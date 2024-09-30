[S7, E20] Our Thoughts On The Ferrari F80

This week we discuss:0:00 - BTG Tour Update2:06 - What We've Been Up To4:16 - Our Thoughts on the Ferrari F809:19 - Can the Bar Be Raised Any Higher?14:16 - The Ferrari F80's Design and Pricing24:07 - Should the F80 Have a V12?28:28 - Sam's New Alfa Romeo30:42 - Tony on the FCA's Policy Changes38:34 - Porsche Rethinks Its EV Strategy41:06 - Is the Ioniq 5N the Best EV on the Market?44:03 - The Problem with EV Insurance49:13 - What Are Some Affordable SUVs?53:58 - Outro