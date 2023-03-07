Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Jonny Smith and Richard Porter
TV presenter Jonny Smith and Sniff Petrol creator Richard Porter are two friends who talk about cars, and many other things. Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted...
LeisureAutomotiveComedyImprov
Available Episodes

5 of 169
  • All Good in the Wood
    After two days’ filming at the Festival of Speed, Jonny and Richard retreat to a large caravan in a field near Goodwood to discuss getting heckled, the art of flocking, BL restomods, the strange restaurant hours of the south coast, an incredible amount of crap nautical art, encountering a Prelude, the Mary Queen of Scots spoiler on an old Porsche, how one of The Intercooler gets mistaken for a movie star, the glories of Auction Trousers, enjoying a base model Citroen C3, an unexpectedly handbraking Corsa, an embarrassing race in Gran Turismo 7, Martin Brundle dressed in a CGI actor’s body stocking, an encounter with the Mate Brothers, ace rally team Malcolm Sport, getting video bombed by Shmee150, the wildly depreciating Lagonda Taraf, being superstitious, getting woken by gulls, chatting Nissan Cubes in front of an Elvis impersonator, hands free urinal usage, the surprising layout of the Goodwood drivers’ changing room, time warp businessmen, full bottle rallying, using a Lamborghini to fetch gravy for a dog, a custard-eating Alsatian from the ‘80s, the secrets of those cars on the sculpture in front of Goodwood House, and pitching a new event called Weekend at Charlie’s House. patreon.com/smithandsniff Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    7/17/2023
    1:27:52
  • I'm on it, 6
    Jonny recounts hard driving an electric Hyundai in a race to catch a train. Also in this episode, the problem with sleeveless T-shirts, picking a racing line through an airport, queasiness on the set of 5th Gear, beeping goodbye, old school stereo security, interesting JDM-spec GR86s, a German taxi driver hangout, giving Tiff a salt block to lick, ill-fitting airport trousers, a different spin on ‘find another!!!’ and some new promotional end music. patreon.com/smithandsniff Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    7/10/2023
    1:02:30
  • Magic Mike and the Mechanics
    Jonny and Richard have an idea for a car-themed stage show. Also in this episode, Jonny’s got a tow rope in his pants, Fiat aren’t making any more grey cars, Instagram’s Olivier Francois has been dunked in orange paint, some cars look like computer mouses, Mercedes painted an SLS in taxi beige, confident people order sports cars in brown, Derek Bell modelled Porsche merch in the ‘80s, Magnus Walker seems to wear hats made of sound deadening mats, there’s an extremely specific Ford Mondeo Facebook group, Richard likes a correct key fob, and someone has an XJS hatchback for sale. patreon.com/smithandsniffsmithandsniff.com Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    7/3/2023
    1:05:22
  • Oh look, it's Mika Hakkinen
    Jonny has spotted a famous racing driver (while having lunch with another very famous person that he won’t mention). Also in this episode, believing Stirling Moss is still with us, Salman Rushdie’s Midnight Club and bongo mag stash, a Honda Beat for sale, cars you want someone else to own, Larry David leisure shoes, pretending BMW M cars look nice, the problem with the Peugeot 408, winding up Elton John, Shaun the Sheep’s heavy trance farmer, opinions on replica Ferraris, an amazingly airbrushed Citroen C6, Steve Coogan making a mess of an R34 Skyline, and Richard is having car trouble on two fronts. patreon.com/smithandsniff Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/26/2023
    1:04:53
  • Sir Ranulph Findanother
    In their second London live recording, Jonny and Richard talk about a military plant hire company, Jay Leno’s draughty car port, American model years, judging a supercar competition, turning off hotel air conditioning, and ask if any villages actually welcome careful drivers. Plus, a Simply Norfolk shop, the decor in coastal rental properties, dad-style urinal leaning, Jonny’s brush with American police, active aero policy when parked, tiller steering, getting a podcast word into the dictionary, Susie Dent in a De Tomaso, killing off one car, missing Rover, pub Ubers coming true, confessions of a Scooterman, Barry Dakar, finding a famous explorer lost in a park, Top Gear field racing with a hangover, and unnecessarily brutal American driveways. Also, Richard confuses Petula Clark with Lulu.patreon.com/smithandsniff Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/19/2023
    1:18:24

More Leisure podcasts

About Smith and Sniff

TV presenter Jonny Smith and Sniff Petrol creator Richard Porter are two friends who talk about cars, and many other things. Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website

