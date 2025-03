Colour combinations at Castle Ward, are heathers back in fashion? And plantsman Jimi Blake on his latest obsession with alpines

Autumn planting is rewarded with Spring colour and at Castle Ward the formal bulb display of hyacinths and primroses is at its height. David meets gardeners Searcha Kelly and Judy Walsh who, with the help of volunteers, keep the gardens of this National Trust property looking good. Could heathers be coming back into fashion? Long lasting colour and a winter food source for bees mean they are high on the list for new plantings at The Savill Garden in Windsor. Keeper of the Gardens, John Anderson also shows David some other plants used as valuable ground cover including various types of Ophiopogon. Plantsman Jimi Blake reveals his latest interest is alpines – but will he get the new borders ready before his Huntingbrook garden opens for the season? Claire McNally joins David in studio to answer questions. [email protected]