Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsAutomotiveSmith and Sniff
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Smith and Sniff
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Smith and Sniff

Jonny Smith and Richard Porter
AutomotiveComedy
Smith and Sniff
Latest episode

440 episodes

  • Smith and Sniff

    Q&A 114 - The best yellow

    08/07/2026 | 31 mins.
    In this week’s On The Other Side Of Things question answering show, Jonny and Richard cover No Name Full Suspension Mountain Bike Guy and the e-scooter, a listening thinking of meeting his Sierra Cosworth childhood hero, the correlation between motorsport success and cat ownership, and which is the best yellow?
    For early, ad-free episodes and extra content go to patreon.com/smithandsniff
    To buy merch and tickets to live shows go to smithandsniff.com
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Smith and Sniff

    Getting lynched by mk3 Escort owners and buying a P-reg Ka

    08/03/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Jonny has been confronted about his opinions on specific Fords while Richard has bought a new car to take him back to his early 20s. Also in this episode, flashbacks to the Next sales, a look back at the recent and absolutely brilliant Festival of the Unexceptional, the glory of starting a small strimmer engine live on stage, a warning about old Esprits from an ex-Lotus engineer, a listener asks about Pininfarina and the Hyundai Matrix, an unpopular opinion about the film The Matrix, Nelson Mandela’s Mercedes S-Class, and another corking car from the Car & Classic classifieds.
    For early, ad-free episodes and extra content go to patreon.com/smithandsniff
    To buy merch and tickets to live shows go to smithandsniff.com
    This episode is sponsored by Car & Classic https://candc.li/uc1yqz
    To get 10 percent off any order of Duramat garage flooring go to duramat.co.uk and use discount code SSG10
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Smith and Sniff

    Q&A 113 - Back To Back To The Future

    07/31/2026 | 32 mins.
    In this week’s On The Other Side Of Things question answering show, Jonny and Richard discuss the right car for a Back To The Future remake, AI photos in classified ads, satisfying accessory removal, and unexpected car cultures in other countries.
    For early, ad-free episodes and extra content go to patreon.com/smithandsniff
    To buy merch and tickets to live shows go to smithandsniff.com
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Smith and Sniff

    Engine bay cookery and Caterham chaos

    07/27/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    Jonny had an ingenious idea for road food while Richard spent a mixed week with a Caterham Seven. Also in this episode, listeners’ ideas for car-related time travel, developments in the caravan name game, the fearless people of the ‘60s generation, a revelation about owls, and another excellent car picked from Car & Classic.
    For early, ad-free episodes and extra content go to patreon.com/smithandsniff
    To buy merch and tickets to live shows go to smithandsniff.com
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Smith and Sniff

    Q&A 112 - Layby speedboat

    07/24/2026 | 32 mins.
    In this week’s On The Other Side Of Things question answering show, Jonny and Richard talk about extra lights on cars, things dumped at the roadside, the 911 GT3 S/C and suggestions for a listener who wants a 60 grand sports car.
    For early, ad-free episodes and extra content go to patreon.com/smithandsniff
    To buy merch and tickets to live shows go to smithandsniff.com
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
More Automotive podcasts
Trending Automotive podcasts
  • Podcast The Fast Life Podcast
    The Fast Life Podcast
    Automotive, Leisure, Society & Culture
About Smith and Sniff
TV presenter Jonny Smith and Sniff Petrol creator Richard Porter are two friends who talk about cars, and many other things. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
AutomotiveComedyImprovLeisure

Listen to Smith and Sniff, THIS CAR POD! with Doug DeMuro & Friends! and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 12:08:13 PM
A company fromMADSACK