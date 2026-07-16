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Completely Unnecessary Podcast
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Completely Unnecessary Podcast

Pat Contri
LeisureVideo Games
Completely Unnecessary Podcast
Latest episode

396 episodes

  • Completely Unnecessary Podcast

    Super Show #34 - Sony Ending PS5 Discs, Pat Returns to the Flea Market, Xbox Layoffs

    07/15/2026 | 2h 14 mins.
    Sony announces the end of physical PlayStation games, massive Xbox layoffs, Pat returns to the flea market, another Amico teardown, and more!
    Our partners:
    ⁠⁠⁠Geologie -- Use code PATTHENESPUNK80 and grab 80% off your 4-piece personalized skincare trial set!⁠
  • Completely Unnecessary Podcast

    Super Show #33 - Intellivision Amico Teardown, Pat's Worst Collecting Experience, Xbox Rebrand

    05/27/2026 | 1h 49 mins.
    A teardown of the Intellivision Amico, Pat's WORST collecting experience, Xbox rebrand, and more!
    Our partners:
    ⁠⁠Geologie -- Use code PATTHENESPUNK80 and grab 80% off your 4-piece personalized skincare trial set!⁠
  • Completely Unnecessary Podcast

    Super Show #32 - Neo Geo Plus, AVGN Anniversary, Amico CEO Interview

    04/22/2026 | 2h 5 mins.
    The Neo Geo Plus console, 20th anniversary of AVGN on YouTube, Gaming Historian says goodbye, Intellivision Amico CEO interview, and more!
    Our partners:
    ⁠Geologie -- Use code PATTHENESPUNK80 and grab 80% off your 4-piece personalized skincare trial set!⁠
    ⁠FÜM -- use code CUPODCAST to get a free FÜM⁠ topper when you order your Journey Pack!⁠
  • Completely Unnecessary Podcast

    Super Show #31 - Street Fighter II Turns 35, Pat the NES Punk Update, M64 Promo Update

    03/20/2026 | 2h 2 mins.
    Street Fighter II turns 35, update on the strange M64 promos, Pat the NES Punk update, and more!
    Our partners:
    Geologie -- Use code PATTHENESPUNK80 and grab 80% off your 4-piece personalized skincare trial set!
    FÜM -- use code CUPODCAST to get a free FÜM⁠ topper when you order your Journey Pack!
  • Completely Unnecessary Podcast

    Super Show #30 - Giant Game Collection Sold, Troubling M64 Update, Xbox Leadership Change

    02/25/2026 | 1h 59 mins.
    Troubling ModRetro M64 update, Xbox leadership change, giant game collection sold and donated, and more!
    Prison City -- pre-Order the Retro-style action game on Physical!
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠Titan Mattress -- save 30% with code CUPODCAST⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
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About Completely Unnecessary Podcast
Pat and Ian discuss the latest in video games, movies, retro game topics, and take Q and A from the audience! It's the Completely Unnecessary Podcast!
Podcast website
LeisureVideo Games

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