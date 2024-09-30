ICONS: Is the BMW M3 the greatest M-car ever? #240
Dan Prosser and Andrew Frankel discuss the near 40-year history of the BMW M3. They talk about the cars that inspired the very first, the E30 of 1986, plus that model's extraordinary racing heritage. They then talk about all the models that followed, both good and bad, as well as the present day M3 that isn't offered for sale in the UK and what the future has in store for BMW's iconic performance car.
We explore the wonderful world of car tuning #239
Dan Prosser and Andrew Frankel are joined by Nick and Owen from Motor Addicts to discuss car tuning. In this episode they talk about the benefits of tuning, the potential pitfalls, the best (and worst) tuner cars they've come across and how to get started tuning your own car. This episode was made possible by HP Tuners.Find out more about HP Tuners, a leading ECU tuning and diagnostics company, right here – https://bit.ly/hptunerseurope
Reviewing the Alpine A290 and making EVs fun to drive #238
Dan Prosser and Andrew Frankel review the new Alpine A290 electric hot hatch. Is this the car that proves EVs can be fun to drive? And if not, what do car makers need to do make their electric vehicles as enjoyable as petrol-powered cars? Dan and Andrew also discuss what the election of Donald Trump in the US means for the car industry and Dan reveals his new car.
The problem with today's hypercars #237
Dan Prosser and Andrew Frankel consider why the McLaren W1 and Ferrari F80 haven't caused the same excitement among enthusiasts as hypercars from the past. Are we just bored with very low-volume, extremely high-performance machines that few of us will ever get to experience for ourselves? Is there something inherently wrong with this new batch of hypercar? Dan and Andrew also look back at the best hypercars of all time to see how the sector has evolved over the past four decades.
When Nürburgring track days go wrong (and how to make them go right) #236
Dan Prosser and Andrew Frankel are joined in the studio by Darren Langeveld, founder of Destination Nürburgring. Darren has been running Nürburgring track days for 20 years and knows more than just about anybody what it takes to organise a high quality event on the Nordschleife. He reveals the cost of hiring the circuit and how expensive barrier repairs can be, and he shares plenty of sage advice for people planning their first track day on the Nürburgring.
