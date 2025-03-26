With the temperatures edging up, it’s time to get those Dahlia tubers planted up for the season ahead and that’s what David Maxwell found Ann FitzSimons doing when he dropped into her country garden glasshouse near Killinchy. At the National Trust’s Downhill Demesne, students from the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) are learning the art of making a dry stone wall from expert Paddy McKeegan. Head gardener, Una Quinn also tells David about her plans for a clover lawn alongside the Bog garden. In west Belfast, a visit to the Three Sisters Community Garden shows what gardening can achieve in a high density urban environment. A plot of waste ground once blighted by illegal dumping has been transformed into a place for social interaction and learning. Also on the programme, BBC Gardeners’ World presenter Adam Frost reveals his favourite shrub for March and Rosie Maye joins David live in studio. Email the programme at [email protected]