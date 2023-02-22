Pat and Ian discuss the latest in video games, movies, retro game topics, and take Q and A from the audience! It's the Completely Unnecessary Podcast! Support t... More
Super Show #2 - Crazy Intellivision Amico Update, Analogue Duo, Atari Buys 100 Games
A crazy Intellivision Amico update from the CEO and games sold off, Analogue Duo pre-orders open, Zapper used in a robbery, Atari buys rights to over 100 games, and more!
6/5/2023
2:00:55
Super Show #1 - Super Mario Bros. Movie Review, E3 Canceled, Atari Investing
Pat and Ian discuss the Super Mario Bros. Movie, E3 gets canceled, an Atari investment opportunity, Pat waxes poetic about the G.I. Joe cartoon, and more!
4/15/2023
2:08:22
Special #1 - Tommy Tallarico 51-Minute Rant Response to Pat and Ian
Pat and Ian finally respond to Intellivision CEO Tommy Tallarico's 51-minute rant directed at them from 2019.
4/6/2023
1:46:54
350 - Wata Lawsuit Update and CGC Goes After Wata, Nintendo Direct, Intellivision President Tommy Tallarico Responds to Lawsuit
Intellivision President Tommy Tallarico responds to lawsuit against him, Nintendo Direct recap, Wata lawsuit update and sealed games appear on Antiques Roadshow, Petty Pat returns, a special message from Pat and Ian for the 350th episode, and more in this giant-sized episode!
2/22/2023
2:35:13
349 - Game Collecting Documentary Review, Pat's Face Appears in Nintendo Book, Important Moments in Game Collecting History
A review of the Rarity game collecting documentary, important moments in game collecting history, Pat's face appears in a rival's Nintendo book (?!), and much more!
