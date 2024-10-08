Changing Our Beliefs: Is Lamar Jackson the BEST Quarterback in the NFL?
On today’s episode of The Bill Barnwell Show, The Athletic’s Robert Mays joins the show to break down how their beliefs have shifted this season, including why they believe Lamar Jackson is the best quarterback on the planet and who will be the most influential quarterback over the next decade. Next, they discuss Bobby Slowik and the Houston Texans’ struggles, how the Washington Commanders surprised them this season, and the holes in the Green Bay Packers’ roster. Later, they discuss which General Managers they are shocked still have jobs. Plus, will Sam Darnold get a franchise tag with the Minnesota Vikings? All that and more!
2:40 Is Lamar Jackson the best quarterback on the planet?
14:30 Who will be the most influential quarterback in 10-15 years?
16:00 Struggles of Texans offense
22:27 Rise of Washington Commanders and Jayden Daniels
33:17 Building defenses from free agency
41:42 What went wrong with the Packers?
50:42 Surprising General Managers surviving this season
COLLAPSE of the Minnesota Vikings & Dallas Cowboys Coaching Candidates
On today’s episode of The Bill Barnwell Show, NFL writer Dan Pizzuta joins the show to break down the collapse of the Minnesota Vikings, what Sam Darnold’s future looks like in the NFL, and their optimism levels for the Vikings in the future. Then, they discuss the domination of the Los Angeles Rams and if they can keep the momentum heading into the divisional round. Plus, they tackle what’s happening with the Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy. Who should be the next head coach for the Dallas Cowboys? Is Deion Sanders a good fit for the Cowboys? Could Bill Belichick return to the NFL as the Cowboys’ head coach? Plus, they discuss how desirable the Dallas Cowboys head coaching job is for candidates.
2:30 Sam Darnold’s performance
14:16 What’s Darnold’s future in the NFL?
23:40 Optimism levels for the Vikings
26:30 Can the Rams keep the momentum against the Eagles?
34:45 Mike McCarthy and Dallas Cowboys part ways
43:50 Who’s the best fit for the next head coach for the Cowboys?
52:12 Who will be the next Dallas Cowboys head coach?
Black Monday Recap: What's Next for the New England Patriots?
On today's episode of The Bill Barnwell Show, Patriots reporter Doug Kyed joins to break down the timing of the New England Patriots firing head coach Jerod Mayo and the negative impact of the Patriots defeating the Buffalo Bills. Plus, will Mike Vrabel be the next head coach for the New England Patriots? They give their insight. Then, they discuss the Jacksonville Jaguars firing Doug Pederson and whether the Jaguars or Patriots head coaching position is more desirable. Plus, they discuss the most surprising move of Black Monday. Later, they break down who would be the best fit to develop Caleb Williams and if it was wise for the New York Giants to retain both Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen. All that and more!
:35 New England Patriots fire Jerod Mayo
22:00 Doug Pederson fired from Jacksonville Jaguars
30:15 Is the Jacksonville Jaguars' job more desirable than the Patriots?
33:15 Chicago Bears request to interview Mike McCarthy for head coaching position
46:30 Giants keep Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen
51:45 Coordinator firings across the NFL
Answering the Most Fascinating Question in Football & Clock Management Conundrums
On today’s episode of The Bill Barnwell Show, ESPN’s Seth Walder joins to discuss the most fascinating question in football and whether the San Francisco 49ers should move on from Brock Purdy. They break down what it would look like if the 49ers shopped the young quarterback, give the latest injury update on Brock Purdy, and answer what type of painful moves San Francisco needs to make with their cap situation. Plus, they tackle Raheem Morris’ clock management in the Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders matchup and whether his explanation makes sense. All that and more!
3:35 Would the 49ers move on from Brock Purdy?
17:14 What would San Francisco get if they traded Purdy?
19:46 Purdy injury update
22:12 How will the 49ers roster change?
35:00 Raheem Morris clock management
Packers SHUTOUT Saints & Airing out NFL Grievances
On today’s episode of The Bill Barnwell Show, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor joins to discuss the Green Bay Packers shutting out the New Orleans Saints, whether the Packers deserve to be considered in the top tier of NFC teams, and the top Coach of the Year candidates. Then, they break down their biggest grievances with the NFL season. What does everyone need to chill out about? What defense does Bill put on the hot seat? Later, they weigh in on the right time for players to do over-the-top celebrations. All that and more!
:37 Green Bay Packers shut out New Orleans Saints
21:03 Airing grievances: NFL scheduling
29:00 Airing grievances: narrative about rule changes
35:30 Airing grievances: what toss do they want to light on fire
37:48 Airing grievances: the Bengals' defense
41:30 Airing grievances: defensive players who over-celebrate
47:57 Airing grievances: breaking news graphics about stories that are not breaking news
