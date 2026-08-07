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440 episodes
- In this week’s On The Other Side Of Things question answering show, Jonny and Richard cover No Name Full Suspension Mountain Bike Guy and the e-scooter, a listening thinking of meeting his Sierra Cosworth childhood hero, the correlation between motorsport success and cat ownership, and which is the best yellow?
For early, ad-free episodes and extra content go to patreon.com/smithandsniff
To buy merch and tickets to live shows go to smithandsniff.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Jonny has been confronted about his opinions on specific Fords while Richard has bought a new car to take him back to his early 20s. Also in this episode, flashbacks to the Next sales, a look back at the recent and absolutely brilliant Festival of the Unexceptional, the glory of starting a small strimmer engine live on stage, a warning about old Esprits from an ex-Lotus engineer, a listener asks about Pininfarina and the Hyundai Matrix, an unpopular opinion about the film The Matrix, Nelson Mandela’s Mercedes S-Class, and another corking car from the Car & Classic classifieds.
For early, ad-free episodes and extra content go to patreon.com/smithandsniff
To buy merch and tickets to live shows go to smithandsniff.com
This episode is sponsored by Car & Classic https://candc.li/uc1yqz
To get 10 percent off any order of Duramat garage flooring go to duramat.co.uk and use discount code SSG10
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In this week’s On The Other Side Of Things question answering show, Jonny and Richard discuss the right car for a Back To The Future remake, AI photos in classified ads, satisfying accessory removal, and unexpected car cultures in other countries.
For early, ad-free episodes and extra content go to patreon.com/smithandsniff
To buy merch and tickets to live shows go to smithandsniff.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Jonny had an ingenious idea for road food while Richard spent a mixed week with a Caterham Seven. Also in this episode, listeners’ ideas for car-related time travel, developments in the caravan name game, the fearless people of the ‘60s generation, a revelation about owls, and another excellent car picked from Car & Classic.
For early, ad-free episodes and extra content go to patreon.com/smithandsniff
To buy merch and tickets to live shows go to smithandsniff.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In this week’s On The Other Side Of Things question answering show, Jonny and Richard talk about extra lights on cars, things dumped at the roadside, the 911 GT3 S/C and suggestions for a listener who wants a 60 grand sports car.
For early, ad-free episodes and extra content go to patreon.com/smithandsniff
To buy merch and tickets to live shows go to smithandsniff.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Smith and Sniff
TV presenter Jonny Smith and Sniff Petrol creator Richard Porter are two friends who talk about cars, and many other things. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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