Seen Through Glass
Behind The Glass is a weekly automotive podcast, hosted by automotive YouTuber, Sam (SeenThroughGlass) and used car dealer, Tony (Gravelwood Car Sales). Each we...
  • [S7, E24] Porsche Are Putting ENGINES In The TAYCAN?!
    This week Tony and I discuss:Joining the teamSam's recent 911 Turbo S adventureAll things LamborghiniPorsche Putting Engines In The Taycan Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1:01:41
  • [S7, E23] Reviewing The 'BEST' Cars Of 2025
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    53:08
  • [S7, E22] The Fastest Depreciating Cars In 2024
    This week we discuss:0:00 - Intro 0:22 - The Aston Martin Spitfire Edition 5:32 - Sam's Disastrous Weekend With the MC20 15:40 - Stock Watch! 25:57 - A List of Cars Sam Wants to Buy 27:24 - The Worst Depreciating Cars 46:31 - The Best Appreciating Cars 58:22 - Outro Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    59:55
  • [S7, E21] New Cars To Still Get Excited About
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    57:58
  • [S7, E20] Our Thoughts On The Ferrari F80
    This week we discuss:0:00 - BTG Tour Update2:06 - What We’ve Been Up To4:16 - Our Thoughts on the Ferrari F809:19 - Can the Bar Be Raised Any Higher?14:16 - The Ferrari F80's Design and Pricing24:07 - Should the F80 Have a V12?28:28 - Sam’s New Alfa Romeo30:42 - Tony on the FCA's Policy Changes38:34 - Porsche Rethinks Its EV Strategy41:06 - Is the Ioniq 5N the Best EV on the Market?44:03 - The Problem with EV Insurance49:13 - What Are Some Affordable SUVs?53:58 - Outro Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    54:13

About Behind The Glass

