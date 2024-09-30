[S7, E24] Porsche Are Putting ENGINES In The TAYCAN?!
This week Tony and I discuss:Joining the teamSam's recent 911 Turbo S adventureAll things LamborghiniPorsche Putting Engines In The Taycan Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1:01:41
[S7, E23] Reviewing The 'BEST' Cars Of 2025
53:08
[S7, E22] The Fastest Depreciating Cars In 2024
This week we discuss:0:00 - Intro 0:22 - The Aston Martin Spitfire Edition 5:32 - Sam's Disastrous Weekend With the MC20 15:40 - Stock Watch! 25:57 - A List of Cars Sam Wants to Buy 27:24 - The Worst Depreciating Cars 46:31 - The Best Appreciating Cars 58:22 - Outro Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
59:55
[S7, E21] New Cars To Still Get Excited About
57:58
[S7, E20] Our Thoughts On The Ferrari F80
This week we discuss:0:00 - BTG Tour Update2:06 - What We’ve Been Up To4:16 - Our Thoughts on the Ferrari F809:19 - Can the Bar Be Raised Any Higher?14:16 - The Ferrari F80's Design and Pricing24:07 - Should the F80 Have a V12?28:28 - Sam’s New Alfa Romeo30:42 - Tony on the FCA's Policy Changes38:34 - Porsche Rethinks Its EV Strategy41:06 - Is the Ioniq 5N the Best EV on the Market?44:03 - The Problem with EV Insurance49:13 - What Are Some Affordable SUVs?53:58 - Outro Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Behind The Glass is a weekly automotive podcast, hosted by automotive YouTuber, Sam (SeenThroughGlass) and used car dealer, Tony (Gravelwood Car Sales). Each week we get together to discuss everything going on in the car world. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.