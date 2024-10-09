Powered by RND
Anime Addicts Anonymous

The Anime Addicts
We have one mission: To make your anime addiction worse! We're a podcast for all anime addicts out there! Those who love anime, manga, cosplay, conventions, an...
  • Shonen Showdown 4: 20 QuestShonens
    Come play a game of Shonen 20 Questions with your favorite shonen heads and some very special guests. Intro music is "Shonen Showdown Opening" by Syn Strain In The Pentane and the ending music is "Chiptunes" by Liborio Conti (https://www.no-copyright-music.com/) You can support the podcast in the following ways: Merchandise Store: www.AAAShop.info Discord: www.AAADiscord.com Subscribe: www.aaapodcast.com/join Donations: www.aaapodcast.com/donate Patreon: www.patreon.com/AAAPodcast Thank you for your generosity and kindness
    --------  
    58:20
  • AAA 755: Anime Under Arrest
    The Anime Addicts bring a real life cop to the stage to place anime under arrest for crimes they have committed againt the fandom! We also review the Rom-Com, not Rom-Com, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian. You can support the podcast in the following ways: Merchandise Store: www.AAAShop.info Discord: www.AAADiscord.com Subscribe: www.aaapodcast.com/join Donations: www.aaapodcast.com/donate Patreon: www.patreon.com/AAAPodcast Thank you for your generosity and kindness
    --------  
    1:59:53
  • AAA 756: Holo has a Litter
    The Anime Addicts talk about some good "entry level" anime to get your friends into anime for the first time. We also dive into some spicy mailbags and review the remake of the original legendary waifu anime Spice and Wolf (2024). You can support the podcast in the following ways: Merchandise Store: www.AAAShop.info Discord: www.AAADiscord.com Subscribe: www.aaapodcast.com/join Donations: www.aaapodcast.com/donate Patreon: www.patreon.com/AAAPodcast Thank you for your generosity and kindness
    --------  
    2:05:19
  • AAA 754: It's Only Anime if it's on Anilist
    The Anime Addicts debate about what is and what is not anime. Origin, streaming location, good vs bad, and wild takes on this podcast discussion. We also review the anime My Deer Friend Nokotan. You can support the podcast in the following ways: Merchandise Store: www.AAAShop.info Discord: www.AAADiscord.com Subscribe: www.aaapodcast.com/join Donations: www.aaapodcast.com/donate Patreon: www.patreon.com/AAAPodcast Thank you for your generosity and kindness.
    --------  
    1:43:14
  • AAA 753: Deleting Anime
    The Anime Addicts go through anime history and make changes to some anime canon to change things to the way they wanted it to be in the first place! We also review the sequel to the instant hit, Oshi no Ko. You can support the podcast in the following ways: Merchandise Store: www.AAAShop.info Discord: www.AAADiscord.com Subscribe: www.aaapodcast.com/join Donations: www.aaapodcast.com/donate Patreon: www.patreon.com/AAAPodcast Thank you for your generosity and kindness
    --------  
    2:08:17

About Anime Addicts Anonymous

We have one mission: To make your anime addiction worse! We're a podcast for all anime addicts out there! Those who love anime, manga, cosplay, conventions, and just about everything else that has to do with the world of Japanese Animation can find everything they need to remain hopelessly addicted to anime!
