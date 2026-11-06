The Better Question with Kaitlyn Schiess

Christians have plenty of opinions about weight loss, beauty standards, and what it means to be healthy, but are we asking the right questions about this thorny topic? In the first episode of The Better Question, Kaitlyn is joined by Kelsey Kramer McGinnis to explore how Christian wellness culture has shaped the way we think about our bodies, why women face so much pressure to look a certain way, and whether our appearance has become a measure of our virtue. Plus, how much should we actually care about how we look, and can we change our bodies while still appreciating them as gifts from God?

0:00 - Theme Song



0:18 - Introducing the Better Question



8:56 - Diet Culture in America



14:20 - Hack or tool?



20:20 - Power and Beauty



27:35 - Sponsor - JIYU - The Korean skincare brand everyone is talking about. Our listeners get 20% off their entire order by using code KAITLYN at https://jiyuskin.com/BETTERQUESTION



28:52 - Sponsor - With & For: Psychology and Spirituality for Thriving Podcast. Check it out now! https://pod.link/1712333330



29:48 - Sponsor - The Subtext - Want to see pop-culture through the lens of faith and ethics? We’ve got a podcast you need to check out: https://pod.link/1835471106



31:08 - How GLP-1 Changes Our Brains



41:48 - Too thin IS possible



54:33 - End Credits



Resources:

Better Living Through Criticism: How to Think About Art, Pleasure, Beauty, and Truth by A. O. Scott:

https://link.amazon/B0grcoD9K



Captivating: Unveiling the Mystery of Women’s Soul by John Eldredge:

https://link.amazon/B06R7sh6z



Christians Debate Drugs Versus Discipline in the Age of Ozempic by Kelsey Kramer McGinnis: https://www.christianitytoday.com/2026/06/christians-debate-drugs-vs-discipline-the-age-of-ozempic/