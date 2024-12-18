Top Stations
机核游戏频道
机核网 www.gcores.com
add
由机核网出品的 GADIO 中国首档游戏专门播客，将一切与游戏有关的事情分享给热爱游戏的你！微信公众号：@机核 微博：@机核网 商务合作：
[email protected]
欢迎访问官方网站www.gcores.com
More
Leisure
Available Episodes
5 of 1279
创新依托于长久的积累！与《绝区零》音乐制作人杨老师讨论音乐风格该如何突破常理？
本期节目时间轴：雏雏重轻老师凭借一腔热情联络到了他非常喜爱的音乐制作人——给《绝区零》提供音乐创作的杨老师，两位音乐人针对自己喜爱的曲风以及想要带给玩家怎样的音乐体验方面展开了自然的讨论。能以创作自己喜欢的音乐支撑生活是一件幸福的事，尤其是自己拥有充分被尊重的表达权时，自然能激发出艺术家创作的激情，期待未来《绝区零》继续给玩家带来更多的曲风和音乐体验。
--------
54:54
《龙枪：龙后之影》Vol.3｜ 鲜血染红了山丘
本期节目是《龙枪：龙后之影》纪实跑团录音节目第三集，参加葬礼的四人度过了吃饱喝足，横行乡里的日常之后，终于迎来了翠鸟节开幕的日子。隐藏在节日喜庆氛围之下的是斗篷与匕首，阴谋汇聚到了爆发的时刻，而缺少治疗技能的四人组直到血溅当场的一刻之前都对此毫无头绪。
--------
1:55:55
纳迦什不朽：诸王之黄昏，莱弥亚的毁灭与英雄王的史诗结局 | 中古战锤国家地理 Vol.8
本期节目时间轴：黯精灵夜风 9S本期故事中纳迦什的故事暂且画上了一个句号。吸血鬼之城莱弥亚最终被夷为废墟，连带整个尼赫喀拉大陆面临灭顶之灾。最后一位英雄之王为整个文明留下了最后最浓烈的一笔，尼赫喀拉以一种新的方式在黄沙中缓缓起身，整个中古战锤世界被重塑成了新的样子。
--------
2:16:55
恭喜！TGA荣获年度最佳小丑奖！ 核周报12.14
本周，TGA年度游戏展会开幕，各个奖项笑话频出，惹怒全世界玩家。但是无需担忧，中国游戏的未来，清晰可见！虽然评奖一塌糊涂，但是全球首发的宣传片与音乐串烧依然精彩！
--------
1:48:20
播完 TGA2024，赶紧聊聊我们的想法，机浪 VOL.68
本节目无时间轴。 TGA 2024已经结束， 今年《宇宙机器人》斩获年度最佳，《黑神话：悟空》荣获最佳动作游戏和玩家心声奖两个奖项。机核的四位主播下播后，也抓紧录制了这期节目，分享一些被震了一下后的新鲜想法。*GadioWave是一档快速、自由的电台栏目，我们打算以尽量快的速度在节目里分享我们对于新鲜事物的感受。不管是玩的、看的、听的、读的，没有固定的更新时间，没有固定的主持人员，没有时间轴，但是充满情感。
--------
57:24
Show more
About 机核游戏频道
由机核网出品的 GADIO 中国首档游戏专门播客，将一切与游戏有关的事情分享给热爱游戏的你！微信公众号：@机核 微博：@机核网 商务合作：
[email protected]
欢迎访问官方网站www.gcores.com
Podcast website
