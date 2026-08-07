Jonny has been confronted about his opinions on specific Fords while Richard has bought a new car to take him back to his early 20s. Also in this episode, flashbacks to the Next sales, a look back at the recent and absolutely brilliant Festival of the Unexceptional, the glory of starting a small strimmer engine live on stage, a warning about old Esprits from an ex-Lotus engineer, a listener asks about Pininfarina and the Hyundai Matrix, an unpopular opinion about the film The Matrix, Nelson Mandela’s Mercedes S-Class, and another corking car from the Car & Classic classifieds.

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