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26 episodes
- Crazy Nick, Producer Sean, and Ryan, choose the best enthusiast wagons! See what sporty tourers they would haul their stuff in at every price point from the options on Cars & Bids and beyond!
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Chapters:
00:00 Cars and Friends!
00:09 Best Wagons For Every Budget!
00:27 $10,000
14:01 $25,000
25:41 $50,000
36:26 $75,000
44:56 $100,000
54:45 Unlimited
59:25 Conclusion
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- Kennan, Producer Sean, and Ryan, choose the best BMW M3 competitors from each generation. See what they would choose instead of a BMW M3 from each generation; E30, E36, E46, E90, F80, and G80 from the vehicles that have sold on Cars and Bids.
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Twitter - https://twitter.com/carsandbids
Chapters:
00:00:00 Cars and Friends!
00:00:07 Don't Buy A BMW M3!
00:01:22 E30
00:12:28 E36
00:25:53 E46
00:39:39 E90
00:50:26 F80
00:58:19 G80
01:04:49 Conclusion
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- CHECK OUT CARS & BIDS! https://crsnbds.com/friends
Producer Sean, Last Chance Filippo, and Crazy Nick choose their favorite Fords at every price point to commemorate Filippo leaving Cars and Bids for his new job at Ford. See what they choose for $10,000, $25,000, $50,000, $100,000 and an unlimited budget.
CHECK OUT CARS & BIDS! https://crsnbds.com/friends
Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more exciting content!
NEW MERCH: https://merch.carsandbids.com
FOLLOW CARS & BIDS!
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/carsandbids/
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@cars_and_bids
Twitter - https://twitter.com/carsandbids
Chapters:
00:00 Cars and Friends!
00:06 Best Fords At Every Price Point!
03:30 $10,000
14:31 $25,000
26:59 $50,000
34:09 $100,000
41:05 Unlimited!
51:41 Bonus Picks
52:52 Conclusion
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- CHECK OUT CARS & BIDS! https://crsnbds.com/friends
German cars for
$10k,25,50,75,100
Producer Sean, Kennan, and Crazy Nick choose the the best German cars for every budget from $10,000 all the way up to $100,000 on this episode Cars and Friends!
CHECK OUT CARS & BIDS! https://crsnbds.com/friends
Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more exciting content!
NEW MERCH: https://merch.carsandbids.com
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Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/carsandbids/
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@cars_and_bids
Twitter - https://twitter.com/carsandbids
Chapters:
00:00:00 Cars and Friends!
00:00:02 Favorite German Cars
00:01:10 2008 Volkswagen R32
00:04:56 1990 Mercedes-Benz 500SL
00:09:15 2000 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG
00:13:27 2006 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG Wagon
00:17:27 1987 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.3-16
00:22:14 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA45 AMG
00:26:59 2023 Audi RS3
00:29:39 2020 BMW M2 Competition
00:33:09 2009 Audi R8 Coupe
00:35:19 2009 Audi R8 Coupe
00:37:59 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe
00:41:12 2016 Mercedes-AMG GT S Coupe
00:42:17 2011 BMW 1M
00:46:06 Wiesmann MF3
00:51:44 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4
00:53:24 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4
00:56:35 2014 Porsche 911 GT3
01:00:25 Doug's Picks!
01:01:26 Conclusion
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The Anti-Porsche Podcast! What To Buy Instead Of a Porsche At Every Price Point? Cars and Friends!09/07/2026 | 1h 15 mins.CHECK OUT CARS & BIDS! https://crsnbds.com/friends
Head to https://yt.link/SD95MSD to take advantage of their Labor Day Sale and save up to 30% off on select mattresses!
Producer Sean, Kennan, and Ryan choose the the best Porsche alternatives for every model from from the humble Porsche Boxster to the industry benchmark 911 all the way to the hyper-car Carrera GT on this episode Cars and Friends!
CHECK OUT CARS & BIDS! https://crsnbds.com/friends
Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more exciting content!
NEW MERCH: https://merch.carsandbids.com
FOLLOW CARS & BIDS!
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/carsandbids/
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@cars_and_bids
Twitter - https://twitter.com/carsandbids
Chapters:
00:00:00 Cars and Friends!
00:00:25 Buy this instead of a Porsche
00:00:56 986 Boxster
00:03:06 1993 Toyota MR2 Turbo
00:03:39 1991 Toyota MR2 Turbo
00:04:24 2003 Porsche Boxster S
00:05:14 2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder
00:08:28 2000 Honda S2000
00:12:38 997 Carrera
00:14:07 2009 Audi R8 Coupe
00:16:41 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
00:18:57 2011 BMW M3 Coupe Competition Package
00:21:02 2012 Aston Martin Virage
00:25:11 GT4
00:26:11 2025 Lotus Emira V6
00:29:20 Base 992
00:31:36 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Convertible 3LZ
00:34:23 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe
00:37:33 2025 Lexus LC 500 Coupe
00:40:12 991.1 GT3
00:42:44 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R
00:45:19 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT R Coupe
00:48:14 2015 McLaren 650S Spider
00:52:42 Longhood 911
00:54:40 1971 Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R
00:56:54 1973 Alfa Romeo GTV 2000
00:59:57 1963 Jaguar E-Type Roadster
01:03:23 Carrera GT
01:04:21 Ferrari Enzo
01:05:37 Ferrari F40
01:08:34 Pagani Zonda
01:10:18 Conclusion
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About Cars & Friends
Cars & Friends is a weekly podcast where car-obsessed friends debate, draft, and defend their picks for the best cars across every category and scenario you can imagine. From dream garages to daily drivers, it’s all opinions, arguments, and great car talk. Brought to you by the Cars & Bids and THIS CAR POD! team.
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