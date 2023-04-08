A game show dedicated to remembering, celebrating and preserving all the wonderful qualities of Generation X through games, trivia and friends. You're sure ...

About Who Will Save Generation X? Trivia Game Show

A game show dedicated to remembering, celebrating and preserving all the wonderful qualities of Generation X through games, trivia and friends. You're sure to get a healthy dose of nostalgia and a few laughs along the way. Two friends play trivia games with the winner getting a chance at a "fabulous" prize...which is just weird GenX stuff that I find on Ebay. It's a lot of fun to play along with while you listen.