When Nürburgring track days go wrong (and how to make them go right) #236

Dan Prosser and Andrew Frankel are joined in the studio by Darren Langeveld, founder of Destination Nürburgring. Darren has been running Nürburgring track days for 20 years and knows more than just about anybody what it takes to organise a high quality event on the Nordschleife. He reveals the cost of hiring the circuit and how expensive barrier repairs can be, and he shares plenty of sage advice for people planning their first track day on the Nürburgring.Get 10% off Christmas gift subscriptions to The Intercooler's online car magazine for a short time only! Use coupon code gift10 at checkout – https://www.the-intercooler.com/giftFind out more about Destination Nürburgring – https://www.dnevents.com/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.