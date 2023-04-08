Who Will Save Generation X? Trivia Game Show

A game show dedicated to remembering, celebrating and preserving all the wonderful qualities of Generation X through games, trivia and friends. You're sure ...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 55
Ep 35 Rachel vs Paul: A Double-Decker Bus Crashes Into Us? That Sounds Amazing.
This episode we play games and reminisce about the cool stuff of Generation X with this married couple and friends of the show. The Facts of Life game this episode is a head-to-head challenge about the character names of the TV show Cheers. Eight Is Enough topics include trivia on the movies So, I Married an Axe Murderer, Major League and Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure as well as trivia on the music of Echo and the Bunnymen and so much more. Dysfunctional Family Feud is always a good time and we hope you enjoy the episode.Join the fun and the effort to save Generation X from being forgotten.Special shout-out to newest Patreon supporter: MaryBeth!! Thanks so much, you're doing your part to save Generation X!Show NotesCheck out our new website: https://www.whowillsavegenx.com/Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/join/whowillsavegenxVenmo: WhoWillSaveGenXWant to contact the show? Send a shout-out or special message to a loved one or friend who listens to the show? Email us here: [email protected]: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2730544227204426Want to buy some merch? Go here: https://www.teepublic.com/en-gb/stores/who-will-save-generation-x-podcast?ref_id=16967Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/hMu6ezGuest NotesCheck out our guests shout out: Dan The DM is available for all your Dungeons and Dragons needs. Find him here: https://danthedm.com/Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
8/4/2023
1:07:51
Challenging Stage #3: Joan Wilder? THE Joan Wilder?!?
Here is the next episode of our new 3rd format of the show that we call: Who Will Save Generation X: Challenging Stage. We have created this mini-game format to meet the needs of those who have asked for it. Give it a listen and let us know what you think on our website voicemail feature. In the bottom left corner of the website there is a blue microphone icon. Just tap on that and leave us a message. It’s free to use and your voice might be used on an upcoming episode of the show. We want to hear from you no matter what you have to say, but we are looking for YOU to ask us some GenX trivia questions that we can feature on upcoming shows. So, let's hear what you have to say. :)In this episode of the Challenging Stage: round 1 is a game called “Second Guessing”, round 2 is our spotlight trivia round on the movie "Romancing The Stone", and we welcome guest-host Darren back to the show to take over the Captain's Chair in round 3. There is something here for everyone that we hope you'll "especially like".Show NotesCheck out our new website: https://www.whowillsavegenx.com/Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/join/whowillsavegenxPayPal: [email protected]: WhoWillSaveGenXWant to contact the show? Send a shout-out or special message to a loved one or friend who listens to the show? Email us here: [email protected]: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2730544227204426Want to buy some merch? Go here:https://www.teepublic.com/en-gb/stores/who-will-save-generation-x-podcast?ref_id=16967Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/hMu6ezAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
7/24/2023
28:22
The Home Game #17: Dr. Lona Bailey "Get a Clue, Nancy Drew."
In this episode, our special guest Dr. Lona Bailey, author of "Voice of Villainy: The Betty Lou Gerson Story", plays the games to set the high score for YOU to try and beat while you listen. Keep track of your score and see which rank you get at the end of the episode. This episode features lots of trivia about GenX TV shows like Little House on the Prairie, Laverne & Shirley, The Golden Girls and we get cultured with some literature trivia for a change that you don't want to miss. We also play a round of “GenX With a Side of Bacon” and the round 3 game is "GenX Voice" with a specific voice that might surprise you... We also continue with "The Power Struggle" game and open it up to YOU to see if you can get it correct and win the prize package. See the link below to sign up for the newsletter to be eligible to win, good luck!YOU can be in our next live studio audience by becoming a supporter on Patreon; check out the link below. :)Join the fun and the effort to save Generation X from being forgotten.Show Notes:Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/join/whowillsavegenxVenmo: WhoWillSaveGenXWant to contact the show? Send a shout-out or special message to a loved one or friend who listens to the show? Email us here: [email protected]: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2730544227204426Want to buy some merch? Go here: https://www.teepublic.com/en-gb/stores/who-will-save-generation-x-podcast?ref_id=16967Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/hMu6ezMain theme: "Newer Wave"Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/Additional sound effects from https://www.zapsplat.comused with permission.Guest Notes: Here are the links to Dr. Lona Bailey's books and her website. Check 'em out. The link to the book is: https://a.co/d/bW6ATX6Dr. Baileys website: https://www.lonabaileywrites.com/Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
7/9/2023
53:31
Challenging Stage #2: Back To The Future at The Headbanger's Bill
Here is the next episode of our new 3rd format of the show that we call: Who Will Save Generation X: Challenging Stage. We have created this mini-game format to meet the needs of those who have asked for it. Give it a listen and let us know what you think on our website voicemail feature. In the bottom left corner of the website there is a blue microphone icon. Just tap on that and leave us a message. It’s free to use and your voice might be used on an upcoming episode of the show. We want to hear from you no matter what you have to say, but we are looking for YOU to ask us some GenX trivia questions that we can feature on upcoming shows. So, let's hear what you have to say. :) In this episode of the Challenging Stage: round 1 is a game called "In A World Coming Soon", round 2 is our spotlight trivia round on "Back To The Future", and we welcome guest-host Bill back to the show to take over the Captain's Chair in round 3. There is something here for everyone that we hope you'll "especially like".Show NotesCheck out our new website: https://www.whowillsavegenx.com/Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/join/whowillsavegenxPayPal: [email protected]: WhoWillSaveGenXWant to contact the show? Send a shout-out or special message to a loved one or friend who listens to the show? Email us here: [email protected]: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2730544227204426Want to buy some merch? Go here:https://www.teepublic.com/en-gb/stores/who-will-save-generation-x-podcast?ref_id=16967Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/hMu6ezAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
6/25/2023
27:12
Ep 34 MaryBeth vs Ricky: ThunderCats, NOOOoooo...*
This episode we play games and reminisce about the cool stuff of Generation X with this married couple and friends of the show. The Facts of Life game this episode is a head-to-head challenge about characters featured in teen romance movies. Eight Is Enough topics include trivia on the movie Can't Buy Me Love, as well as TV shows Saved By The Bell, ThunderCats and Beverly Hills, 90210 and so much more. Dysfunctional Family Feud prize vault item was up for grabs and the winner MIGHT surprise you...Join the fun and the effort to save Generation X from being forgotten.Special shout-out to newest Patreon supporter: Darren!! Thanks so much, you're doing your part to save Generation X!Show NotesCheck out our new website: https://www.whowillsavegenx.com/Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/join/whowillsavegenxVenmo: WhoWillSaveGenXWant to contact the show? Send a shout-out or special message to a loved one or friend who listens to the show? Email us here: [email protected]: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2730544227204426Want to buy some merch? Go here:https://www.teepublic.com/en-gb/stores/who-will-save-generation-x-podcast?ref_id=16967Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/hMu6ezGuest NotesCheck out our guests shout out: a nostalgic podcast called: We Don't Wanna Grow Up. https://www.wedontwannagrowup.com/podcastsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
About Who Will Save Generation X? Trivia Game Show
A game show dedicated to remembering, celebrating and preserving all the wonderful qualities of Generation X through games, trivia and friends. You're sure to get a healthy dose of nostalgia and a few laughs along the way. Two friends play trivia games with the winner getting a chance at a "fabulous" prize...which is just weird GenX stuff that I find on Ebay. It's a lot of fun to play along with while you listen.