Changing Our Beliefs: Is Lamar Jackson the BEST Quarterback in the NFL?

On today's episode of The Bill Barnwell Show, The Athletic's Robert Mays joins the show to break down how their beliefs have shifted this season, including why they believe Lamar Jackson is the best quarterback on the planet and who will be the most influential quarterback over the next decade. Next, they discuss Bobby Slowik and the Houston Texans' struggles, how the Washington Commanders surprised them this season, and the holes in the Green Bay Packers' roster. Later, they discuss which General Managers they are shocked still have jobs. Plus, will Sam Darnold get a franchise tag with the Minnesota Vikings? All that and more! 2:40 Is Lamar Jackson the best quarterback on the planet? 14:30 Who will be the most influential quarterback in 10-15 years? 16:00 Struggles of Texans offense 22:27 Rise of Washington Commanders and Jayden Daniels 33:17 Building defenses from free agency 41:42 What went wrong with the Packers? 50:42 Surprising General Managers surviving this season