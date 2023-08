Who Will Save Generation X? Trivia Game Show

Challenging Stage #2: Back To The Future at The Headbanger's Bill

Here is the next episode of our new 3rd format of the show that we call: Who Will Save Generation X: Challenging Stage. We have created this mini-game format to meet the needs of those who have asked for it. Give it a listen and let us know what you think on our website voicemail feature. In the bottom left corner of the website there is a blue microphone icon. Just tap on that and leave us a message. It’s free to use and your voice might be used on an upcoming episode of the show. We want to hear from you no matter what you have to say, but we are looking for YOU to ask us some GenX trivia questions that we can feature on upcoming shows. So, let's hear what you have to say. :) In this episode of the Challenging Stage: round 1 is a game called "In A World Coming Soon", round 2 is our spotlight trivia round on "Back To The Future", and we welcome guest-host Bill back to the show to take over the Captain's Chair in round 3. There is something here for everyone that we hope you'll "especially like".Show NotesCheck out our new website: https://www.whowillsavegenx.com/Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/join/whowillsavegenxPayPal: [email protected] : WhoWillSaveGenXWant to contact the show? Send a shout-out or special message to a loved one or friend who listens to the show? Email us here: [email protected] : https://www.facebook.com/groups/2730544227204426Want to buy some merch? Go here:https://www.teepublic.com/en-gb/stores/who-will-save-generation-x-podcast?ref_id=16967Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/hMu6ezAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy