Friends is a weekly podcast where car-obsessed friends debate, draft, and defend their picks for the best cars across every category and scenario you can imagine. From dream garages to daily drivers, it’s all opinions, arguments, and great car talk. Brought to you by the Cars & Bids and THIS CAR POD! team.
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