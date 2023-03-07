All Good in the Wood

After two days' filming at the Festival of Speed, Jonny and Richard retreat to a large caravan in a field near Goodwood to discuss getting heckled, the art of flocking, BL restomods, the strange restaurant hours of the south coast, an incredible amount of crap nautical art, encountering a Prelude, the Mary Queen of Scots spoiler on an old Porsche, how one of The Intercooler gets mistaken for a movie star, the glories of Auction Trousers, enjoying a base model Citroen C3, an unexpectedly handbraking Corsa, an embarrassing race in Gran Turismo 7, Martin Brundle dressed in a CGI actor's body stocking, an encounter with the Mate Brothers, ace rally team Malcolm Sport, getting video bombed by Shmee150, the wildly depreciating Lagonda Taraf, being superstitious, getting woken by gulls, chatting Nissan Cubes in front of an Elvis impersonator, hands free urinal usage, the surprising layout of the Goodwood drivers' changing room, time warp businessmen, full bottle rallying, using a Lamborghini to fetch gravy for a dog, a custard-eating Alsatian from the '80s, the secrets of those cars on the sculpture in front of Goodwood House, and pitching a new event called Weekend at Charlie's House.