The Neo Geo Plus console, 20th anniversary of AVGN on YouTube, Gaming Historian says goodbye, Intellivision Amico CEO interview, and more!

Our partners:

⁠Geologie -- Use code PATTHENESPUNK80 and grab 80% off your 4-piece personalized skincare trial set!⁠

⁠FÜM -- use code CUPODCAST to get a free FÜM⁠ topper when you order your Journey Pack!⁠