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The Better Question with Kaitlyn Schiess
Kaitlyn Schiess
Latest episode
3 episodes
- For years, women's ministry has been a staple of church life, but do we still need it? Kaitlyn welcomes Bible teacher and bestselling author Beth Moore to talk about the good, the bad, and the occasionally ridiculous history of women's ministry. They discuss everything from tea parties and Bible studies to the ways churches have limited women's roles and overlooked their gifts. Beth reflects on her decades of ministry, why she's come to embrace her calling to women, and what younger generations might be missing when they dismiss the traditions of the past. Plus, why Beth thinks some Christians need to lighten up and get a hobby.
0:00 - Technical Difficulties
0:28 - Theme Song
0:38 - Beth Moore Impersonator
3:06 - What’s Beth Reading?
8:25 - Has Women’s Ministry Changed?
23:06 - Sponsor - The Subtext - Want to see pop-culture through the lens of faith and ethics? We’ve got a podcast you need to check out: https://pod.link/1835471106
24:19 - Sponsor - With & For: Psychology and Spirituality for Thriving Podcast. Check it out now! https://pod.link/1712333330
25:22 - Comradery and Gender
39:32 - Sponsor - Baker Book House - Check out How (Not) to Be a Tyrant from Brazos Press wherever books are sold! https://link.amazon/B0gwsDDDW
40:23 - Sponsor - Vinted - Give your clothes a second life with Vinted. Download the Vinted app for free to start selling with no seller fees, so you keep everything
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41:34 - Segregating Church
53:35 - End Credit
- Christians have plenty of opinions about weight loss, beauty standards, and what it means to be healthy, but are we asking the right questions about this thorny topic? In the first episode of The Better Question, Kaitlyn is joined by Kelsey Kramer McGinnis to explore how Christian wellness culture has shaped the way we think about our bodies, why women face so much pressure to look a certain way, and whether our appearance has become a measure of our virtue. Plus, how much should we actually care about how we look, and can we change our bodies while still appreciating them as gifts from God?
0:00 - Theme Song
0:18 - Introducing the Better Question
8:56 - Diet Culture in America
14:20 - Hack or tool?
20:20 - Power and Beauty
27:35 - Sponsor - JIYU - The Korean skincare brand everyone is talking about. Our listeners get 20% off their entire order by using code KAITLYN at https://jiyuskin.com/BETTERQUESTION
28:52 - Sponsor - With & For: Psychology and Spirituality for Thriving Podcast. Check it out now! https://pod.link/1712333330
29:48 - Sponsor - The Subtext - Want to see pop-culture through the lens of faith and ethics? We’ve got a podcast you need to check out: https://pod.link/1835471106
31:08 - How GLP-1 Changes Our Brains
41:48 - Too thin IS possible
54:33 - End Credits
Resources:
Better Living Through Criticism: How to Think About Art, Pleasure, Beauty, and Truth by A. O. Scott:
https://link.amazon/B0grcoD9K
Captivating: Unveiling the Mystery of Women’s Soul by John Eldredge:
https://link.amazon/B06R7sh6z
Christians Debate Drugs Versus Discipline in the Age of Ozempic by Kelsey Kramer McGinnis: https://www.christianitytoday.com/2026/06/christians-debate-drugs-vs-discipline-the-age-of-ozempic/
- Life rarely gives us simple questions with simple answers. On The Better Question, Kaitlyn Schiess explores the complicated parts of faith, relationships, church, culture, work, family, and everyday life. Instead of telling you what to think, she looks beneath the questions we’re already asking to uncover the assumptions, fears, desires, and pressures shaping our answers. Because sometimes the most helpful thing isn’t finding the right answer. It’s learning to ask a better question.
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About The Better Question with Kaitlyn Schiess
Life rarely gives us simple questions with simple answers. On The Better Question, Kaitlyn Schiess explores the complicated parts of faith, relationships, church, culture, work, family, and everyday life. Instead of telling you what to think, she looks beneath the questions we’re already asking to uncover the assumptions, fears, desires, and pressures shaping our answers. Because sometimes the most helpful thing isn’t finding the right answer. It’s learning to ask a better question.Podcast website
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