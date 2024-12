Discussing Personal Collections, Grail Watches, and Collecting Philosophies

Tim and Armand share their watch collecting histories and what's currently in the collection in this episode of The 1916 Company podcast. The duo talk about how the likes of Omega and Jaeger-LeCoultre informed their current collections along with how they go about selecting new watches to bring into the fold. Finally, they end on what they see as the future and some grail pieces they'd love to own one day.