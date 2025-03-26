Powered by RND
Gardeners' Corner
Gardeners' Corner

BBC Radio Ulster
The weekly gardening programme for keen gardeners, with the latest advice, news and visits to gardens large and small around the province. Presented by David Maxwell.
Available Episodes

  • The family adopted by bees, how to care for Camellias and what to grow under a hedge
    What do you do if you’re adopted by bees? That was the Watson family’s question when the insects started making honeycomb in their compost bin. Now with two hives, mum Julietta is always thinking how she can make her County Down garden a haven for both her family and the wildlife on the doorstep. With Magnolias and Camellias blossoming across the country, David rejoins John Anderson for a woodland walk in the 35 acre Savill Garden near Windsor where the collection includes, Camellia ‘ Cornish Snow Winton’ and the very popular Camellia ‘Donation’. Also on the programme, Brendan Little joins David in studio to answer questions including what to plant under an established hedge. Contact the programme. Email the programme at [email protected]
    56:49
  • Colour combinations at Castle Ward, are heathers back in fashion? And plantsman Jimi Blake on his latest obsession with alpines
    Autumn planting is rewarded with Spring colour and at Castle Ward the formal bulb display of hyacinths and primroses is at its height. David meets gardeners Searcha Kelly and Judy Walsh who, with the help of volunteers, keep the gardens of this National Trust property looking good. Could heathers be coming back into fashion? Long lasting colour and a winter food source for bees mean they are high on the list for new plantings at The Savill Garden in Windsor. Keeper of the Gardens, John Anderson also shows David some other plants used as valuable ground cover including various types of Ophiopogon. Plantsman Jimi Blake reveals his latest interest is alpines – but will he get the new borders ready before his Huntingbrook garden opens for the season? Claire McNally joins David in studio to answer questions. [email protected]
    56:29
  • Gardeners’ Corner Spring Special from RHS Wisley
    Gardeners’ Corner celebrates spring with a visit to the world-famous RHS Garden Wisley. Covering 240 acres, it’s one of five gardens run by the Royal Horticultural Society and it attracts around one million visitors every year. Presenter David Maxwell visits several part of the garden that really come alive in spring, including the woodland areas at Oakwood and Battleston Hill and the crocus display on the conifer lawn. He also visits the labs at RHS Hilltop where scientists preserve plant DNA for future generations and sees a treasured dried potato plant collection by Charles Darwin. Also on the programme, a visit to Katy Bell’s wildlife-friendly garden in County Down where insects, amphibians and birds are waking up and Amy Kelly explains how to have success with spuds. Email the programme at [email protected]
    55:28
  • How to grow Dahlias, the art of stone walls and Adam Frost’s shrub of the month
    With the temperatures edging up, it’s time to get those Dahlia tubers planted up for the season ahead and that’s what David Maxwell found Ann FitzSimons doing when he dropped into her country garden glasshouse near Killinchy. At the National Trust’s Downhill Demesne, students from the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) are learning the art of making a dry stone wall from expert Paddy McKeegan. Head gardener, Una Quinn also tells David about her plans for a clover lawn alongside the Bog garden. In west Belfast, a visit to the Three Sisters Community Garden shows what gardening can achieve in a high density urban environment. A plot of waste ground once blighted by illegal dumping has been transformed into a place for social interaction and learning. Also on the programme, BBC Gardeners’ World presenter Adam Frost reveals his favourite shrub for March and Rosie Maye joins David live in studio. Email the programme at [email protected]
    56:37
  • Could you have hidden treasure in your garden? Why alpines are the ultimate no-fuss plants and early spring with Jimi Blake
    The hunt is on for long lost plant varieties – David Maxwell finds out why groups like the Irish Garden Plant Society and Plant Heritage want to find and save plants that can no longer be bought. In Bessbrook, Hilary McKelvey explains why alpines are the ultimate in no-fuss gardening. On a visit to renowned plantsman Jimi Blake’s garden in County Wicklow, David finds out about the best flowering plants to follow snowdrops. In studio, Anna Hudson reveals why we should all eat our weeds and she answers questions with David from listeners. Email the programme at [email protected]
    56:34

About Gardeners' Corner

The weekly gardening programme for keen gardeners, with the latest advice, news and visits to gardens large and small around the province. Presented by David Maxwell.
