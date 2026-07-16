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396 episodes
Super Show #34 - Sony Ending PS5 Discs, Pat Returns to the Flea Market, Xbox Layoffs07/15/2026 | 2h 14 mins.Sony announces the end of physical PlayStation games, massive Xbox layoffs, Pat returns to the flea market, another Amico teardown, and more!
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Super Show #33 - Intellivision Amico Teardown, Pat's Worst Collecting Experience, Xbox Rebrand05/27/2026 | 1h 49 mins.A teardown of the Intellivision Amico, Pat's WORST collecting experience, Xbox rebrand, and more!
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- The Neo Geo Plus console, 20th anniversary of AVGN on YouTube, Gaming Historian says goodbye, Intellivision Amico CEO interview, and more!
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Geologie -- Use code PATTHENESPUNK80 and grab 80% off your 4-piece personalized skincare trial set!
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Super Show #31 - Street Fighter II Turns 35, Pat the NES Punk Update, M64 Promo Update03/20/2026 | 2h 2 mins.Street Fighter II turns 35, update on the strange M64 promos, Pat the NES Punk update, and more!
Our partners:
Geologie -- Use code PATTHENESPUNK80 and grab 80% off your 4-piece personalized skincare trial set!
FÜM -- use code CUPODCAST to get a free FÜM topper when you order your Journey Pack!
Super Show #30 - Giant Game Collection Sold, Troubling M64 Update, Xbox Leadership Change02/25/2026 | 1h 59 mins.Troubling ModRetro M64 update, Xbox leadership change, giant game collection sold and donated, and more!
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About Completely Unnecessary Podcast
Pat and Ian discuss the latest in video games, movies, retro game topics, and take Q and A from the audience! It's the Completely Unnecessary Podcast!Podcast website
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